Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, November 2022

November opens with the sun in Scorpio, lighting up a highly mysterious, sensitive sector of your chart, revving up your intuitive abilities and finding you exploring hidden places or learning secret things. Catching up on rest is a theme highlighted at this moment. Getting quality time, restorative sleep, and time off from work may be on your mind. You’re exploring your psyche in some significant way or expanding your spiritual practice. Life’s mysteries and the unknown are calling you!

Unexpected shifts in your schedule may find you especially eager to carve out time for rest as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5. Surprises on your to-do list can compel you to create a more flexible and forgiving work-life balance. You could be saying “no” to quite a few requests as Venus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius on November 7, kicking old habits, or totally overhauling your routine during the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8.

People regard Sagittarius as spontaneous, free-spirited types, but typically, you archers actually enjoy having a stable, predictable routine: You find freedom in regularity! But this eclipse can challenge you to shake things up. Eclipses inspire radical changes, making life look totally different, and this eclipse finds your day-to-day schedule undergoing a profound shift. As details of your daily habits and duties transform, your overall productivity, happiness, and perspective changes, too.

November 8 also finds the sun meeting Mercury in Scorpio, and Mercury opposing Uranus, and you’re having a meaningful realization about your subconscious mind. You could be gaining perspective about a side of yourself that you rarely consider. Unexpected news or surprising ideas can be shared. Eclipses often reveal something totally unexpected, so if you’ve been feeling bored lately, Sagittarius, you might have plenty to keep you occupied and surprised at this time, especially as the sun opposes Uranus the following day. The sun’s opposition with Uranus on November 9 can inspire an unexpected shift in your routine, and bring a freedom- and novelty-seeking atmosphere.

Communication delays may take place as Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, but also on this day, Venus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a hugely romantic, whimsical atmosphere! You might find yourself feeling especially nostalgic. This is a powerful time for creative self expression, and to connect with someone you deeply care about. Spiritual connections form.

The sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, which can find you especially focused on your responsibilities. A strong focus on details, especially of plans and promises, is in the air. Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12, inspiring poetry, and interest in psychic ability or spirituality. Discussions about the past take place, deep conversations about feelings are explored. Sympathy and understanding is strong, and powerful bonds continue to form as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13. Pluto is the planet of transformation, and as it mingles with sweet Venus, the connections you forge may be especially meaningful.

Mercury connects with Pluto and the sun with Neptune on November 14, creating an atmosphere conducive for deep conversations, emotional release, and a feeling of closure. Productive discussions about making dreams come true take place. Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, inspiring a warm, cozy vibe. It’s a lovely time to entertain at home, talk about your feelings, and generally enjoy your close relationships. The mood is generous and emotionally expansive.

You feel especially charming and magnetic as Venus enters your zodiac sign on November 16! This is a lovely moment to make introductions as people are especially enchanted by you. Also on November 16, Mercury mingles with Jupiter, putting people in an especially open-minded and chatty mood. Accessing the information you need is especially easy at this time. You can feel particularly witty as Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, again a great moment to make introductions as communication comes easily.

The sun mingles with Pluto on November 18, finding you connecting with powerful people, and intriguing discussions about themes like money, wealth, and security take place. Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, and you might be thinking back to situations that took place around October 12.

Mars retrograde began on October 30, 2022 and lasts until January 12, 2023. Mars is the planet of motivation, passion, anger, and energy, and while it’s retrograde, you can learn a lot about what motivates, inspires, and frustrates your partners. If you’ve been projecting feelings onto your partners, Mars retrograde can find you examining that, too. Mars retrograde is ultimately a powerful time for self discovery, but some frustration pops up, especially as Mars squares off with Neptune, which may inspire laziness, lying, or misunderstanding. Think back to October 12: If something frustrating took place then, how do you feel about how you handled it, and what can you do differently now?

The sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, inspiring an atmosphere of optimism and joy. A warm, loving energy fills your home, and your living situation could be expanding in some way. Perhaps you’re moving someplace larger, your family is growing, you’re donating items you no longer need, or you’re simply feeling emotionally free.

Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, creating a chatty, friendly vibe, and Sagittarius season begins on November 22, finding you feeling reinvigorated and ready for celebration! The new moon in Sagittarius takes place on November 23, and Jupiter ends its retrograde, inspiring an uplifting atmosphere with new opportunities on the horizon. A fresh start takes place in your life. It may be something as simple as a makeover, or as deep as reconnecting with a part of yourself that’s been obscured by stress, distraction, or trying to please others. This is a powerful moment to connect with who you really are, and focus on themes like self care and emotional healing. Jupiter ending its retrograde highlights your home and family life during this new moon, finding you planning a move, renovation, redecoration, or reconnection with family or with your sense of home, safety, and privacy.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28 and re-strategizing may take place at this time. You and a partner can have a valuable discussion about boundaries, expectations, and standards, especially in regards to communication. Plans that were set on September 28 might be revisited and updated.

Mercury opposes Mars retrograde and connects with Saturn on November 29, finding a difficult situation being confronted head-on, in a mature and responsible manner. Themes like restraint and patience are topics of discussion. The energy is particularly passionate as Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30 and it’s a pivotal moment in your love life; there may be a climax to a situation that’s been brewing with a partner. Relationships of all kinds undergo a shift at this time as new realizations about values and desires take place.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in December!