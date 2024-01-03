Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, January 2024

Capricorn season focuses on your chart’s house of communication, which can spell a busy time of year filled with short trips, phone calls, and vigorously tapping on keyboards!

New year celebrations are socially minimalistic as love planet Venus clashes with serious Saturn on January 1. There’s a limit on your social life due to money or a difference in personal values. You’re figuring out how to say exactly what you mean as Mercury retrograde ends on January 1 in you chart’s house of personal resources. This represents a moment of reconsideration or reassessing your stock.

Your convictions are strengthened when your planetary ruler, Mars enters Capricorn on January 4. You’re getting involved with your neighbors, roommates, and siblings. Making social connections with those closest to you can help you get your way and carve a path for yourself and your team.

Look out for misinformation and confusion as messenger Mercury clashes with Neptune on January 9 for the third time (think back to November 27 and December 27). Things are not very clear or truthful, and it may be difficult to assess prices or values of your creative output, or things that you’re buying for your own enjoyment.

Revolutionary or rebellious conversations take place as the sun harmonizes with Uranus on January 9. You’re inspired by your relationships to move forward with futuristic ideas. Destruction is paired with constructive progress on January 9 as Mars connects with Saturn, giving you the ability to practice self restraint, self discipline, and patience.

The new moon falls in your chart’s house of communication on January 11, which can be a time of questions or the beginning of new contracts and agreements. This new moon harmonizes with Uranus, representing mood swings or spontaneity. You’re searching for certainty and consistency, but your relationships present an element of chaos. How you speak or express yourself might come as a surprise to yourself and others. Your plans and agreements can take a surprising turn this month.

Your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with lucky Jupiter on January 12: This can bring you extra confidence and perseverance to exceed expectations! You’re going above and beyond what you promised.

Mercury retrograde ends on the first of the month, but continues on the path where it has retrograded. Certain conversations that started in November spend the rest of January resolving. Mercury re-enters Capricorn on January 13, where it will help you be practical, direct, and realistic with communication.

You’re able to make your creative and romantic vision clear as the sun connects with Neptune on January 15. If there is something that you want from a friend or lover, ask for it on this day, when you can make your ideas seem extra appealing and magical.

Agreements and promises are solidified as Mercury connects with Saturn for the third time on January 18 (the first two times were December 2 and 21). This repeating aspect shows that you’ve had many chances to work out the details, and can now make a promise—or express your limits—with more stability and assurance. The plan is set!

You’ve gathered a lot of data since November. When Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter for the third time (the first two times were December 7 and 18) you have a wider understanding of things. Other people have been a source of knowledge and education, and you’ve been able to learn more about your connections and bonds. You’re more touchy or sensitive about friendships and romantic relationships as Venus clashes with Neptune on January 19, which can represent a change in your desires and ideals.

You’re gaining deeper insight into your own mental patterns, fixations, and obsessions as the sun meets with power planet Pluto on January 20, showing you the root of your ideas. You’re moving into cozier, more low-key territory when Aquarius season starts on January 20. Aquarius season is a time for you to focus on your private life, and maybe disappear with some friends. Plus, your modern planetary ruler Pluto enters Aquarius on January 20, which will begin a decades-long period of transformation in your personal life. January 20 is a day when new conversations take place, and everything that was up in the air since November is settled as Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on this day.

A more grounded romantic style arrives on January 23 as Venus enters Capricorn. This period of Venus in Capricorn can highlight your relationships with siblings, sibling-like friends, and neighbors. You might find enjoyment in reading ancient tomes, watching old movies, writing a newspaper singles ad, or simply finding a way to make your daily commute more enjoyable.

January 25’s full moon in Leo activates your chart’s axis of manifestation—something is coming to life! This is a day when something you’re proud of is born. This full moon squares off with lucky Jupiter, which shows that your success is supported by the faith and loyalty of a partner or a collaborator.

You can be feeling extra confident or even arrogant as the sun clashes with Jupiter on January 27. This self esteem boost could be necessary to make a positive change. There’s an erratic energy in the air as Uranus ends its retrograde, also on January 27, presenting an element of surprise. Choose your words wisely as Mercury meets with Mars on January 27, which could be used to lead and direct your personal army, or curse out someone who doesn’t act how you’d expect.

Your ability to express your standards, expectations, and even hurt feelings is strengthened when Venus connects with Saturn on January 28. Disappointments or setbacks are overridden as Venus also harmonizes with Jupiter on January 28, representing emotional growth and an ability to authentically connect with others.

You’re finding new ways to share your ideas, or inventive ways to interact with technology, as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus on January 28. This can be through refurbished machines and retro-futurism, or simply playing around with AI. Your planetary ruler Mars also harmonizes with Uranus on January 29, which has you going off the beaten path, and finding a unique way of relating to others that works for you.

Good luck Scorpio, see you in February!