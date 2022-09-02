Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022

The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.

Action planet Mars is in Gemini, revving up the relationship sector of your chart, and on September 1, Mars mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, creating an exciting atmosphere! This is a powerful time for connection, whether you’re in a relationship, looking for love, or seeking a partnership of any kind. There’s a strong momentum, and fun is in the air, too! The mood might also be a bit competitive, but sportsmanship is high. An exciting invitation could come your way, especially as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter on September 2. Mercury and Jupiter’s alignment can inspire a hugely chatty atmosphere, brewing excitement (and perhaps a bit of drama) in your social life. It’s an exciting time for connection. The energy is generous and optimistic; just watch out for exaggerations or theatrical behavior!

This autumn, Mars will retrograde in Gemini, which can find you reorienting yourself in your relationships, asking yourself who you want to partner with, and how. Your partners might switch up their approach to relating, and you may see other sides to them that you hadn’t seen before—and they may see sides to themselves they haven’t seen before either! As Mars enters its pre-retrograde shadow on September 3, you might get some foreshadowing of what you’ll be working with until the end of the retrograde on January 12. Mars finally clears its post-retrograde shadow period on March 15, 2023.

VICE horoscopes advise against looking at any astrological transit like a retrograde as good or bad. Rather than worry about what Mars retrograde might mean for your partnerships, use it as an opportunity to ask questions about what you’re looking for in a relationship (not just in love, but creative collaborations or business partnerships), what it means to grow with someone, and about communication in general.

You feel especially popular on September 5 as Venus enters Virgo! Reward or recognition might come your way. Virgo season can find you gaining plenty of attention, and while Venus is in Virgo, you appreciate the people in your life who know how to stand in the spotlight with you.

Mercury retrograde begins in Libra on September 9: The shadow period began on August 20, and discussions and plans that have taken place since then are up for reconsideration now until the retrograde ends on October 2. The post-retrograde shadow period ends on October 17, giving us a few weeks to rethink, revise, and redo whatever we’ve been planning or discussing.

For you, Sagittarius, Mercury retrograde in Libra might find you running into old friends and reconnecting with a group or community that shares your hobbies and interests. You could rediscover a long-forgotten dream or wish. Astrologers famously advise against traveling, making big purchases, signing contracts, or starting new contracts due to delays or miscommunications, but picking up old projects, revisiting the past, and generally slowing down are good ways to work with the retrograde. If you have to start something, travel, or make a big move, give yourself extra time to get everything done. The main message of Mercury retrograde is not to rush!

The full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, activating the home and family sector of your chart. Full moons are all about release, and you may be letting go of the past in some significant way at this time. At home, you could be sprucing up your space, donating items you no longer need, and tossing out trash. This is a lovely moment to arrange a special spot in your space to meditate or connect with your spirituality. An issue with a family member, housemate, or someone close may come to a climax or resolution. You might find yourself feeling especially nostalgic at this time: Create ways to consciously honor your past and connect with your loved ones at this time!

An exciting change in your schedule, an upgrade at work, or an innovation of some kind may arrive as the sun mingles with brilliant Uranus in Taurus on September 11. September 16 finds Venus squaring off with Mars and the sun opposing Neptune: The energy is complicated! On one hand, Venus’s clash with Mars inspires fun and excitement; on the other, the sun’s opposition with Neptune stirs up insecurity, disappointment, or laziness. If your’ve had high hopes about something and your wishes were not grounded in reality, the atmosphere could be a bit of a drag, but support in your partnerships might rev you back up! The best way to work with this energy is to keep your expectations low, your plans flexible, and your sense of humor high!

You might be revisiting big conversations and reconsidering how you want to organize things as Mercury opposes Jupiter on September 18. Discussions that took place around September 2 come to mind now: The conversations and plans you had may be revisited at this time. Also on September 18, the sun mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, boding well for you professionally or financially as you gain access to valuable, or even rare, resources, and find yourself in the position to show your leadership skills and connect with powerful people.

Venus connects with Uranus on September 20, perhaps bringing some unexpected attention and reward your way! Your social life becomes more exciting as the sun enters Libra on September 22, marking the autumn equinox. September 23 finds the sun meeting Mercury, and you’re reconnecting with a friend or realizing something important about your social life or your hopes and wishes for the future, before Mercury re-enters Virgo on its retrograde journey. Mercury in Virgo might also find some long overdue credit or recognition coming your way! Double, or triple, check public statements at this time: Mercury retrograde asks us to slow down and pay close attention to details.

Insecurities and disappointments are again a theme on September 24 as Venus opposes Neptune, but if you can find trusted friends to laugh and cry with, you can stay grounded in reality and not get swept up by fears and fantasies. Then it could also be a wonderful time for creative self expression and emotional release. You may have had high expectations that haven’t been met: Instead of getting down on yourself for jumping to conclusions or making assumptions, remember that you’re only human, and that with passion and creativity, your goals can be met, even if it didn’t work out this time. Of course, there are many ways this alignment may play out, and perhaps you won’t be disappointed at all! Intriguing conversations and deep connections can be explored at this time. Just be careful not to over indulge!

The new moon in Libra takes place on September 25, finding you exploring a new hobby or interest, and connecting with a new social circle or community. New moons are all about fresh starts, and this new moon finds you eagerly looking to the future, dreaming up all sorts of new possibilities for yourself!

September 26 is busy: Venus mingles with Pluto, Mercury retrograde meets Venus, and the sun opposes Jupiter. Venus’s alignment with Pluto can bode especially well for your career and finances. A special gift may arrive. People could be vying for your attention at this time. A new conversation about desires and values begins as Mercury retrograde meets Venus, and you might revisit an old conversation about your career or life in the public eye. The sun opposing Jupiter stirs an energy of excitement and growth: A thrilling celebration could take place, and romance and creativity flows, but be careful to approach life with moderation! Try not to over-spend or over-indulge.

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on September 27, which might find you thinking back to August 22: Research or discussions that took place then may be relevant or revisited at this time. Discussions about money or your career are at the top of your mind, and again, you’re connecting with people who hold a lot of sway. Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius on September 28, inspiring a productive, solid atmosphere for communication despite Mercury retrograde. Plans and commitments can be discussed, particularly in your partnerships. Venus enters Libra on September 29, creating a fun atmosphere in you social life and finding you and your partners connecting on a deep, intellectual level. You might feel especially popular at this time!

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in October!