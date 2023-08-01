Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, August 2023

Leo season can be a very exciting time of year for scorpions, especially in regard to your career! Leo loves the spotlight, and you may be receiving attention and applause at this time. Fame and fortune are highlighted themes, and you can achieve something great or gain a leadership position. This is an exciting moment to impress your bosses or clients, and to wow your fans!

The full moon in Aquarius on August 1 might bring your attention away from your career and back to your home and family life. Full moons are all about finding equilibrium, and this one asks you to carve out a healthier work-life balance. Release is also an important theme during full moons, and this one asks you to let go of your family’s expectations of success, or expectations you had for yourself that no longer fit into the reality of your life.

Also on August 1, your ruling planet Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and Mercury (also in Virgo) opposes Saturn in Pisces, creating a bit of a push-and-pull energy. Mars’s alignment with Jupiter is fantastic for accomplishing goals, and for you, Scorpio, this planetary connection could spell big excitement in your relationships! However, Mercury’s opposition with Saturn may slow down communication or find people feeling less flexible than usual. Patience is key!

Mercury retrograde begins later this month on August 23, and it enters its pre-retrograde shadow on August 3: During this shadow period, we can get some foreshadowing of what Mercury retrograde will look like. You, Scorpio, could be running into old friends, reconnecting with a community, rediscovering a hobby, or reevaluating your hopes for the future. Pay attention to the plans and discussions that take place during the pre-retrograde shadow, because they can be revisited and reworked during the retrograde period.

The sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your relationships! This could be a major period of growth, not only in your love life, but in your professional partnerships, too. This is a powerful moment for expansion, though it’s also important not to over-indulge: Jupiter is the planet of luck, but it’s also the planet of too much of a good thing! A bit of moderation can go a long way.

Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and Mercury aligns with Jupiter on August 9. Mercury’s connection with Jupiter bodes well for communication, and some big news may come your way! But some surprising feelings can surface as Venus retrograde squares off with Uranus. If you really love someone but are feeling bored or stuck, this alignment could mark a big change. This breakthrough can be marvelous and exactly what you need, but fears of instability may need to be addressed.

The sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13, marking the start of a new chapter in your life, especially in your career or regarding your self esteem. The glamorous life you long for (or that you want to continue enjoying!) could be coming together, but some Scorpios might have to address issues regarding self worth. Venus retrograde asks us to be honest with ourselves about what we truly want, and if we feel we don’t deserve these things, Venus retrograde also asks: Why? Now is as good a time as any to figure this out!

The sun squares off with Uranus on August 15, marking a day of breakthrough and change. Frustrations may arise if people feel held back and limited by their relationships. If you’re in a partnership that lacks flexibility, and frankly, if you’re bored, you may exit a partnership or implement big changes to it. However, amazing upgrades and transformations might also take place! The more open you—and those around you—are to change, the more exciting this alignment could be.

The new moon in Leo takes place on August 16, plus Mars connects with Uranus. Mars’s alignment with Uranus bodes well for feeling courageous in the face of change, and the new moon in Leo brings new career opportunities or audiences. A new goal, something you’re excited to work toward, can arise!

Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22, which could make for an emotionally complicated atmosphere. Venus retrograde square Jupiter can find people feeling decadent, while Mars opposite Neptune inspires a bratty, lazy mood. Someone’s slimy side may emerge. Also, desires—particularly for fame or attention—can feel intense at this time…but there might also be a feeling that they’ll never be realized, perhaps bringing some sadness. It’s important to remember that these fears and fantasies are not reality! Focus your energy on making and enjoying art, and spend time with friends who make you laugh—not friends who love to wallow and complain!

Virgo season begins on August 23, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and Mercury retrograde in Virgo begins, finding you running into old friends! Mercury retrograde has a reputation for being all about miscommunications and delays, but it can also be a wonderful time to revisit the past and simply slow down. Is there an old friend you want to call? Mercury retrograde ends on September 15 and its post-retrograde shadow period ends on September 30.

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, align on August 24, creating a powerful atmosphere for change. A transformative discussion could take place. A big shift may occur in your social life. A scene you’re part of may evolve in some significant way. The sun opposes Saturn on August 27, which can find you setting important boundaries in your friendships and romantic partnerships.

You could also be navigating feelings of frustration about your creative process, perhaps a block of artistic expression—this could actually be a productive time to take a break from that kind of work, and instead focus on the business or logistical side of your art (like reorganizing your budget or cleaning your art supplies). Taking a break and catching up on important to-do list items could be exactly what you need in order to feel recharged. Take note: People who carelessly slack on their duties or behave immaturely may have a frustrating time during this transit!

Mars enters Libra on August 27, which might find you feeling restless. Your dreams may be especially active! This could be a powerful time for release and saying goodbye. You can feel ready to cut ties with someone or a situation—and Mars in Libra is on your side! Abrupt beginnings and endings could take place during this period. Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus on August 28, which can find you suddenly running into unexpected and even usual people!

The full moon, a blue moon, takes place in fellow water sign Pisces on August 30. This is a deeply emotional full moon, one when you and your romantic partners can connect on an intense level. Virgo season is very much about friendship and intellectual connection, and this full moon can show you the depth of your relationships. A partnership might end if you’re unable to be emotionally honest with each other, but other bonds can deepen. Creative breakthroughs may take place during this full moon, too. And if you haven’t let loose and partied in a while, this full moon in Pisces might be when you decide to have some fun!

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in September!