Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, April 2023

Aries season is a productive time of year for you, little scorpion! You may be completing a project at work or achieving a personal goal. Health and wellness are on your mind, and your inner jock might feel energized! Aries season could also find you rearranging your schedule, home, and office. Because this time of year can be so productive for you, you might feel eager to pack your schedule to the brim with tasks, but don’t over-do it. Set yourself up for victory and make time to rest!

Communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Taurus on April 3, opening lines of communication within your relationships! Information you’ve been seeking could become available. Mercury squares off with one of your ruling planets, Pluto, now in Aquarius, also on April 3, finding you and a partner having an intense discussion. Secrets may be shared. Stories from long ago could resurface. You and your partners might be challenged to let go of old ways of thinking and communicating. A power struggle could pop up! Be clear on your boundaries and expectations of others. Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5, boding well for making future plans, especially in your love life or creative pursuits. Saturn is all about commitment and responsibility, and its harmonious connection with Mercury inspires a solid atmosphere for communication and planning.

The full moon in Libra takes place on April 6, encouraging you to slow down and rest! Aries season is a busy time of year, but full moons are all about balance, so take a break from your hectic routine. Full moons can also bring things to light: This full moon finds you discovering something about yourself, perhaps engaged in shadow work in a deep and meaningful way, or having emotional breakthroughs via journaling or meditation. This is also a powerful time for dream work or exploring your spiritual practice. Full moons bring release or endings, and this one can find you saying some important goodbyes or gaining closure on something from the past.

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces on April 7, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere: This is one of the sappiest, sweetest, and most creative days of the month! Physical connections may feel positively spiritual at this time. People might be especially sentimental, and deep, vulnerable discussions about emotions, fantasies, and desires take place. If you’re looking for love, you may find it, if you’re already in love, you can fall more deeply in love! Incredible works of art could also be created or enjoyed at this time. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on April 7, and many of the plans and conversations that take place between now and April 21 may be revisited and reworked during Mercury retrograde.

Mercury connects with your other ruling planet, Mars, now in fellow water sign Cancer on April 8, finding communications moving along quickly! People may have a very direct, to-the-point attitude about communication, and though they may be communicating bluntly, there’s likely a collaborative, productive energy in the air. This can be an effective time to discuss travel plans or schedule events.

Venus enters Gemini on April 11, perhaps bringing good news regarding money! People may be eager to invest in your work. Your romantic partners might shower you with gifts! Venus also mingles with Pluto on April 11, which could find you bonding with someone in a deep and meaningful way. April 11 also finds the sun meeting Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, peppy atmosphere: Confidence is high, and so is productivity. Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14, finding you setting firm limits in your home and family life, and with partners.

The solar eclipse in Aries takes place on April 20, finding you creating a radical change to your daily routine. You could be kicking an old habit or beginning a new practice that alters your everyday life. Reorganization that takes place now could feel like it’s been a long time coming… or like it’s out of nowhere! Either way, things can have a fated or destined feeling.

You could be leaving a gig or beginning a new project. You may feel a renewed sense of duty or discover a new calling. April 20 also marks the beginning of Taurus season, when the sun brightly illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time for connection. The sun also squares off with Pluto, which could bring a transformation to the power dynamics at home and in your relationships. This could be an opportunity to work through control issues, let go of the past, and embrace change.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, which could find you reconnecting with people from your past. Astrologers famously advise not to “text your ex” during Mercury retrograde, but… maybe it’s not always a terrible idea? Perhaps there’s something you want to share now that you have a new perspective. Maybe they have something to share, too, something that could help you both understand things in a new way!

Mercury retrograde might bring miscommunications and delays, but it can be an incredible opportunity to slow down, reconnect with the past, and gain new perspective. Or maybe you have no exes to reconnect with, just old friends and colleagues who reenter your sphere! Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, at which point discussions begin moving forward, and your focus turns to new topics when Mercury clears its post-shadow period on June 1.

Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, which could find you revisiting discussions that took place around April 8. Travel or education plans may be reworked. Double check your itinerary, and keep track of your phone, keys, and wallet: Mars likes to rush, but Mercury retrograde says slow down! The sun aligns with Saturn on April 25, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for discussing commitments and future plans. Mars connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on April 29, finding you connecting with unexpected, brilliant, and even eccentric people! Something—or someone—could surprise you by energizing and motivating you. A brilliant idea could help resolve a lingering issue. Your partners may surprise you with the risks they decide to take.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in May!