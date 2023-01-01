Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, January 2023

The sun in Capricorn lights up the communication sector of your chart, and with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, you could be running into old friends, revisiting old haunts, revising plans, and reconsidering things. Misunderstandings might take place, especially if you’re in a rush! There may also be delays—but if you slow down, you can find some intriguing information and new perspectives.

Venus meets one of your ruling planets, Pluto, in Capricorn on January 1, finding you engaging in a transformative discussion! A powerful message of love may arrive. The mood is especially passionate. Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2, which may bring a message of love, compassion, or understanding. Creativity flows!

You could be excited to redecorate your home or entertain your loved ones in your space as Venus enters Aquarius on January 3! In your love life, you’re connecting with your partners in a deeper, more intimate way. You may be opening up to them about your past or introducing them to your family. If you’re looking for love, themes like comfort and security are at the top of your mind. Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4, inspiring an atmosphere of generosity and kindness! An easygoing, helpful energy flows as you go about your daily routine.

The full moon in fellow water sign Cancer takes place on January 6, bringing a discussion to an important conclusion. A confrontation might take place, and there’s a lot of information going back and forth—some of it very new, perhaps just now coming to light. But great progress can be made with collaboration and compromise. The sun meets Mercury on January 7, marking the beginning of a new conversation and a new way of thinking and talking about things. Chance meetings take place as Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8. You might run into someone unexpectedly.

Venus connects with your other ruling planet Mars, which is currently retrograde in Gemini, on January 9, finding you having an emotional breakthrough. Something about the past can make more sense, or have less of a charge for you. Mars retrograde ends on January 12 and you’re taking a new approach to managing money, especially bills, taxes, debts, inheritances, or shared resources. Water signs like yourself are sometimes accused of being overly sentimental and clinging to the past, but Mars retrograde in Gemini found you learning new ways to cut ties with the past. Now that Mars moves direct, you’re moving forward with new skills.

The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, inspiring an easygoing, romantic atmosphere. Creativity flows and there’s a fun change to your routine. Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, finding you approaching your relationships in a whole new way. You could be breaking free from partnerships that make you feel stifled or bored. If you’ve been in a rut, Venus and Uranus’s alignment energizes you to shake things up in a major way—it’s an exciting time to experiment and try something new! Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18: Mercury moving forward can speed up discussions and clear up misunderstandings, and the sun’s meeting with Pluto brings valuable information! This could be a particularly good time for research. A secret may be shared. The way you think or communicate about things undergoes a big shift.

Aquarius season begins on January 20, which means the sun lights up the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a lovely time to connect with the past and with your family, and to generally get cozy at home. The new moon in Aquarius on January 21 brings some upgrades to your home or living situation. You could be renovating or rearranging, or even planning to move.

An agreement may be struck on January 22 as Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius, and Uranus ends its retrograde on this day, perhaps finding you running into someone unexpectedly. Shake-ups may take place in your partnerships: Try to be a good listener and don’t try to fix things for people unless they ask. Your partners might be going through a transformation at this time, so find ways to stay grounded. Keep an open mind and embrace the new!

The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, inspiring an uplifting and productive atmosphere, and fun, romance, and creativity flow as Venus enters Pisces on January 27. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and harmony, loves to be in fellow water sign Pisces, the zodiac sign of the dreamer. This is a wonderful moment to explore your fantasies, and let mushy, sentimental connections form! If you’re looking for love, this is an easy time to connect with people, and if you’re already in love, your connection can deepen. Your friendships also benefit from the big-hearted atmosphere! You could attend some particularly fun celebrations at this time.

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, bringing a big boost of confidence. A productive energy flows at home and in your finances. Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30, perhaps finding you thinking back to discussions that took place on or around January 8. Surprising news may arrive. A novel way of thinking about things makes a big impact on you! Keep your plans flexible so you can go on whatever unexpected adventures inspire you.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in February!