Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Your season is almost here, Sagittarius—but first, it’s time to rest up! The sun is in Scorpio, lighting up a sleepy sector of your chart and encouraging you to catch up on quality time alone, to rest, meditate, journal, and explore your inner world. But that doesn’t mean you will be totally out of the spotlight: Sexy Venus enters your sign on November 1, finding you starting the month feeling attractive, affectionate, and eager to connect. Just make sure to get a good balance of flirting and napping to make the most of the energy!

Videos by VICE

Tension is in the air on November 5 as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn—watch out for tempers and arguments, especially about money. It’s time to cut something off, even though you may have been excited about what the future held. The sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align on November 8, bringing you a deep sense of support, power, and security, especially in your personal life. November also finds Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, which may mean you’re forgetting more than usual, running into your past, and even having some unusual dreams (write them out in a dream journal—your inner voice is speaking to you!). The next day, Mercury connects with Pluto during its retrograde journey, finding you thinking back to October 19, and revealing important information about money.

Here’s a guided dream journal with space to write and sketch out last night’s dream.

This dream decoder deck could also be helpful for figuring out the meaning behind all the confusing symbols and themes you encounter.

Keep a list of your most important tasks if you find yourself too forgetful this month, dear Sag!

An especially important moment for Mercury this month is November 11, when the communication planet meets the sun—an important intuitive hit arrives that deserves your attention. What’s fantastic about Sagittariuses is that you’re both street smart and book smart, and as the sun meets Mercury, you’re reconnecting with your inner knowledge on a deep and profound level! Just try not to be a know-it-all—that’s probably one of your least desirable qualities, as well loved as you may be, dear centaur.

An important project is ready to be wrapped up on November 12: A productive full moon in Taurus arrives, plus Mars connects with lucky Jupiter (currently in your sign, Sagittarius). This full moon is a wonderful time to kick a bad habit, and to drop items from your schedule that no longer make sense for you. Exciting meetings take place during this full moon, and it’s a great time to share ideas and connect with communities and causes you believe in. A situation that’s been brewing at your day job may finally come to a climax, too.

On November 13, Mercury connects with both Saturn and Neptune, currently in Pisces. You find yourself thinking back to October 14 and 15 as you reconsider some plans concerning money and reunite with your past. You’re feeling especially nostalgic, and conversations about family, ancestry, and your childhood are coming up. Also on November 13, the sun connects with Pluto, finding you exploring the mysterious. There’s a lot of energy this month that pushes you to trust your intuition and realize what a great asset it is, and this is one of those days when trusting your gut will really pay off. This is also a fantastic time for inner work, therapy, meditation, journaling, or your spiritual practice. Is there something you haven’t been honest with yourself about? Tell the truth about it now—if only in your journal—to reap amazing rewards.

Love and money planet Venus clashes with mystical Neptune on November 14, making for an over-the-top romantic, sentimental, and whimsical vibe! Just be sure to keep things light, don’t make promises, and avoid thinking about commitments. You’re especially captivating and magnetic in the middle of this month, too, so enjoy! Still, action planet Mars enters Scorpio on November 19, urging you to take a step back from your battles so that you can strategize and get some rest. Mars in Scorpio can be suspicious, and you might find yourself wondering who you can trust—listen to your intuition, but don’t let paranoia be your undoing.

Practicing a little everyday magic could help you tap into your intuitive self this month.

Relax with some CBD-infused body lotion if you’re feeling tense and stressed out.

This comfy and cute velvet daybed cushion could be perfect for squeezing in some naps during the day.

Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20, and you will finally stop dreaming of the past at night and running into it during the day! Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow (meaning it moves past the degrees of the zodiac it had just retraced) on December 7, at which point you’ll be clear of lingering retrograde energy and moving forward in communication. Keep in mind, though, that things will still be a little quiet and sleepy as the messenger planet continues moving through mysterious, brooding water sign Scorpio. New secrets are uncovered, and it’s a brilliant time to strengthen your intuitive abilities.

Your season begins on November 22, Sagittarius—happy solar return! As the sun enters your sign, you feel revitalized and ready to take on the next year! An especially lucky day is November 24, when Venus meets your ruling planet Jupiter and brings major blessings to your love life and abundance and joy to your world! Just watch out for unexpected shifts in your schedule and some irritable, grouchy moods as Mars opposes Uranus in Taurus on this day. An unexpected breakup or cancellation of plans may take place, but it’s whatever, since Venus and Jupiter are together in the sky and you’re feeling cute, lucky, and ready to enjoy yourself!

Venus enters Capricorn on November 25, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules money and security, bringing you material wealth and more abundance. The new moon in your sign arrives on November 26, starting a new cycle in your relationship with yourself. This is a great time for a makeover, but on a deeper level, this new moon also wants you to quietly reach within and sit with your emotions. You may be feeling fearful of the future, but this new moon wants you to know that the future isn’t set in stone and you can create your destiny today. You’re the archer, and this is a beautiful new moon to point your arrow toward your goal! But when Neptune ends its retrograde on November 27, stirring up big emotions at home, slow down since you find that you’re a bit more exhausted than usual.

Try out halotherapy in a salt cave like this one for a healing self-care session.

Take a meditative bath with this “new moon” concoction to help you reconnect with your inner emotions.

Read this book on a new way to approach sleep for a more restorative experience!

Mercury connects with Neptune on November 28, finding you thinking back to November 13, encouraging you to trust your intuition, and creating an empathic energy for communication. Also on November 28, Venus connects with Uranus, inspiring creativity and encouraging you to take a risk by spending a little money on something unexpected. Who knows if it will pay off, but you have an itch to scratch, and life’s a gamble, right? You’re in the mood to live a little! Even if it’s not the best investment, the enjoyment is in the spending, so have fun (but be smart about your budget!). Mercury connects with Saturn on November 30, again bringing your thoughts back to November 13 while helping you move forward with commitments and ideas that were addressed during the retrograde. Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in December!