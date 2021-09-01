Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2021

The sun is in Virgo, the sign of service, and it’s lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, finding you focused on your legacy and the work you do for others. Some rewards or recognition may come your way, and it’s an exciting time for you to be in the spotlight!

Confusion may arise on September 2 as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. The line between your personal and professional lives may be blurred at this time, so it’s important that you set boundaries about leaving work at work and personal matters at home. You may feel unclear about your goals or purpose at this time, but a much more grounding energy arrives on September 4 as Mercury in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Your energy is focused and it’s a fantastic time for communication, goal setting, and strategizing.

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, which could stir up some intense conversations about money, status, values, and alliances. Themes like loyalty, greed, passion, and jealousy are in the air. Are you feeling manipulated or taken for granted? This is an important time to set boundaries and change course if so.

You’re feeling confident, particularly when it comes to your career and reputation, as Mars connects with Pluto on September 6. Venus also connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aquarius on this day, bringing luck, especially in your relationships! The mood is playful and flirtatious, and people are feeling generous. Mercury also enters its pre-retrograde shadow period on this day, so many of the topics and plans that are discussed between now and September 27 may be revised. September 6 also brings the new moon in Virgo, finding you starting a new journey in your career. You might be carving out a new position for yourself or taking on additional responsibilities. You’re eager to try new things in your career, especially as the sun connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. You may be taking an exciting risk at this time—Uranus is the wildcard of the zodiac, and you’re ready to try something radical in your career!

Venus enters mysterious water sign Scorpio on September 10, which could find you cuddling with a secret crush or going on a secluded retreat with your partner. When it comes to love, money, and beauty, you’re feeling more private or even shy. September 14 finds the sun opposing Neptune, which could blur the lines between your home and professional lives once again, or it might bring some laziness or even deception. If something sounds iffy, do more research! Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and while the sun opposes Neptune, all sorts of projections, assumptions, and paranoias may run loose. Mars enters Libra, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life and energizing you to network and share ideas. You may also be inspired to join groups and communities that share your passions and goals.

September 16 is an exciting day for your career, and for building wealth and abundance as the sun connects with Pluto! You might connect with a valuable mentor or find yourself in a leadership position at this time. Power is an important theme right now, and you’re in touch with your authority and strength! Some grumpiness may pop up as Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17, and you might receive some disappointing news or a rejection. It’s important to be wise with money at this time.

People are in a more optimistic mood on September 20 as Mercury connects with Jupiter, and it’s an excellent time to make friends and expand your social circle. Big ideas are born—but remember that much of what is discussed at this time will likely be reworked during Mercury retrograde. The full moon in Pisces arrives on September 20, bringing a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing at home. You may be moving or renovating, or a discussion between you and your family or roommates may come to a climax. This is a powerful moment to acknowledge your history and release the past.

The equinox arrives on September 22, and just before the sun enters Libra, Mercury clashes with Pluto, which could reveal important or even secret information. The sun in Libra finds you in an especially social mood, and encourages you to reflect on your wishes for the future. Making plans may be a little difficult, though: Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, which will likely bring shake-ups to your schedule. Keep your plans flexible! Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, creating a more grounding atmosphere for plans and commitments.

Mercury retrograde in Libra begins on September 27, which might find you running into plenty of old friends! While Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, it is a powerful time to reconnect with the past. You may rediscover an old dream or wish you once had, bringing transformative insights. Astrologers often advise against signing contracts, traveling, or shopping during Mercury retrograde, but picking up old projects that were put on the back burner is a good idea! Mercury ends its retrograde on October 18.

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, finding you reflecting on things like responsible communication and time management, but you’re much more lax as Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30. You may even be indulging in luxury and excess! Try not to gossip, and be mindful about the words you choose. The end of the month brings intriguing communications, but remember that Mercury retrograde means that many of your conversations and plans will be reconsidered or reworked.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in October!