Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, February 2024

Aquarius season, which began on January 20, connects you to your roots. Themes of home and family are your focus. At the end of the month, the sun enters fellow water sign Pisces, enabling you to get into the things that bring you pleasure, like your hobbies and friendships.

Channel your creative inspiration as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on February 2. You can easily discuss emotional issues with intention and clarity. You’re expressing your feelings constructively, and feel better equipped to describe your emotions.

New tech or appliances around the home can pop up on February 5, when mechanical Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family. A new chapter in your home and family life begins. Something totally new and groundbreaking is also beginning as Mercury meets with Pluto for the first time in your lifetime on February 5. This can dig up buried secrets or put you in touch with information that’s been repressed or hidden.

Romance comes in new and unexpected forms on February 7, as planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of innovation. Relationships work in ways that you didn’t expect. You can deeply bond and connect with friends and lovers on this day when your planetary ruler, Mars, connects with dreamy Neptune, breaking down barriers between people.

There’s an unexpected change in direction on February 8 as the sun squares off with Uranus. You’re finding a way to reason with the unreasonable, or addressing instability in a way that’s purely rational. You might be in the mood to lay low and rest during the new moon, which falls in the most private and low-key sector of your chart, drawing you into hermit mode. Your relations can take you on a detour over the coming lunar cycle, since this new moon also squares off with Uranus.

A sense of openness and goodwill in your relationships can inspire you to open up about your personal thoughts on February 10, when Mercury clashes with Jupiter. You could feel called to share details that you’ve been keeping to yourself.

You’re getting in touch with what makes you who you are on February 13 as your planetary ruler, Mars enters the sector of your chart that denotes your culture, upbringing, and inherited history. This transit, lasting a few weeks, reminds you of your connection to those who came before you, and how you’re going to help mankind evolve. You’re feeling extra sentimental and loving as Venus connects with Neptune, also on this day, which brings whimsical, romantic vibes.

Mind your temper on February 14 when your planetary ruler Mars meets Pluto, which might put you in overdrive. You could feel like you need to have a strong sense of control and power, but the tighter your grip, the more challenged you become. Learn to let it go.

Peace and harmony come into your home on February 16, when Venus enters Aquarius, putting you in touch with your emotional reality. Edgy conversations or arguments could arise as Mercury clashes with Uranus, also on this day. You might feel compelled to talk through disconnects or inconsistencies in relationships.

Your partnerships are transformed on February 17, when Venus meets with Pluto. Feelings that have been hidden are now felt and expressed. You could be more sensitive toward power dynamics and taboos in relationships. Intimacy is deepened or you can gain a sense for necessary boundaries.

The mood lightens as the sun enters fellow water sign Pisces on February 19. Pisces season connects you to your hobbies, friends, and creative practice. This can also be a period when you’re thinking about your sense of sexuality, sexual identity, and your views on children.

A new sense of desire and love is ignited when Venus meets with Mars on February 22. This is a good time to talk about what and who you want, while also minding your own need for privacy and down time. Make a mind map.

The topics of desire and your sense of happiness are explored when Mercury enters Pisces on February 23. You can explore conversations about sex over the coming weeks of this transit. This is also a good time for connecting with people who share your hobbies and creative skills!

Friendship and community are highlighted on February 24, when the full moon in Virgo illuminates your chart’s house of social network. This is also the sector of the chart that denotes your hopes, dreams, and vision for the future. This full moon can represent a dream come true or a job well done! Also on February 24, you’re feeling extra compassionate and generous with your affection as love planet Venus squares off with optimistic Jupiter.

You’re taking a big step forward on February 27 as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Jupiter. Your relationships, especially those that are romantic or intimate, call you to make a change. This is a turning point in your life’s direction.

Look out for invitations and social events on February 28, when Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information. This can be a time to express your feelings and connect with friends and romantic partners. You could be willing to talk about things that are weighing on you when Mercury meets serious Saturn. You can be honest about your limits and take control of your social and creative lives as the sun meets Saturn, starting a new cycle in how you deal with feeling left out.

Once you’ve got all that off your chest, there’s a sense of relief and joy on February 29, when Mercury connects with Jupiter. This is a good aspect for connecting with people, making peace, and enjoying your friendships and social connections.

Good luck, Scorpio, and see you in March!