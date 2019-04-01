Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, April 2019

Mercury retrograde can be a pain, but one thing it’s good for is giving yourself permission to pause—a moment to reconnect with yourself is always great, little scorpion. Mercury retrograde found you running into many old friends, crushes, and lovers throughout March, but it also may have found you missing some fun in your life. You may have been especially bored or sleepy. Mercury retrograde is now behind us, but things still feel heavy and unclear, especially when Mercury meets hazy, daydreamy Neptune on April 2. There’s a romantic and whimsical energy in the air, but a nostalgic one, too, and you may even find yourself in a weepy mood. Be gentle with yourself and the people you run into. Now that Mercury is moving forward, it will find you reflecting back on important moments during the retrograde and pre-retrograde shadow period.

Mercury and Neptune’s meeting asks you to think back to February 19 and March 24: What have you learned since then? If you’re trying to “figure things out,” especially in your love life, logic isn’t going to get you far. This is a powerful time for a heart-to-heart conversation, but if you’re looking for concrete answers (or worse, if you’re grilling someone) don’t expect to walk away less frustrated than you came in. Drop any agenda and just be present for the emotions that come up. Now isn’t the time to problem solve.

Falling in love and being in love is a happy thing, isn’t it? Well, dear Scorpio, you know that sometimes love also hurts—worrying about the past, worrying about the future, worrying about yourself—it isn’t all roses and hand-holding! It’s also sometimes fearful tears and heartache…even when everything is “fine.” Whether things are “great” or less than ideal in your love life, keep your paranoid thoughts in check and ask for outside perspective—there is a tendency to get carried away with worry and feel disconnected from the truth of the situation right now. Mark Twain said “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened,” and you might be able to relate, Scorpio. Or you may not have any worries at all and are simply in a whirlwind romance—the same advice still holds: Get grounded in reality and ask for outside perspective about whether things seem right. Again, stay present with your feelings and don’t commit to anything (fears or people) just yet.

The new moon in Aries lands on April 5 and the energy starts to shift. You’re beginning to feel reinvigorated, excited to plan your schedule for the new season and start some exciting projects. You’re not exactly sure what’s ahead, but this is a fantastic time to fantasize and create a vision board—put your manifestation skills to use! This is a powerful new moon for dropping bad habits, getting more work to come your way, and becoming more efficient and productive at work and in your home. Communication was strained during Mercury retrograde, but finally, things will begin clearing up.

On April 7, Mercury meets Saturn, the planet of structure and commitment, opening up the conversation for making plans and agreements. Again, you’re thinking back to February 19 and March 20—ideas, plans, and partnerships are being restructured, but you have more information to make things work than you did in the past. You’ve been feeling unfocused, but now you’re zoning into what you need to do.

Romance is in the air as Venus meets Neptune on April 10! This is a totally magical, fantastical day in your love life—I might even worry that you’d get lost in your bed sheets for good if it weren’t for the sun clashing with Saturn on this day, asking everyone to stay on top of their responsibilities. For you, Scorpio, this means keeping your promises and doing what you said you would do. You’re in an especially creatively inspired mood, but your budget is on your mind thanks to Jupiter retrograde beginning on April 10. Communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto on April 10, finding you exploring some important ideas and sharing secrets. Your research abilities are top-notch right now. If you pursued your childhood dream of becoming a detective (such a Scorpio move) today would bring some big a-ha moments, especially in regards to issues that came up on February 23 and March 16.

Big, exciting conversations take place as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12, and again, this brings up themes from February 22 and March 15. This is a fantastic day to brainstorm, but keep in mind that people are very excited and might be making promises they can’t keep. Loyalty is something you’re especially valuing, as Venus connects with Saturn on April 12. Just understand that sometimes, despite people’s best efforts, things don’t work out. Venus and Saturn’s connection at this time asks you to be very conservative about what you offer and what you expect from people. Be clear when communicating your needs. Not naming your desires, or worse, being manipulative, won’t get you what you want, and you’ll end up looking dishonest, flaky, or hypocritical.

Be mindful of big egos as the sun clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14—this is a majorly powerful time for transformation, especially if you’re in therapy. However, Pluto’s power is intense and can lead to some tricky conversations that Jupiter will ask you to keep an open mind about. Sweet, lovely Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15, creating a hugely passionate and emotional energy in your love life, as well as pushing you to a new place of creative expression.

Money is on your mind, so watch for what takes place around growing your wealth and abundance during this time. Lots of new work opportunities come your way as Mercury enters Aries on April 17, but you do need to be mindful about not overbooking yourself, especially during the full moon (a blue moon!) in Libra on April 19. This is a very emotional full moon for you, and you find yourself especially sensitive to other people’s emotions, likely craving some time alone. It’s important that you catch up on rest—take a break from work if you can. Definitely get some extra sleep. Your psychic abilities are especially strong during this full moon, so watch for the messages that come in your dreams.

Taurus season begins and Venus enters Aries on April 20, bringing an easygoing energy to your daily routines and rituals and finding you focused on your relationships. This is a lovely time to treat yourself to a spa treatment (at a salon, or DIY!), edit your wardrobe, and reflect on your wellness routine. The sun in Taurus shines a big light on the relationship sector of your chart, bringing new partners your way and carving a deeper connection with those already in your life. Venus in Aries also finds you running into some cuties while you do your chores—fun! Expect the unexpected when it comes to your relationships on April 22 when the sun meets Uranus. An ending may be taking place, but this could also mean an unexpected meeting will arrive. Stay flexible, and know that people—including you—are really craving change.

Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, which will be a potent day for communication, so watch for what information comes your way. Mars clashes with Neptune on April 27, which will be tricky—getting an honest answer about the way someone feels or wants will be hard on this day. Astrologers have accused you of being manipulative, Scorpio, but as hard as it might be, I want you to prove those astrologers wrong on this day. The energy is lazy or even dishonest as Mars clashes with Neptune—don’t plan important meetings at this time. The month wraps up with Saturn beginning it retrograde on April 29, asking you to reflect on all the new structures you have been building in your life. Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in May!