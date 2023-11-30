Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, December 2023

Sagittarius season, beginning November 22, brings up conversations about money matters as the sun transits your chart’s house of personal resources. Things have a relative price or value; these factors are up for discussion.

Messenger Mercury enters your chart’s communication sector on December 1, where it will retrograde later this month. Mercury retrograde is a period of fluctuation, editing, and rethinking. This flexibility might look like inconveniences and delays to some, but detours are actually an opportunity to negotiate!

Decisions are not being made hastily—this Mercury retrograde takes its time considering tradeoffs, sacrifices, and precautions. Mercury connects with serious Saturn on December 2 and December 21, with one final pass in January, which can bring up outer conversations or inner contemplations about how you express your experiences and wisdom, creatively or socially.

Love planet Venus clashes with Pluto, the planet of taboos, on December 3, which may find you confronting the elephant in the room in your relationships. You’re not afraid to talk about your fears or insecurities at the beginning of the month. Venus enters the purifying waters of your sign on December 4, connecting you to what you enjoy the most in life. What you value in your relationships is the driving force.

You mean business as Venus harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn on December 5, encouraging stability and longevity in relationships. If there are any feelings of doubt in a partnership, it might not pass the test. Neptune retrograde ends on December 6, stirring confusion in your social life. Your creative process or relationship to child rearing can be a place of wonder and spiritual vision.

Learning and teaching flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 7 and December 18, with one final pass in January. Conversations with partners are very carefully, deliberately, and graciously progressing toward a place of openness and peace. Relationships are a source of joy as Venus faces off with Jupiter on December 9. You’re feeling extra hopeful about the people in your life and how you connect with them!

You can be outspoken about what you desire as Venus connects with Mercury on December 11. Emotional conversations flow, and it’s easy for you to share what’s in your heart.

The new moon in Sagittarius falls on December 12, starting and ending a cycle in your chart’s house of personal resources. This can be a time to ask questions about what you need in order to support yourself, and how you can give yourself the platform for growth and sustenance. You could be feeling more optimistic or hopeful about what you can’t see, though things slow down as Mercury retrograde begins on December 13, beginning a period of discernment and reflection.

There’s a vibe shift in your social life as the sun clashes with Neptune on December 16 and you can recognize misconceptions or assumptions you may have had about your intimate friendships and adjust your perspective accordingly. Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 18 for the second time and education is a process of trial and error. Reflect on past discussions so you can construct more friendly and meaningful conversations.

Venus faces off with Uranus, shaking up relationships on December 21. You’re getting as comfortable as you can with quirks and idiosyncrasies in partnerships; they might surprise you with new experiences and feelings.

While there’s excitement in the air, you’re still able to play it safe and not give away too much information. Serious conversations repeat themselves as Mercury connects with Saturn, also on December 21. You might be more cautious about making mistakes and saying the wrong thing in social situations.

Final changes are being initiated as Capricorn season begins on December 21. The winter solstice activates your chart’s house of communication and learning: During this period, you can be more interested in teaching yourself new skills or taking on practical coursework to upgrade your toolbox.

A new cycle of knowledge begins as Mercury meets with the sun on December 22. Ask yourself what you want to know, and who you have to study to get this information. Taking on a sort of apprenticeship, understudying, or simply putting yourself next to someone who knows how to do what you want to do, can strengthen necessary connections for your success.

Look out for enthusiastic language and generalizations as Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius from December 23. This transit can find you doing a recount, trade, or reassessment your inventory. You’re being rational about taking precaution as the sun connects with Saturn on December 24. You know from experience what you’re not interested in doing. You can clearly see your standards and goals, and progress toward them with clear intention and determination!

Healing, forgiving vibes flow as Venus harmonizes with Neptune on December 25. This is an especially creative aspect for you, connecting you to an artistic, empathetic, and inspired ability.

The full moon in Cancer lands on December 27, bringing comfort and knowledge. This full moon illuminates your chart’s house of higher education and spirituality, perhaps signaling an announcement or publication as you’re ready to share your ideas and stories. Positive conversations about your relationships flow.

Also on December 27, Mercury clashes with Neptune, rehashing confusing topics that were discussed around November 27. You might be realizing that you forgot some important details! December 27 has a lot of astrological aspects: Goodwill flows as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter. Conversations are resolving, wrapping up with an optimistic understanding of the bigger picture. Expressing your ideas is easy, but there may be obstacles or pressures as Mercury meets with Mars. This could manifest as aggressive language, overzealousness, or preachiness.

Allow yourself to get lost in playtime as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with dreamy Neptune on December 28. This is ideal for trying new forms of creativity: play, make a mess, and improvise!

Love planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, intensifying relationships on December 29. This can be a good time to work through intimate issues in your relationships, since you’re being extra thorough about what’s in your heart! Also on December 29, Venus changes signs, starting a new chapter in your chart’s house of personal resources. This can find you dealing with matters of self esteem and self worth.

Morals and politics are emphasized as Jupiter retrograde ends on December 30—a day when the planet stands still in the sky. This could bring some good news to your relationships; a blessing in someone else’s life can touch yours, too.

Good luck, Scorpio, see you in December!