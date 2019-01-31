Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, February 2019

The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family…which hasn’t always been the coziest realm for you—but you’re able to create new traditions and do things your own way! Aquarius is one of the most innovative signs, after all, so creating your unique version of family and home life is totally legit—for you, dear Scorpio, and truly, anyone!

The month is off to a rocky start, especially around communication, as both of your ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, square off. Watch out for short tempers and big arguments. Mars and Pluto are both associated with war—and making plans or talking about your ideas could easily get heated, no matter how sweetly you open the conversation. Be especially careful about manipulation, and bring in a third party to help mediate—Pluto loves to create triangles between people, so give the planet of the underworld a taste of its own medicine by bringing in an unbiased party instead of giving in to shady behavior, gossip, or straight up lies.

Videos by VICE

Exciting things are taking place for you financially, and an unexpected gig may land on your lap as Venus connects with Uranus on February 2. Security is important to you and talks about how to create more comfort and abundance in your life arrive when Mercury connects with Jupiter on February 3. Also on February 3, Venus enters Capricorn, helping communication flow more smoothly—a message of love may even come your way!

A fresh start at home is found on February 4, thanks to the new moon in Aquarius, creating a wonderful opportunity to energetically cleanse your home or connect with your ancestors. Be open to receiving all sorts of gifts and assistance as the sun connects with generous Jupiter on February 7. Mercury connects with Mars, also on February 7, helping you push plans forward. While February may have opened with a big argument, productive energy soon flows!

On February 9, Mercury connects with wildcard Uranus, so expect your schedule to be a bit unusual, but a change could bring the brilliant dash of creative inspiration you need! Mark February 13 on your calendar for especially big shake-ups in your schedule! Unexpected arguments make take place, but it’s also the mark of the a beginning of a new project or journey. Need to kick a bad habit? Give it a try—an unimaginable change in your routine may finally take place, despite the heated energy in the air.

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow water sign Pisces on February 10, finding you in a much more social mood—you’re beginning to shift out of thinking about home and family and are starting to go out to parties, flirt, make art, and have fun. Mars enters Taurus on February 14—exciting! Taurus is your opposite sign, and while this could find you running into some people who are bullish or even aggressive, it could really heat things up in your relationships, too! Your partners know what they want, and they’re going for it! (Again, this could be rad, or a warning to revisit your boundaries and set some guidelines, too.) Yes, you will have to watch out for confrontations, but when doesn’t a Scorpio, a sign that comes packed with a stinger, not have to be on the lookout for bullshit?

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

An absolutely dreamy and romantic atmosphere arrives when sweet Venus mingles with whimsical Neptune on February 17: think perfumed love letters, little scorpion! But again, your schedule is wacky, so keep plans flexible, especially when as sun connects with unruly Uranus on February 18. While your plans might be hard to pin down, some conversations will reach solid agreements and commitments will be discussed when Venus meets with Saturn on February 18.

Also on February 18, Pisces season begins! This is such a fun and playful time for you, Scorpio—but watch out for drama as the full moon (a super moon!) in Virgo arrives on February 19. This will be major for your social life, as you are letting some friends go and moving into a new social circle. Fortunately, also during the full moon on February 19, Mercury will meet Neptune, creating a gentle and empathetic atmosphere around communication. Mercury will also connect with Saturn, so more helpful discussions about commitments and security will take place, too.

Big conversations about money take place on February 22, an exciting time to discuss a creative project—or share romantic feelings—thanks to Mercury squaring off with Jupiter. However, you must be careful of exaggerations! Serious conversations are had—and yes, you will probably get what you want—but you need to be savvy about it all, especially since Venus will meet with Pluto on February 22 as well. Juicy information arrives as Mercury connects with Pluto on February 23—perhaps a sexy text, or it could be even more important than that! The energy gets a big boost as the sun connects with Mars on February 27—it’s a confident, action-oriented, productive end to what started as a stressful month. Good luck this month and see you in March, Scorpio!