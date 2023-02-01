Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, February 2023

Astrologers often call Aquarius cold and aloof, but this time of year is anything but detached or chilly for you, dear Scorpio! You’re likely entertaining loved ones at home, connecting with the past, or exploring your spirituality. You may be redecorating your space, thinking about moving, or installing upgrades in your home.

The sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3, which can find you making a surprising decision about how you share your personal space with others. If someone has been encroaching on your space, you’re setting a firm boundary now. Your relationships are also highlighted: Feelings of instability, perhaps concerning your home or family, can be explored. Keeping an open mind is the best way to work with Uranus’s transits… Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, but also of innovation! Incredible changes can take place, even if things feel a little shaky.

Venus in fellow water sign Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini on February 4, making for a hugely passionate atmosphere! This is an exciting time to connect with a crush or deepen your connection with a partner. Venus in Pisces is romantic, and Mars in Gemini has a fun, cheeky quality; their alignment brings out the playfully competitive side of people. There may be a friendly and rousing debate, or perhaps a flirtatious pillow fight!

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5, which can find you making an achievement in your career, or otherwise basking in the spotlight! This is a powerful full moon for striking a better balance between your private life and your career or life in public. Leo is all about fame and glory, and success is a huge theme for you at this moment. Your reputation is evolving in some significant way. Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring deep, meaningful conversations. Love letters may be exchanged, and it’s a wonderful time to write poetry. Spiritual bonds are strengthened. Venus and Uranus align on February 8, perhaps finding you connecting with someone unexpectedly. Your partners may surprise you with something special at this time. Novel thrills are explored!

Mercury meets your other ruling planet, Pluto, in Capricorn on February 10, which can be a potent time for research. Information could be uncovered, and secrets may be shared! Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, kicking up discussions about home and family, and finding you connecting with the past. Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere! A whimsical, magical energy flows, and it’s fantastic for falling in love or making art. You may feel swept off your feet, and life is more glamorous or sparkly than usual. A commitment at home or with family members could be discussed as the sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16. While Venus and Neptune’s alignment can inspire a mushy, sentimental atmosphere, the sun and Saturn’s meeting finds us setting boundaries and approaching things in a more detached manner.

Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aries February 17, inspiring big ideas and encouraging an optimistic, open-minded approach to communication. The mood is productive, perhaps so much that you decide to add even more to your schedule—just be careful not to add too much to your to-do list! A productive discussion takes place at home or at work. Your focus turns to having fun as the sun enters Pisces on February 18! Pisces season is all about romance, creativity, and celebration for you, dear Scorpio. The sun in Pisces asks you to explore your heart’s desires and live a life that reflects your passions. Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, finding you connecting with someone in a deep way. A vulnerable, transformative discussion takes place!

You might be starting a new creative project, exploring a new romantic connection, or deepening the connection you share with an established partner during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. This can be an emotional new moon as you realize what—and who—you really love. This new moon wants you to recommit to joy, creativity, and fun. If you haven’t partied, danced, or let loose in a while, celebrate this new moon by doing so! Venus also enters Aries on February 20: In your love life, you might realize that doing the dishes for someone can be very romantic! Being a helper in your romantic relationships, as well as the platonic ones, can be a theme highlighted at this time. Venus in Aries is also a lovely opportunity to indulge in a spa day.

Surprising news may be shared as Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21. You could be rearranging your schedule or switching things up at home. A communication breakthrough takes place! Mercury is the planet of information and Uranus of innovation: Their square inspires some very creative ideas. Conversations move along quickly as Mercury connects with your ruling planet Mars on February 22. A tricky problem could be resolved confidentially and swiftly.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in March!