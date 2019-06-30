Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, July 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

You might be sweating in your black pleather pants, Scorpio, but you’re still traveling and exploring new places as July opens and the sun moves through the sector of your chart that rules voyages and higher education. You’re staying open-minded, eager for new opportunities coming your way!

The month kicks off with plenty of energy as Mars enters Leo on July 1, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. It’s interesting: You’re famously the most mysterious and private sign of the zodiac, but you also have a special love of the spotlight, and you sure as heck want all the rewards and medals for your hard work! While you can’t take the fruits of your labor with you when you leave this plane of existence, your legacy is important to you, and Mars in Leo brings you the energy to build on this idea. However, you will find that your compass begins to spin and you’re questioning your direction, your beliefs, and everything you thought you knew as the first of two eclipses arrives this month on July 2 in fellow water sign Cancer.

Eclipses are emotionally turbulent, exhausting, life-changing moments—you see things in a new light, and you’re pushed toward a new path. The stronger you cling to your past or refuse to change course, the more difficult eclipses can be. Your belief system is rocked, and you’re asked to consider other points of view during this time. Travels abroad will bring an especially powerful meaning to your life right now, and if you’re currently in school, the results of this eclipse may drastically change your direction and studies. Love and beauty planet Venus enters Cancer on July 3, bringing a dash of lucky energy your way. Messages of love or support arrive, but don’t expect communication to be totally easy this month—Mercury retrograde begins in Leo on July 7!

Mercury retrograde is crappy for communication, and it brings delays that you’ll feel in your career, little scorpion, so put off important meetings until the retrograde ends on July 31. Mercury reenters Cancer on July 19, which will be an especially difficult time to travel and if you’re doing anything related to school, double check the forms you’re filling out before sending them. Avoid signing contracts, as the terms may change after the retrograde, avoid big purchases, and remember that technical difficulties are likely at this time. Mercury retrograde asks that we focus on projects we put on the back burner instead of starting new ones. This is a great time to slow down! A Mercury retrograde in the midst of eclipse season brings a weird energy—so much is changing and not much makes sense. Your control issues are being tested, so take things one day at a time and keep your schedule flexible. Keep an open mind about even your most tightly held beliefs to work with the energy.

Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus and Mercury retrograde meets Mars in Leo on July 8. You’ve got a big case of wanderlust, craving a life of spontaneity and open-heartedness—and you’re also eager to push things forward in your career. Just remember that Mercury is retrograde, and no matter how much of a fuss you make, things won’t move any faster. Exciting conversations with new people take place, but watch out for a grumpy attitude as the sun opposes Saturn in Capricorn on July 9. This is an especially limiting time for communication. The energy is more flexible and creative as the sun connects with Neptune on July 11, bringing a dash of romance your way. However, abrupt changes, risks, and impulsivity are also in the air on this day as Mars squares off with Uranus. If you’ve been losing your patience with a partner, now is the time you may decide to dash. The mood is rebellious, and you’re asking questions about fitting in; you don’t want to blend in with the crowd, but you don’t want to be left out, either.

Power struggles arrive as the sun opposes Pluto on July 14—egos clash, and it feels impossible to find a compromise as jealousy and control issues come to the surface. Avoid indulging your impulse to go to extremes, especially in your communications. It won’t be easy to hold back considering the lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 16, which will spill secrets and bring big surprises. A conversation that’s been building will reach a boiling point, and you’re telling it like it is. Capricorn energy is all about being real, even if the news isn’t pretty. This is a critical turning point in your life, and even though it’s exhausting and emotional, amazing transformation takes place as you release old thinking patterns that no longer serve you.

Venus opposes Saturn on July 17, and it won’t be easy to get your way. Don’t send your sales pitch or risky text just yet. You might find that you’re called out for being lazy or not thinking things through, and you’re learning that what’s important to you might not be so special in other people’s eyes. The energy feels critical and nit-picky, but the mood shifts as Venus connects with Neptune on July 18, bringing romance, creativity, and whimsy your way. This is a cute time to snuggle up with someone special, make art ,and enjoy life!

Mercury reenters Cancer on July 19, and you’re reconsidering your opinions and point of view. Watch out for difficult conversations as Venus opposes Pluto: You might be given the third degree or feel pressured to discuss something that’s not anyone else’s business—bring in a third party to help mediate, and don’t get caught in a power struggle with someone who is manipulative. Your business is your own! On July 21, the sun meets Mercury retrograde, and as tricky as conversations may be at this time, you’ll also discover an amazing insight—keep an open mind! You could be surprised by some very revealing and intimate conversations.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and on July 24, Mercury retrograde meets Venus, inspiring you to socialize and finding you running into people from your past. Action planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter on July 25, boosting abundance in your world—this is fantastic for money and your career! People are especially charmed by you as Venus enters Leo on July 27, a perfect time for you to step into the public eye.

You’re taking risks and seeking thrills as the sun squares Uranus on July 29—things are shifting in your relationships. You’ve been asked to keep an open mind this month…can your partners keep up? You need to surround yourself with people as visionary as you are, sweet scorpion. The new moon in Leo lands on July 31, the same day Mercury retrograde ends, bringing a fresh start in your career and life in public. Conversations will begin moving forward, and this is a fantastic time to create a vision board for what you want out of your career. Emotionally, you’re being asked what popularity and success mean to you, and what you want your legacy to be. Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in August!