Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, November 2023

The beginning of the month wraps matters up before your personal new year begins.

As the sun moves through the final house of your chart, you’re trying to see how you can “put a pin in it” and come back later—or you’re fine with burning bridges and moving on! The choice is yours, but when the sun faces off with your planetary ruler Jupiter on November 3, the truth is impossible to avoid. Hidden information comes to light. This might also manifest as being ready to get things off your chest in order to simplify your day-to-day life.

Videos by VICE

You may get caught up in assumptions as Venus faces off with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, also on November 3. This may bring up difficult—maybe even impossible—social standards to uphold concerning family and career, which affects your perception of your past and future accomplishments. Inherited stories and ideals may distort your feelings about your career and relationship to having your own family.

You can feel ready to draw the line as Saturn retrograde ends in your chart’s house of family and home on November 4, bringing structure and time awareness back to your domestic life. Protect your resting time and privacy and make time to sleep! As Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of disruption, surprise plans and detours pop up. Remember your priorities and personal limits.

Resources flow and support your career as Venus harmonizes with Pluto on November 6. Find a way to introduce your work into the world and build the future you want, even if it takes cunning. This is a good time to examine your conscience and explore the depths of your heart as you gain momentum toward a life goal. Deep meditation or prayer can transport you into an exploration of your mind as Mercury harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, also on November 6.

You have to balance your psychological and spiritual exploration with a social life! As Venus enters your chart’s house of community, you’ll be out and about, networking from November 8. Eclipses in this sector of your chart over the next year and a half could bring figures from the past back into your network, like discovering high school friends on LinkedIn. Also on November 8, Mercury connects with Pluto, inspiring deep investigation. You might be surprised to find hidden treasures in your closet, pantry, or bank statement. If someone owes you money or something of worth, ask for it on this day.

You’re able to express your thoughts more fluently as Mercury enters your sign, offering much-needed comedic relief on November 10. You can approach difficult or grave issues with a sense of humor and buoyancy as Mercury clashes with serious Saturn, also on that day. Just because you’re cracking jokes, doesn’t mean you’re not feeling the weight of a critical decision that needs to be made. One decision can create many outcomes, and there’s always space for mistakes. Heavy mental loads are being lifted now.

Maintain a slow and steady pace to avoid burnout as Mars faces off with Uranus on November 11—brace your adrenals. If you haven’t given yourself enough time to rest or have been drinking too much caffeine, you may feel the shock of this transit and need to make time for extra sleep or meditation. People are on edge, and how they’re acting might come as a surprise—or annoyance—which can cause a chain reaction unless you rise above the madness.

You’re getting a fresh look at any skeletons in your closet with the new moon in Scorpio on November 13. There’s an urge to reinvent yourself or try something you’d never considered as the sun faces off with Uranus, also on November 13. Consider how you respond to stress and invent new coping mechanisms and ways to unwind, calm yourself down, and stay cute. This new moon meets Mars and faces off with Uranus, so it has valuable insights into what your emotional reactions tell you about yourself. For Sagittarius, these insights are key to empathizing with the collective in a more meaningful and pure way.

You can be convincing as Mercury connects with Venus on November 15, giving you the power to see things through the eyes of others, and put an attractive spin on whatever you need to express. This is helpful for creative projects, or arguing in favor of something that people would otherwise not be interested in.

Improvisation and thinking on your feet work in your favor as Mars harmonizes with Neptune on November 17. There might be a surreal, dreamy vibe in the air as the sun also harmonizes with Neptune. Your gut instinct is strong and you’re reconsidering your strategy as the sun meets Mars on November 18, starting a new cycle in vitality and travel. How far can you take your life, how wide can you spread your wings?

You’re able to see things that not everyone else can as the sun connects with Pluto, the planet of taboos, on November 20. You have a secret power, or access to intelligence, that others do not. A hidden reserve of energy is available for you to tap into as Mars connects with Pluto on November 21 and your survival instincts are heightened.

The sun enters your sign on November 22, starting Sagittarius season! You’re festively moving forward from the introspection of Scorpio season. Consider how you want to enter 2024: What treasures, vibes, and jobs do you want to carry into the new year? You might start your season off a bit more reserved. A reality check comes as the sun clashes with sobering Saturn on November 23. You’ll have to find alternate channels to keep things going, or deal with the ego blow of cancellations or rejections.

Mars enters your sign on November 24, refilling your gas tank and giving you strength to push forward. You have to find a way to pace yourself in order to tackle difficult tasks as Mars clashes with Saturn on November 25. This can be tiresome, but your determination and persistence are impressive!

You’ll brilliantly explain things that are difficult to explain as Mercury clashes with Neptune, stirring up confusion and misunderstandings, on November 27. This is the same day as the full moon, which illuminates your chart’s relationships sector. Other people’s intentions are revealed, and you have to explain yourself, too. Conversations can get passionate, heated, or reactive. Have some patience as we all try to figure things out.

Good luck Sagittarius, see you in December!