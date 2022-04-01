Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, April 2022

The new moon in Aries arrives on April 1, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals: You may be switching up your schedule, adding a new item to your daily to-do list, dropping an old habit, or removing a task from your duties. You’re ready for a new approach to your routine! You could be starting a new gig or project, editing your closet, starting a new beauty or wellness routine. A new plan, conversation, or way of organizing yourself blooms as the sun meets Mercury in Aries on April 2.

One of the heaviest astrological days this month is April 4, when your ruling planet Mars meets Saturn in Aquarius, activating the home and family sector of your chart. Important decisions may need to be made at this time, and you could be setting a boundary or making big changes. A mood shift takes place as darling Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces on April 5, inspiring romance and creativity! This is a lovely time to connect with a crush or lover, make art, and generally enjoy yourself! Pisces loves a sweet escape, and you could be enjoying many at this time, dear Scorpio!

Mercury connects with Mars on April 8, and conversations could pick up speed: This may be a productive time to coordinate schedules and action plans. Deep conversations can take place on April 10 as Mercury squares off with one of your ruling planets, Pluto, which is currently in Capricorn. This is a powerful moment for research, and important information may come to light at this time. Also on April 10, Mercury enters your opposite sign Taurus, which may find you have conversations about partnership, learning more about your partner’s point of view, networking with people, or considering a contract with a partner in love, business, or otherwise.

One of the most magical days of the year arrives on April 12 as Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces! A sweep-you-off-your-feet, romantic energy is in the atmosphere. This is a powerful moment to connect in a deep emotional, spiritual way with your lovers. An enchanting interaction can take place! You could be invited to a glamorous celebration. You may be in the mood to escape your everyday life and dance the night away! Creative inspiration abounds, and you’re especially inspired at work at this time. Mars enters Pisces on April 14, helping you straightforwardly ask for what you want and need. Mars in Pisces can also bring a boost of energy in case you’ve been feeling a little too laid back and day-dreamy!

The full moon in Libra takes place on April 16: Emotions you may have ignored can surface. Make room for all of your feelings; Libra is the sign of justice, and you aren’t being fair to yourself if you don’t care for yourself emotionally. You’re also not being fair to yourself if you’re overburdening yourself with work—this full moon asks you to slow down and rest! Carve out more quality time for relaxation. This is a powerful full moon for exploring your psyche through meditation or journaling, and connecting with your spirituality. Mercury connects with Venus on April 17, bringing a gentle and friendly atmosphere: You may connect with someone kind or have a sweet conversation with a partner.

Mercury and Venus align with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, on April 18, which may find you connecting with surprising people, having chance meetings, or generally itching to try new things. The sun also squares off with Pluto on April 18, perhaps stirring up insecurity, jealousy, and power struggles. An intense conversation can take place, and you may find that you must set firm boundaries around your time and energy. It can be difficult to manage issues with controlling people, so enlist the help of a qualified third party to help you if necessary!

Taurus season begins on April 19, finding the sun lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! Your focus is on connecting with new people and learning more about your established partners, but there may be some delays or obstacles around communication on April 24 as Mercury squares off with Saturn. Also on this day, Mercury mingles with dreamy Neptune, inspiring creative problem solving, sympathetic attitudes, and a go-with-the-flow approach. As Mercury squares off with Saturn, there could be a tough conversation about boundaries that becomes an inspiring heart-to-heart as Mercury mingles with Neptune!

The energy is open-minded and optimistic as Mercury mingles with Jupiter on April 27. What feels like a lucky meeting may take place! Also on this day, Venus meets Neptune, bringing an especially romantic and creative atmosphere that’s wonderful for discussing dreams and fantasies. You could be connecting with a partner on a deep and spiritual level!

Mercury connects with Pluto on April 28, and you may learn something that transforms you on a personal level, or connect with an especially powerful or influential person. Deep conversations are likely to take place at this time, and Pluto retrograde begins in Capricorn on April 29, which may find you focused on research. Also on April 29, Mercury enters air sign Gemini, shifting your focus to finances, especially themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with partners.

The solar eclipse in your opposite sign Taurus takes place on April 30, which may mark a significant turning point in your relationships. A new cycle is beginning, and you could be meeting someone new or beginning a new journey with your partner. Important endings and beginnings take place at this time.

Eclipses often find us considering things in a new way, and you may learn something about your partnerships or what you want in your relationships at this time. Eclipses are famously emotional and tiring, but this one can be romantic, artistically inspiring, or find you eager to free yourself from your daily duties to relax and have fun. Jupiter is all about expansion, and you’re ready for more love, pleasure, and celebration as it is joined by Venus.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in May!