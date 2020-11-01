Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, November 2020

Welcome to Scorpio season, dear centaur! The sun is illuminating a highly personal sector of your chart, putting you in a private mood, craving solitude and restful sleep. Scorpio is the sign of transformation, and you’re feeling yourself shed the past—this season is all about release for you! Your dreams are also especially active at this time, and your intuitive abilities are kicked up a notch.

Mercury retrograde in Libra clashes with Saturn in Capricorn on November 1, and will do so again on November 6, after Mercury ends its retrograde on November 3. The end of Mercury retrograde means we can finally move forward in conversations that have been brewing over the last few weeks. You’ve run into friends from your past and learned so much about what you’ve left behind and what you hope to have in the future. You may have also revisited some old hobbies and caught up on much needed rest. You’re thinking back to September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn, struggling with similar delays in communication or a heavy mental atmosphere.

Venus in Libra has found you charming everyone in your social circle and attracting interesting new connections, but on November 9, it opposes Mars retrograde, kicking up drama in your love life! There’s something (or someone) you have been craving, and this is a make-or-break moment when you get a clear perspective on your desires. The sun connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces on November 10, bringing a whimsical, imaginative energy, and finding you in a nostalgic mood. This is a wonderful time to lean into your spiritual practice, especially for releasing the past. Mercury enters Scorpio on November 10, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities, but also finding you in a quieter mood than usual. You’re one of the chattiest (and bluntest) signs in the zodiac, but you’re more reserved during this time.

Your ruling planet Jupiter meets Pluto in Capricorn for the third and final time this year on November 12: Think back to April 4 and June 30 as similar breakthroughs are taking place. This is the beginning of a new journey for you, especially regarding finances, and on an emotional level, security. This is a time when you can deepen your well of personal resources. Are you the generous person, or is it someone else? It may feel like there’s a lot happening at once and like there’s no information about how things will end up, so stay present in your body, don’t rush to making decisions, and most importantly, reach out for help. You are always so giving, Sagittarius—it would be nice to feel like someone will return the favor!

Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Things will feel like they’re slowed down before they pick up again fully, but you’re getting your mojo back! The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, and it’s a powerful time to connect with your inner voice. You’re being guided toward wealth and abundance, but you have to trust yourself and not be afraid of the unknown.

The new moon in Scorpio lands on November 15! Speaking of connecting with your inner voice, this new moon marks a new journey of connecting with your intuition. On a more practical level, this new moon wants you to carve out more time to rest; if you haven’t been respecting your sleep schedule, you’ll be reconnecting with it now. This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Pluto, which could add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues may come up at this time, but remember that manipulative or shady behavior is not OK, so if you notice any of that right now, bring in an unbiased third party to help. Issues concerning money, greed, and possessive behavior may arise during this new moon; gossip can get nasty, and come from a place of greed or jealousy. Venus also clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for indulgences, especially over-spending.

Unexpected news arrives on November 17 as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 19 and bringing an unexpected change in plans. The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19, creating a solid energy for communication, an urging us to get clear on our values. It’s a powerful day for building wealth, but figuring out the right thing to do with all the abundance you’re accumulating is a question that requires further consideration. This isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals.

Venus enters Scorpio and Sagittarius season begins on November 21! Venus in Scorpio finds you craving more privacy, but the sun in your sign revitalizes you with energy—a secret getaway could fulfil your desire for seclusion and adventure! Mercury and Neptune make a harmonious connection on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out. Issues concerning home, family, or security are worked through, and forgiveness and healing are available if you ask for it.

Mercury is all about gathering information and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, it brings access to hidden materials—in your case, money could become available at this time. You may find things that are usually out of your view or reach—don’t be afraid to ask a friend to put you in touch with others! Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus, and we’re craving freedom. Some unexpected turns may take place as you plan your schedule, so it’s very important that you get rest and avoid burnout—asserting this boundary may result in some shake-ups.

Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, finding you in a sentimental mood. It’s a lovely time to energetically cleanse your home. You may be remembering things from your childhood or past versions of yourself that remind you what you really believe in. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter on November 28: Mercury wants the details, but Jupiter is all about the big picture, and there’s harmony between the two when they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. It’s a productive time to discuss your dreams and figure out how they can manifest into reality. Not every big idea becomes real, but they could right now!

A lunar eclipse in Gemini arrives on November 30, bringing a major culmination to a situation that’s been building in your relationships. This is a highly emotional period and unexpected information is likely to surface. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and nothing is the same after an eclipse. You may end a relationship at this time, feeling like you’ve done all you could with this partner, or you may also be beginning a powerful new partnership. Mercury connects with Saturn on November 30, creating a solid energy for communication and planning, especially when it comes to your finances.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in December!