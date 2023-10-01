Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, October 2023

Libra season is an exciting time of year for your social life, Sagittarius! You could be meeting many new friends, reconnecting with communities you adore, and exploring hobbies you enjoy. Libra is all about justice, and this is also a productive time as you advocate for something you deeply care about. Teamwork and group efforts are highlighted and supported by the sun in Libra.

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on October 2, which can find you wading through a sea of confusion, laziness, and distraction! It might be best to keep your plans flexible on this day. Slow down and don’t jump to conclusions. Boundaries between your personal and professional lives could feel blurry at this time, and you might realize that you need to set some limits on your availability to others. Unrealistic expectations you held could be challenged at this time, and while this might spell disappointment, at least you have a better idea of what’s possible.

As Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 3, a productive discussion about your career or finances takes place. A valuable piece of advice or information may come your way! A fantastic resource could be shared with you. Communication continues to get a boost as Mercury enters relationship-oriented Libra on October 4. The intellectual connection you share with romantic partners is strengthened, and inspiring new friendships form. While Mercury’s opposition to Neptune may confuse details or inspire laziness, communication gets quickly sorted out as incisive Pluto enters the mix and Mercury shifts into conscientious Libra.

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto and Venus enters Virgo on October 8. An issue that’s been brewing beneath the surface becomes unavoidable and needs tending as Mars squares off with Pluto. Throwing money at a problem might temporarily make things better, but deeper issues still need to be addressed.

A power struggle in your social life comes to a head, and issues regarding leadership within your communities could arise. People are especially short-tempered at this time, and an argument could be blown out of proportion, so do your best to think before you speak. Now isn’t the time to pick fights. With Venus entering Virgo, your tact and helpfulness could actually be on full display! While Sagittarius are often described as blunt speakers with fiery demeanors, your softer side could be shining at this time. Some reward or recognition could come your way!

Venus opposes Saturn in Pisces, and Pluto ends its retrograde, on October 10. The confusion regarding your work-life balance or frustration you felt about the line between your private and public lives earlier this month can be sorted out as Venus opposes Saturn. This isn’t the most romantic alignment; in fact, it might be quite uptight, but it is fantastic for setting boundaries!

Pluto ending its retrograde also brings a shift in finances; perhaps you’re approaching your budget in a new way, or a discussion about money moves into a new direction. Mars enters Scorpio on October 12, which can find you feeling restless: Your dreams may be especially active at this time, and your inner voice is practically yelling at you, so make time for meditation and journaling. You may be cutting ties with the past in a powerful way at this time, and important boundaries can be set at home, in your personal life, or regarding your past as Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13.

There’s a solar eclipse in Libra on October 14: You could find yourself mingling with a group of people who deeply inspire you, and being surrounded by them can feel destined, like you’re in the right place at the right time. A plan or discussion about the future may surprise you and find you feeling energized. An important change could take place in a friendship or your social life, and your love life can also see important changes as you and partners discuss what you want for your futures.

All this discussion about the future might sound very heavy, and though eclipses are often emotional periods, the mood is actually quite detached and inspiring. The discussions about the future that are taking place are likely about possibilities and big dreams, not looming deadlines or depressing inevitabilities! That said, i something unfair has been taking place, this eclipse in Libra could bring a heavy and important conversation. Perhaps you’ll be taking part in the discussion (Sagittarius always has plenty to say), or watching it play out in your social circle or world around you. Justice and progress are big themes for you at this time.

The sun meets Mercury, and Mercury squares off with Pluto, on October 20, finding you having an important realization about your past, your emotional state, or your inner workings and what makes you tick. A tricky discussion about money and power takes place, and important information is revealed. The sun squares off with Pluto on October 21, finding you making a big move toward getting what you deserve—but watch out for power struggles. If the moves you’re making are rooted in revenge, check in with yourself about whether you’re coming from a place of integrity. The high road is where Sagittarius belongs!

Venus aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22. Venus’s connection with Jupiter might bring a special gift. Or something you’ve worked very hard for could arrive, and the prize can be even sweeter than you expected! Career success could also arrive. Mercury in Scorpio can find you connecting with your intuition in a deep way, and you may feel pulled to explore your spirituality. Secrets are shared at this time! Mercury’s connection with Saturn also bodes well for communication with family, or generally connecting with the past. You may learn some juicy information at this time!

Scorpio season begins on October 23, encouraging you to slow down and rest. You could be in an especially private mood at this time. The sun connects with Saturn on October 24, inspiring a supportive atmosphere at home. This could be a good time to sort out plans regarding your living situation or family. Emotionally, the support or structure you’re seeking can be found.

A lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on October 28, plus Mars and Mercury sit opposite Jupiter! You might be kicking an old habit or wrapping up a big project. An important change in your routine or schedule could be taking place. Sagittarius loves being in new environments, but something about the changes taking place now could feel especially emotional. Perhaps you miss an old team you used to work with, or feel relieved that you don’t have to engage with a situation you’ve grown out of. Either way, the feelings are big, and with Mars and Mercury opposite Jupiter, exaggerations could be likely, too! People are especially “extra” and may say too much! Find ways to stay grounded and approach things in a balanced, measured way.

Mercury meets Mars on October 29, which can find you having a big emotional breakthrough, and Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus on October 31, bringing some unexpected attention, and perhaps a surprising change in your plans! Keep your calendar flexible, because last-minute, surprising adventures and opportunities may come your way. Something you never expected to be offered may arise!

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in November!