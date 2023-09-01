Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2023

The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye, which could mean you’re receiving quite a bit of attention and admiration! You may explore a promotion or new career path, and your fans and followers are especially eager to hear from you. The inspiration you give others can feel especially gratifying at this moment—it’s wonderful to know you’re making a difference!

Venus retrograde ends in fellow fire sign Leo on September 3, finding you moving forward from a powerful period of self discovery. If you’ve been stuck in a rut, you might realize how important it is to get out of your comfort zone and see new places, meet new people, and experience new things. Your love of travel or education has been rekindled, and now that Venus moves forward, you’re making plans to pursue your interests.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus on September 4, which could find you thinking back to August 9, as similar themes and discussions come up to be reworked. Big career news could be shared, or exciting changes be made to your routine!

Also on this day, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, and you’re examining your to-do list and considering which recurring items you can delegate and which require more attention or urgency. Making time for yourself to focus on the projects you’ve already got going on rather than starting new ones is a good idea right now.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6, which can find you realizing something important about your career or life in the public eye. You can gain crucial insight into your reputation or share an important message with your fans. There’s a shift in how you think about your work.

The sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8, inspiring an uplifting and joyful atmosphere, and this alignment bodes especially well for your career. A project might receive exciting attention or success. New opportunities are opening up, and your influence is especially strong at this time! This energy continues its flow with the new moon in Virgo on September 14.

New moons are all about fresh starts, and a new chapter is beginning in your career or public life. With so much possibility ahead of you, you might feel unsure about what will happen next. You might even feel like there are too many options and variables! Virgo is all about analysis and sorting out details, so with some patience, this new moon can help you figure out the best way to proceed. If you’re seeking to build a new reputation or try your hand at a new skill or occupation, this is a good time to take the leap.

Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, which means miscommunications and delays regarding communication, especially in your career, finally begin to move forward! Your attention turns to totally new topics and projects when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on September 30. Also on September 15, the sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing an upgrade to your daily routine or some new technology at work. Uranus is all about innovation, and exciting developments are taking place. If you’ve been bored, this alignment will shake things up and deliver some thrills.

Venus squares off with Jupiter on September 17, which might find you thinking back to August 22—but this time, your plans run a little smoother! This is a busy period for travel, and an opportunity to visit a place that’s fun and festive! The mood is also especially flirtatious—but after the party is over, the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 19, which can find you feeling wistful. Be careful not to over-romanticize the past. Stay grounded in the present.

You might have an uncomfortable feeling that things have changed too much, or that things will always be as they are now. Perhaps things have changed, but, dear Sagittarius, if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that change is inevitable! Transformational energy abounds as the sun aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on September 21: Valuable resources may become available to you and a special gift might be shared. A breakthrough in your research or projects might also take place.

Libra season begins on September 23: Happy equinox, Sagittarius! The sun in Libra lights up the friendship sector of your chart, making it a fun time of year to connect with people. In your love life, the intellectual connection you share with your partners is sparked, and you’re enjoying time together with mutual friends or sharing hobbies. Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 25, which might find you thinking back to September 4 and to August 9. Big news could be shared, and people feel especially open-minded and optimistic at this time.

The full moon in fellow fire sign Aries takes place on September 29, which is major for your love life! A situation that’s been building between you and a crush could come to a climax. If you’re already in love, this can be a powerful time for connection. If you’re looking to leave a relationship, you may feel ready to do it now, and if you’re looking for someone new, you might find yourself in exciting new circumstances to connect with people! This is a passionate full moon, and emotions that have been building can finally be expressed. A creative breakthrough takes place, and this full moon calls you to have more fun in general. Do something special to celebrate life!

Venus squares off with Uranus on this day, which could find you thinking back to August 9 as similar themes are up for consideration. This alignment is a rut-buster, so if you’ve been bored, excitement will likely arrive. You might find yourself attracted to, or interested in trying, something unexpected. If you’re in a relationship with someone who holds you back, you could be breaking free from that dynamic at this time.

Mercury aligns with wildcard Uranus on September 30, perhaps bringing surprising news or a breakthrough at work or in your projects. A necessary shift to your routine takes place, and it’s an effective time to rework your schedule.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in September!