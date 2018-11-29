Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, December 2018

December opens with retrograde Mercury reentering your sign, finding you reconsidering decisions you’ve made over the last few weeks.

You are thought of as the sign of sex and death, Scorpio, but we could just as easily throw money into the mix! You love cash, you’re usually pretty savvy about budgeting, and you have no problem working hard to earn your wealth—you know that nothing in life is free. The sun in Sagittarius illuminates the financial sector of your chart, finding you focused squarely on themes concerning money and self-worth. Just be smart and avoid impulse spending on December 2, when the sun squares off with Mars. You should also avoid arguments since people’s tempers are heightened. However, enjoy the passionate and creative energy that will be in the air and channel it into your art!

Mercury finally ends its retrograde on December 6, and conversations will begin to move forward. A fresh start around themes concerning cash comes on December 7, with the new moon in fire Sagittarius—a marvelous time for manifestation. Things probably aren’t moving as quickly as you want them to: Mars and Neptune meet on the same day to create a sluggish and foggy atmosphere (which will be especially frustrating in your love life and your creative endeavors, so don’t plan a cute date for December 7). Plus, new moons bring new cycles, which means you’ll still need to wait a bit before the seeds you plant now begin to sprout.

Venus reenters your sign on December 2, so you have some old news to sort through, but when Venus clears its post retrograde shadow on December 17, you’ll be in new territory—new love, new opportunities for money, a new style inspiration, and most importantly, a renewed sense of what your values are and what’s important to you. Venus retrograde isn’t a waste of time. It’s not here to make you feel like you look like crap when you look in the mirror or to stir up your jealous side (although, that probably happened). Venus retrograde is a journey that shows you what’s important to you and asks if those around you align with your values.

Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 12, bringing plenty of news about money your way, and a slew of easy planetary connections come later this month: Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn on December 16, facilitating a supportive energy around discussing important plans and commitments. Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, connect on December 17, creating an exciting, dynamic energy and bringing important news, as well as a big burst of passionate, creative energy. Between Venus and Saturn, and Mars and Pluto, I’m especially excited to see what takes place in your creative and romantic relationships. The sun connects with electric Uranus on December 20, and an exciting change comes in your daily routine or career. If you’ve been wanting to move your schedule around, now’s the time to do it. Even if you hadn’t been planning on restructuring your days, a great adjustment may come.

The winter solstice arrives on December 21, and boy is it busy! It marks the beginning of Capricorn season, which finds the sun illuminating the communication sector of your chart, bringing plenty of news your way. Plus, Venus connects with Neptune and Mercury meets Jupiter, making this a wonderfully romantic occasion—you’re feeling fantastically abundant, lucky in love and money! There is a full moon in fellow water sign Cancer on December 22, bringing big emotions, drama, and important realizations your way. Something becomes very clear to you—and there is no turning back now that you know the truth! A conversation that’s been brewing will finally take place.

Mars enters fire sign Aries on December 31, igniting the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines, your day job, and your schedule, giving you plenty of energy to get organized and complete your chores. Mars in fiery Aries will also inspire you to get active, and to break some bad habits—or start some new ones. Good luck this month Scorpio, and see you in 2019!