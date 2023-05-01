Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, May 2023

The sun in Taurus illuminates a busy sector of your chart, finding you hard at work tackling your to-do list, taking care of chores, and focusing on wellness. This is a productive month for you, Sagittarius!

First, you’re getting to the bottom of an issue on May 1 as Pluto begins its retrograde in Aquarius. Important research could take place and information unearthed. An intense discussion may be had. Astrologers regard your zodiac sign as blunt and honest, but there may be some questions you weren’t ready to ask, that you’re now finally putting out there. Also on May 1, Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, which could bring an important realization about a project you’re working on or about yourself and your habits.

Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on May 4, which could put you in an especially sentimental, emotional mood. As a fire sign, astrologers call Sagittarius dramatic, vivacious, and courageous, but you have your mushy side, too, and you’re in touch with it at this time! Neptune is the planet of fantasy, but also of illusion: If you had high hopes for someone or something that weren’t grounded in reality, you can find yourself sitting with disappointment at this time. Sagittarius is famously optimistic and loves to dream big—don’t punish this wonderful part of yourself if things didn’t work out this time! Make room to accept reality and grieve any disappointment, but know that other dreams can still come true.

Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries on May 5, which bodes well for happy days ahead! Venus is the planet of pleasure, and Jupiter of abundance, and their meeting marks the start of new opportunities for love, fun, adventure, creativity, and celebration! May 5 also brings the lunar eclipse in Scorpio and intense emotions arise. The best way to work with this energy is to take a good look at any feelings you’ve been repressing, and make room to feel and express them in healthy and productive ways. Explore your shadow, and process what you find through journaling, art, or therapy. This eclipse could have another message, too: Stop overworking yourself! If you haven’t been prioritizing rest, you might find yourself burned out. This eclipse demands you create a better work-life balance. Take a break!

Venus enters Cancer on May 7, perhaps bringing financial blessings in the form of people who want to invest in your career, or perhaps as generous romantic partners. Someone you’re in a relationship with could shower you with gifts. Venus in Cancer inspires an easygoing atmosphere for talking about money. In your love life, intimacy grows stronger, and you can feel like you’re merging with someone on a deep level!

The sun meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus on May 9, and you might be experiencing unexpected shake-ups in your routine. A new gig could come your way or a brilliant solution to a tricky situation may be found. Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in Pisces and Venus on May 12: Mercury’s alignment with Saturn could mean reworking plans regarding your home or family life. Mercury’s alignment with Venus could find you revisiting a financial discussion or running into old friends. Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, inspiring a harmonious atmosphere at home and in your close relationships: A supportive energy flows, and people are living up to their responsibilities, raising expectations, and respecting boundaries.

Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, and its post-shadow period ends on June 1: During this time, many miscommunications and delays have cleared up, and new ideas and plans are on your mind. Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, inspiring a productive atmosphere and helping you feel courageous about letting go of the past. Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, finding you busier than ever: Remember the lessons of the Scorpio lunar eclipse, and schedule time to rest! Exciting new gigs and other opportunities come your way. You might also be exploring fitness and wellness routines. A new approach to communication could impact your daily work as Jupiter squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on May 17. The way you organize your life might undergo a radical change!

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring creativity and compassion. You may be connecting with the past in some inspiring way, while also feeling ready to let go of what was. An emotionally freeing atmosphere flows. You’re revisiting conversations that took place around May 12 as Mercury connects with Saturn on May 19. At this point, you’re ready to firm up future plans and details become easier to organize now that Mercury is direct.

The new moon in Taurus takes place on May 19, inspiring a fresh start in your daily routine! Again, new gigs and opportunities could be coming your way, and you might be reworking your schedule. This is a great new moon for starting a new wellness journey: Try meditation or start taking a daily walk to a beautiful place. Taurus energy is all about peace and beauty, so think about ways you can bring more of that into your daily life.

Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, bringing an intense discussion to a head. There’s a radical shift to your point of view about something or someone. Be careful not to make rash decisions at this time. In general, Mars in Leo is an exciting opportunity to travel, focus on schoolwork, or publish your ideas, but first, you might have to deal with a power struggle or obstacle that’s holding you back from exploring new opportunities. Perhaps the struggle is within yourself, as old thinking patterns prevent you from trying new things. Or maybe it’s small-minded people around you who are trying to influence your choices.

The sun enters Gemini and connects with Pluto on May 21, helping you navigate interpersonal issues: The sun in Gemini finds you understanding other people’s perspectives in a new way, and the sun’s alignment with Pluto brings a deeply transformative discussion. If the struggle is within yourself, perhaps Gemini season can help you think about things in a new way, and its connection with Pluto can help you let go of old ways of thinking.

In general, Gemini season i an exciting time for your relationships, as you meet plenty of new people and connect with established partners in new and exciting ways. The sun connects with Mars on May 22, inspiring a productive and courageous atmosphere—but watch out for big egos and short tempers as Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23. That said, the mood might still be quite productive! Mercury retrograde found things moving at a slow pace, but the energy is high by the end of the month.

Venus aligns with Uranus on May 26, inspiring creativity and experimentation. Novel thrills arrive! Your focus turns to your responsibilities at home and in your relationships as the sun squares off with Saturn on May 28. Your partners are focused on their responsibilities, too, so don’t be too surprised or offended if you offer a fun date and they stare unflinchingly at their workstation instead! This astrological transit, like every other, will pass, and fun dates can be had again!

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in June!