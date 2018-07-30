Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, August 2018

Welcome to Leo season, Scorpio! This is always a busy time of year for you, as the Sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. However, it’s especially intense this year since Mercury is retrograde in Leo: You’re focused on past projects you’ve left on the back burner, when you should be plowing forward with something new. It’s eclipse season, too, which means everyone feels more emotional, pressured, and exhausted than usual—nothing will be the same after this eclipse, Scorpio!

Big changes are already coming on August 1, when Mars—currently retrograde in Aquarius—squares off with Uranus, bringing a shift to your relationships. Here’s my advice for you, Scorpio: If you know something doesn’t work, stop trying to make it work. Something may blow up in your face now, but let’s be real, Scorpio, it’s not the first time it hasn’t worked for you. Uranus will begin its retrograde on August 7, so expect shake-ups in your partnerships (romantic and otherwise).

The energy shifts on August 6, when Venus enters Libra and lights up a very private sector of your chart, finding you more reserved than usual in terms of dating and relating to others. You’re really valuing your alone time. If you are in a flirtatious mood, roleplaying a secret affair may be a special turn-on right now. You’re secretive as hell to begin with, Scorpio, but you’re especially private right now—not just about your sex life, but about your money, too. Venus will make a lovely connection with Mars on August 7, helping you sort through some deep emotions. Just watch out for August 9—not only will the Leo eclipse be approaching, finding everyone in a super emotional state, but Venus will also square off with Saturn to make communication difficult for you. You’re very good at negotiating and getting your way, but not this time, Scorpio.

The solar eclipse in Leo arrives on August 11, bringing big shifts to your career and public life, little scorpion. Don’t overbook yourself—you’re going to want to be flexible while so many important opportunities come your way. That said, you might also be feeling very lost and in the dark, since eclipses find the Sun and Moon—our luminaries/sources of light—acting out of sorts. While major secrets may be exposed right now, you might also feel like you can’t see where you’re going at all. Things are changing quickly, so be gentle with yourself and don’t expect to have all the answers—sit back and see what this eclipse in theatrical Leo presents to you.

There’s going to be a lot of talk in the air on August 11, so be sure to listen. This is because chatty Mercury will square off with the planet of abundance, Jupiter—and this won’t be the last time you’ll hear these news flashes or have these discussions. (After Mercury ends its retrograde on August 19, it will meet with Jupiter again on August 28.)

Mars reenters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey on August 12, activating the communication sector of your chart and pushing you to reconsider how you interact with others. As a Scorpio, you know how to sting people with your words—how is that working for you? Be smart about arguments you pick during this time. Mars retrograde will end soon, on August 27. As Mars resumes its forward motion, think about how you can be more effective in your commutations, and meditate on the difference between confidently stating your needs and setting your boundaries versus being cruel or even giving the silent treatment.

Lucky planet Jupiter is currently in your sign, Scorpio! Which means you will experience plenty of growth this year. While this growth won’t always be comfortable, you are gaining plenty of strength, perspective, and wisdom. On August 19, Jupiter will make a harmonious connection with Neptune, creating a wonderfully dreamy and imaginative energy—plenty of romance and creative inspiration will be flowing!

Virgo season starts on August 23, shifting the energy and finding you focused on your social life. This is a fab time to network and connect with groups or associations you’re excited about joining. But Scorpio, you’re intense as hell. You don’t do small talk and everyone is either your best friend or enemy…try to break that pattern this Virgo season. You can have some relationships that are simply chill…imagine having someone on your side who doesn’t have to know all your darkest secrets, who you can share ideas with but with whom you don’t have to have an all-out argument if you need to cancel dinner. August 25 is busy, as the Sun and Uranus connect to help you make exciting social connections and surprise meetings. The Sun also connects with Saturn, finding you focused on serious topics of conversation.

A full moon in fellow water sign Pisces arrives on August 26, which will be especially intense for your love life as well as for your creative pursuits—deep emotions well to the surface and information comes to light. A climax is taking place, so if something has been building with a crush, expect this full moon to be big. Pisces is a very emotional sign, and so is Scorpio—but control plays a strong role in your life. Reflect on this control at this time…let yourself cry with abandon, and after the tears have been released, sit in the clarity and reflect on the power struggles in your life, especially around manipulative communication, like sneaky texts or things left unsaid. Venus will square off with Pluto during this full moon, so it’s crucial you get real about the power plays in your life. Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in September!