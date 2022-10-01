Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, October

The sun in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making it an exciting time of year to connect with new and longtime friends, and explore groups, communities, or organizations that share your hobbies and interests!

Libra season is also a lovely opportunity to connect with yourself about your hopes and dreams for your future. Sagittarius is the optimists of the zodiac, and Libra season supports your dreams! October 1 can be particularly inspiring as Venus in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in fellow fire sign Aries: Venus is the planet of beauty, unity, and connection, and your ruling planet Jupiter rules growth and opportunity. Their opposition in Libra and Aries can bode especially well for your social life, love life, and creative endeavors. Some drama may be stirred up, and it would be wise not to over-indulge at this time, but in general, the mood is especially uplifting, affection, and open-hearted!

Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends on October 2, which can find you moving forward with discussions and plans about your career or life in the public eye. Conversations about a promotion at work, publicizing your achievements, or rewards due to you are kicked up! Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 6, perhaps finding you thinking back to August 22 and September 27; research that took place then might be relevant now. Conversations may be revisited, especially about money, resources, or work. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 8, which may again intensify discussions concerning wealth and security.

The full moon in fellow fire sign Aries takes place on October 9, bringing a culmination to a situation brewing in your love life or creative efforts. You could be completing an exciting art project or showing off something you’re proud of. This is a highly passionate full moon, and new connections or a rekindling of an existing spark take place. Or you might be ending a situation: This full moon finds your heart filled with passion, and that could mean leaving a relationship where your fire isn’t matched. You might attend a big party or celebration; this is a powerful full moon for letting loose!

Mercury reenters Libra on October 10 after its retrograde last month, creating a busy atmosphere in your social life. This is an exciting moment to meet new friends, share ideas, and discuss future plans. The sun makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on October 11, which bodes well for scheduling and making agreements. The sun symbolizes truth and Saturn responsibility, making this a solid opportunity to discuss limits and expectations. It’s a no-BS energy, but in the gentlest way!

Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on October 12, which might find you unsure about how to proceed in a situation concerning your personal life or relationships. Your partners may be unsure, too, and their insecurity or hesitation might be frustrating, perhaps finding you thinking back to previous times when things didn’t work out. Try to stay grounded and don’t jump to conclusions about how things will work out. Astrologically, this isn’t the time to push yourself or anyone else to a decision. Being forced to make a choice could mean choosing inauthentically, perhaps lying to ourselves or others, so take it slow instead!

Mercury also opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 12, which might find you thinking back to conversations that took place on September 2 and September 18. The mood is open-minded and optimistic, but do watch out for exaggerations. A lot of information is coming in, and rushing through it might find you skipping important details. Again, the best way to proceed is slowly!

Venus mingles with Saturn on October 14, which can bode especially well for discussing values and desires. This alignment might also find you making solid social connections and communications! The pace picks up as the sun connects with Mars on October 17: A busy, go-getter energy flows, and things don’t feel slow anymore! Your partners could be more decisive at this time.

Venus connects with Mars on October 18, inspiring passion, romance, and creativity. This is an exciting opportunity to connect with your romantic partners, friends, and people who share your hobbies and passions. The mood shifts on October 19 as the sun squares off with Pluto: Power struggles or ego clashes—especially concerning money or social status—may pop up.

Venus squares off with Pluto on October 20, stirring up a little drama in your social life. If you feel like someone is bossing you around by telling you who to befriend or how you should spend your money, it’s time to set a boundary and protect your energy. This can be difficult, but you don’t need to do it alone: Enlist a qualified counselor to help, and let your friends know what kind of support you need!

We feel more sure of our desires and ready to take action as the sun meets Venus and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22. The sun and Venus’s meeting can also find you exploring a new friendship or deepening the intellect you share with a partner. Mercury’s connection with Saturn is helpful for making plans and agreements: Mercury is the planet of information, and Saturn of commitment, so their harmonious alignment is great for organizing details, creating schedules, or discussing responsibilities. It’s a productive, focused atmosphere!

October 23 is busy: Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius, activating the communication sector of your chart and finding you feeling eager to set plans in stone. Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, encouraging you to slow down and reconnect with yourself. This is a powerful time to catch up on quality time alone or indulge in a private getaway with a lover. Your imagination is especially active, and inspirational realizations can take place as you meditate or write in your journal. Take a break from work if you can, and prioritize rest. Catch up on sleep! Sagittarius is famously boisterous party animals, but you might feel more shy at this time.

A brilliant realization about your inner self can arise on October 25 with the solar eclipse in Scorpio. Solar eclipses are powerful new beginnings, and this one marks a moment of release: Something you held onto for a long time—perhaps for security or because you simply hadn’t processed the situation—can finally be released or evolve into something new. This is a powerful opportunity for change, but it might also feel emotional or tiring, so give yourself plenty of space to rest and feel your feelings.

Communication moves along at a speedy pace as Mercury connects with Mars on October 26. Intense discussions about money, expectations, future plans, or how you invest your time or energy take place as Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 27. Your ruling planet Jupiter reenters Pisces on October 28 after spending some time in Aries, and an energy of expansion arrives in your home or family life. You might be moving somewhere with more space or reorganizing your current home. Your family (blood or chosen) might expand in some way, or you could simply be feeling more emotionally expansive. Your connection with the past deepens. Mercury enters Scorpio on October 29, helping you connect with your inner voice in a deep and profound way. Secrets may be shared or hidden places explored. This is a powerful time to explore your psyche or work through issues in therapy.

Mars retrograde begins in your opposite sign Gemini on October 30, which can be a particularly interesting period for your relationships. You may watch your partners in love, business, or otherwise, exploring how to better express their anger and passion… and you, in turn, may be exploring these themes, perhaps together. If you tend to jump to conclusions about people being upset with you, this Mars retrograde can find you considering that. If you tend to connect with people who have a difficult time taking action or being decisive, this retrograde might also mean dealing with that, too! Retrogrades have a bad reputation for being messy or intense, but they provide opportunities for closure, to revisit the past, review how we do things, and learn more about the issues we care about resolving or healing.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in November!