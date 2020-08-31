Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2020

Welcome to Virgo season, Sagittarius! Your focus is on your career and reputation as the sun lights up the fame and fortune sector of your chart. Virgo is the sign of service and, indeed, you want to be remembered as someone who made a difference, dear centaur. Changing the world isn’t a small task, but if anyone can inspire transformation, it’s a fire sign like you!

Messenger planet Mercury in Virgo connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn on September 1, creating a powerful atmosphere for discussing and attaining wealth. This is a great time to ask for a raise and generally sort out financial issues. Mercury is the planet of commerce and Pluto of hidden resources, making this a juicy time to receive rare rewards! But career and cash aren’t all that’s on your mind at the start of this month: The full moon in Pisces arrives on September 2, brightly illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and bringing major emotional release. Let yourself have a big cry and make time to energetically cleanse your home: Donate your belongings and get rid of items that tie you to a time in the past that you don’t need to connect with anymore. Look through old photo albums and connect with your ancestors. Your home life is undergoing a shift, and this full moon will reveal how you can move on from the past and create a cozier home space for yourself. Boundaries and themes concerning security and privacy are explored.

During this full moon, Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn and the sun connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you confronting blocks around finances. Your schedule is also freeing up so you can try new ways to earn money and be productive. Helping you set contracts and build financial independence and abundance is Mercury’s helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn on September 3.

September 4 finds Venus clashing with Mars in Aries and connecting with Mercury, making for a fun, flirtatious atmosphere that’s fantastic for socializing and meeting new people. Romantic sparks are flying, so make time to connect with your lovers! Mercury enters Libra on September 5, bringing a busy energy to your social life, which again makes for a fantastic time to meet people and network. Mercury in Libra—the sign of justice—is also great for working toward causes you’re passionate about.

Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo on September 6, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and education—two of your favorite things which, unfortunately, have been deeply impacted by COVID-19. Venus brings good vibes wherever it goes, so hopefully some helpful energy around planning for school and connecting with people abroad will come your way! Even if you can’t take the vacation of your dreams, a phone call with someone far away who you love may cheer you up. Venus is the planet of values, and you’re remembering exactly how much you value connecting with the world, learning new things, and expanding your reach. Venus in Leo is also a powerful moment for connecting with your partners. Long, philosophical conversations take place late into the night.

Easy energy flows in your career and finances as the sun connects with lucky Jupiter in industrious Capricorn on September 9! Some rewards or recognition are coming your way. But Mars retrograde in Aries also begins that same day. When you want something—or someone—you go for it, but with Mars retrograde, you’re feeling held back. The wisest thing to do now is go slow, not just in love, but in your creative projects, too. An artistic endeavor may take longer to complete than anticipated.

A big hit of nostalgia arrives on September 11 as the sun opposes Neptune. Some sadness, confusion, or straight-up sleepiness is in the atmosphere as we wade through Neptune’s fog. This is an important time to release your emotions. If you’re feeling weepy, don’t use distractions to check out because diving deep into your emotions could release some fantastic creative abilities or find you connecting with your inner voice on a deeper level.

Jupiter retrograde ends on September 12, which is important for you, Sag, because Jupiter is your ruling planet. You’ve spent a lot of time this year focusing on how to grow your wealth and emotionally reflecting on your values; as Jupiter changes directions in the sky, notable shifts concerning these themes take place. An especially potent moment in your career arrives on September 14 as the sun connects with power planet Pluto, potentially bringing you previously inaccessible resources, connecting you with powerful people, or otherwise boosting your confidence as you take great control over your career and finances. Just be mindful of changes in plans on September 15 as Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus—priorities are shifting!

The new moon in Virgo arrives on September 17, marking the beginning of a new cycle in your career or life in public. You’re not sure what’s in store for you in the future just yet, but this is a powerful time to discuss possibilities as Mercury clashes with Jupiter on this day—just don’t make promises you can’t keep! Helping you get organized and make long-term plans that same day is the sun’s connection with Saturn, the planet of time and space. People sometimes accuse you of being too optimistic, but you just see possibilities everywhere! This new moon is a powerful time to make your dreams come true, as people will be willing to listen to your wildest ideas and the planets are aligning so that commitments can be made.

News is revealed as communication planet Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 21, and your social life kicks up as Libra season begins on September 22. People are feeling skeptical on September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn—a grumpy energy is in the air, but if you have some serious paperwork or conversations, especially regarding finances, that must be completed or take place, now is a good time to focus your attention on it.

An argumentative energy pops up as Mercury opposes Mars on September 24, but a shift in communicative energy takes place as Mercury enters intuitive water sign Scorpio on September 27. Your psychic abilities get kicked up a notch, and this is a great time to lean into your spiritual practice and explore things like dream interpretation, dream journaling, and meditation. You may be in a shier or quieter mood than usual, too!

Venus mingles with Mars retrograde on September 28, encouraging you to step back from your responsibilities and frustrations and just have fun—but finances and issues concerning material security come up for you to consider on September 29 as Saturn ends its retrograde and Mars clashes with Saturn, finding you thinking back to August 24. Things are moving slowly, so don’t put any strict deadlines on yourself at this time.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in October!