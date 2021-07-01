Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, July 2021

The sun in Cancer illuminates an exciting and adventurous sector of your chart, encouraging you to travel and explore new ideas. This is a majorly exciting time if you’re publishing anything or seeking to get the word out on something you’re passionate about.

But tension between your personal and public lives is activated July 1 as Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. There may be a project you want to pursue but obstacles in your home, money, or personal life are standing in your way. Or perhaps there’s a wish you have for the future that feels like it can’t come true because of your past, your family, or where you’ve come from. Mars clashes with Uranus in Taurus on July 3, helping you break free from limitations. Leaning into your partnerships may be just what you need in order to feel confident pursuing your goals. That said, Uranus is the planet of surprise and Mars is the planet of war, so watch out for some unexpected arguments. All in all, blocks can be overcome at this time with patience and maturity, and unimaginable changes are possible even when things feel heavy.

July 5 brings some eureka moments as the sun connects with Uranus: The mood is experimental, and a flexible, free energy flows in your partnerships. Confusion that took place during last month’s Mercury retrograde is revisited as Mercury in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces on July 6. Whether in love or money, this is a difficult time to make decisions and things feel up in the air. Take it slow and wait until you have all the information before you make any choices. It’s not the hottest moment for love or money anyway, as Venus in Leo opposes Saturn also on July 6. Saturn’s favorite word is “no,” which is a major bummer for sweet, sexy Venus, whose only wish is to be pampered and to feel good. Rejection is in the air, and you’d be wise to wait before asking for favors, asking out a crush, or having important discussions about money or relationships. Unexpected shifts take place as Venus clashes with Uranus on July 8: People are eager to break free from limiting circumstances, and there’s an experimental energy in the air.

The new moon in Cancer takes place on July 9, marking the beginning of a new journey. You might literally be starting an adventure in your travels, or you could be diving into a topic of study you find highly inspirational. Your worldview is expanding, and as Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, communication is strengthened in your relationships as you and your partners have deep discussions about your beliefs and experiences.

An especially valuable day for communication is July 12 as Mercury mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, creating an open-hearted, optimistic atmosphere that’s fantastic for connecting with lovers or creative collaborators, and generally for having deep, philosophical conversations with inspiring people. A warm atmosphere arrives in your home and family life as Venus and Mars meet on July 13: This is a fantastic time to entertain at home, safety precautions considered! The sun connects with Neptune on July 15, helping you bust through creative blocks and connect with your spiritual practice. This its also a great time to unwind and gain a new perspective through a little healthy escape, whether than means curling up on the couch to binge your favorite movie series, or dancing with your best friends at an event that transports you from your everyday experience.

The sun opposes your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, July 17, creating an intense atmosphere around communication. You’re a fantastic researcher—Scorpios are known as the detective of the zodiac— and at this time, you might discover important information. A-ha moments continue to pop up as Mercury connects with Uranus on July 20.

Venus enters Virgo on July 21, making it a fantastic time to network and connect with friends. Venus in Virgo finds you reconnecting with your partners on an intellectual level, and it’s a great time to share your wishes for the future. You’re feeling popular and this is an opportunity engage with groups and communities that share your passions and hobbies.

The sun enters fire sign Leo on July 22, the same day Venus opposes Jupiter, making it one of the most fun and celebratory days of the month! You’re inspired to step into the spotlight—but be careful not to over-indulge. This is a fantastic day in your love life and your social life since Venus is all about pleasure and Jupiter is the planet of expansion; their opposition inspires an abundance of opportunities, celebration, and joy. It’s a great time to connect with your crushes and lovers, and to make art and party, but be careful not to make any promises you can’t keep.

The full moon in Aquarius takes place on July 23, bringing a culmination to a situation that’s been building at home or in your family. Full moons are all about release, and this is a powerful time to say goodbye to the past. You may feel inspired to look at photo albums and read through old journals, and you might be ready to donate items you no longer want to hold on to. Connect with your spiritual practice on this day: Energetically cleanse your home and spend time in meditation. Mercury connects with Neptune on July 24, bringing a boost to your already strong intuition and encouraging open-hearted communication, but Mercury opposes Pluto on July 25, which may find you having some intense conversations. Watch out for mind games and power struggles. You may experience a major change in the way you think about things.

Mercury enters Leo on July 27, kicking up communication concerning your career. You may be focused on paperwork regarding your position, having meetings with higher-ups, or receiving exciting opportunities to share your ideas. Lucky Jupiter re-enters Aquarius on July 28 after a quick dip in Pisces, creating an expansive atmosphere in your home and family life—this is an exciting time to move or renovate, and generally to tend to matters your personal life. Mars opposes Jupiter, kicking up a competitive atmosphere, and then enters Virgo on July 29, inspiring you to fight hard for a cause you are passionate about. Virgo is the helper of the zodiac, and as Mars enters Virgo, you’re eager to be of service to your community in some way.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, see you in August!