Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2019

September opens with excitement as Mercury in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus on the first of the month, bringing a eureka moment! Upgrades at work arrive, and an unexpected windfall may take place. September 1 also finds Venus in Virgo connecting with Saturn in Capricorn, raising the standards for your day-to-day life, and helping you hammer out a happier, healthier schedule. The sun meets Mars in Virgo, and Venus squares off with Jupiter in Sagittarius on September 2, bringing plenty of movement, especially in your career and your day job—just don’t overcommit yourself!

Mercury, Mars, and the sun meet on September 3, starting a dynamic new journey in your career. This is an exciting time to stand in the spotlight, receive recognition, and step into a position of leadership. But on September 4, a confusing opposition occurs between Venus and Neptune in Pisces—you’re not totally sure where you want to head with your career and home life. Your feelings are very big this month, and making sense of them will take time. While the energy is confused and even a bit lazy, on the plus side, some romance or glamour is also in the atmosphere, and a more grounding energy around making plans arrives on September 5 as Mercury connects with Saturn in Capricorn.

September 6 is busy: Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the sun connects with Saturn, and Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You’re excitedly sharing a message, support is all around you, and an important gift, blessing, allowance, or reveal is made or given to help you push forward with your goals—you just have to be more clear on what they are, and the key to doing that this month is acknowledging your emotions about your childhood and family life. The two might not seem connected, but if you can’t address and tell the truth about your past to yourself (this isn’t even about making the private public!), you’re going to be frustrated by your future this September.

September 7 brings miscommunications as Mercury opposes Neptune. It’s important this month to figure out the line between your public and personal life. The next day, the sun clashes with Jupiter, encouraging you to branch out in your career. Exciting conversations about money also take place this day as Mercury connects with Pluto.



September 9 finds Mars making a harmonious connection with Saturn, which is fantastic for setting plans in motion, especially in your career. As the sun opposes Neptune on September 10, you’ll continue figuring out how to keep your personal life private and your public life professional. Two days later, Mars clashes with Jupiter, inspiring a burst of action and creativity, but watch out for big egos. A cheerful, social energy arrives as Mercury meets Venus and the sun connects with Pluto on September 13, helping you step into a place of confidence and power, especially at work.

The full moon in Pisces lands on September 14, pulling your attention to your home and family. A climax is reached in an issue that’s been building at home; like many things this month, the energy is lazy and confusing due to Mars’s opposition to Neptune. Disappointment is in the air. You dream big, Sag, but those visions can’t always come true. Your efforts have been obscured. Let yourself cry. The moon in Pisces is weepy as hell and holding it in will not do you any good. Express yourself! Thankfully, a shift in energy will come as chatty Mercury and sweet Venus enter Libra, bringing friends to your side. Make the best of this full moon by creating a low-key, comfy, cozy space to spend time with family and loved ones. Keep love in your heart for those who can’t show up, whether it’s because they’re no longer with us, or because they’re going through something at this time.

Saturn has been stinking things up in your finances as it’s been retrograde in Capricorn; however, it’s for the best, Sagittarius, as you’re learning so much about budgeting and investing! You haven’t felt like you’ve had enough time or energy for certain things, but you’re learning what your limits are and you’ll start noticing the energy shift as Saturn ends its retrograde on September 18. A powerful moment in your career comes as Mars connects with Pluto on September 19, giving you access to something you need to propel your career forward. A raise may even be in order!



But things are sticky this month due to Neptune’s hazy influence: Your ruling planet Jupiter clashes with Neptune on September 21 for the third time this year. Since this is the third time the planets are clashing this year—with the first two times occuring on January 13 and June 16—think back to what was going on for you during those dates. Major emotions concerning your home, family, and childhood are coming up for you, so be especially gentle with yourself.

Sagittariuses are adventurers with their arrows pointed toward the future, but you’re having a hard time concentrating on much else other than your beginnings. You’re wondering which of your memories are real and which are your mind playing tricks on you: What were the lies in your life, how were you gaslit, or how were you made to feel invisible? You’re reflecting on your story’s beginning, and it’s a heavy month for you as you find answers to these questions. The lessons from your past can teach you how you want to set boundaries, what privacy means to you, and what a happy and comfortable home life can look like for you today.

A strain in communication arrives on September 22 as Mercury clashes with Saturn: You might find that something you were excited about participating or investing in really isn’t for you. It sucks to say no to opportunities, but sometimes, you really can’t overcommit.



The energy shifts as Libra season begins on September 23. The sun moves through the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and wishes, your social life, and the groups and communities you belong to—including those related to your hobbies and activism. Libra season finds you wanting to connect with and help the world.

Mercury makes a helpful connection with Jupiter on September 24, bringing information your way through a productive talk. Just watch out for rejection and bad moods on September 25 as Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn: This isn’t a great day to plan a date or a meeting, nor is it a good time for your finances. Be smart about your budget and limit how you spend your money, time, and energy. And on September 26, be prepared as secrets are revealed when Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

The month wraps up with a new moon in Libra and lovely Venus connecting with your ruling planet, Jupiter. What a sweet way to end the month! A fresh start in your social life arrives and you’re feeling especially charming. It’s a wonderful time to network, and you’re putting your best foot forward after what has been a confusing month. You’re figuring out where you fit in and a new social circle is forming around you. Think about your desires around this time, as the new moon is specular for making wishes—no shooting stars need. Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in October!

