Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, July 2022

The sun in fellow water sign Cancer can find you exploring brilliant new opportunities: This is an expansive, adventurous time of year for you, dear Scorpio! An exciting trip abroad may be in the works, and you could be making great strides toward your educational goals. In addition to school and travel, your focus is also on publishing or sharing your work, and it’s an exciting time to share your ideas and talents with the world.

But on July 1, your two ruling planets, Mars (currently in Aries) and Pluto (now in Capricorn), square off, perhaps bringing intense conversations and negotiations. A confrontation may take place, and you could be getting to the bottom of a complicated issue. An important change in your routine or your schedule might take place, and you can quit an old habit. You might also abandon a project if you find it’s not worth your time or energy. Be careful not to make rash decisions!

Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius and squares off with Neptune in Pisces on July 2, which can bode well for communication, particularly at home and with family—but some confusion may arise in your love life or your creative collaborations. Be patient, avoid jumping to conclusions, and communicate your fears with someone trustworthy who can help you make sense of the emotions surfacing at this time.

You may be feeling especially sensitive: A deep conversation can take place if you and your partners are ready to traverse sticky emotional territory! If it’s not quite the right time, perhaps this could be a step toward achieving it in the future. If you and your partners can address trust issues that arise with patience and maturity, it can be a major turning point in your relationship.

Your ruling planet Mars enters your opposite sign Taurus on July 5, energizing the relationship sector of your chart. Scorpios are sometimes called intimidating…but while Mars is in Taurus, you, little scorpion, can come across people who have an aura as intense as yours! This is an exciting time in your relationships, agreements are moving forward quickly. You may be seeing a more determined, straightforward side to your partners, but also be experiencing a more stubborn side of them, too.

Also on July 5, Mercury enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring communication. A message from afar could arrive. On July 5, Mars and Mercury connect, finding communication moving along quickly, and on July 9, Mercury squares off with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing many exciting opportunities your way. But it’s important that you don’t overbook yourself. Exciting and unexpected meetings may take place as the sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on July 10. An inspiring conversation can take place between you and a partner.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 13, bringing a climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. Capricorn is a zodiac sign that doesn’t like to play games or waste time, and information may be coming to light and prompting you to make important decisions. Capricorn gets down to business, and this full moon has a very “what you see is what you get” sort of quality. During this full moon, Venus in Gemini mingles with Saturn, and Mercury connects with Uranus, creating an emotionally supportive atmosphere and encouraging you to take a risk and express your thoughts! A surprising conversation may arise at this time, and chance meetings could take place!

Venus squares off with Neptune on July 14, perhaps stirring up some insecurities. Venus is the planet of love, and Neptune of fantasy, and their tense alignment may find our hearts feeling tender, especially sensitive to fears and worries. It’s important to find ways to stay grounded at this time and avoid getting swept up in paranoias. You may find yourself disappointed if something, or someone, doesn’t live up to your expectations. We may be searching for meaning or comfort, and it’s important not to place hope in situations that haven’t been vetted. Make time to reconnect with yourself, your desires and values, to express yourself creatively, and enjoy life’s luxuries.

An important realization may take place on July 16 as the sun meets Mercury on July 16. News from afar could arrive or you might be publishing or sharing an important idea. A new perspective on the world can change you on a deep level, and on July 17, Mercury and the sun connect with Neptune, bringing an especially inspiring message your way. A deep conversation about faith or art can take place.

Mercury opposes your ruling planet Pluto on July 18, perhaps bringing hidden information to light. A big climax could be taking place in your communications. A mystery can be untangled. Pluto is the planet of the underworld, and deep, revealing conversations might take place at this time. Mercury enters Leo on July 19, kicking up conversations about your career or reputation, and the sun opposes Pluto, perhaps bringing a philosophical breakthrough. However, you may also find yourself dealing with big egos or power struggles; arguments about values, faith, morality, and justice could reach a climax.

Leo season begins on July 22, finding you squarely focused on your career, thinking about your long-term plans and goals, and reflecting on your legacy. Mercury connects with Jupiter on July 23, inspiring an open-minded, optimistic energy, and Venus squares off with Jupiter on July 25, bringing plenty of fun—just be careful not to over0indulge, and watch out for bickering as Mercury squares off with Mars on July 26.

The full moon in Leo takes place on July 28, finding you receiving recognition or rewards of some kind! You could be experiencing a career high. A project you’ve been working on may be finally coming to completion. Also during this full moon, Mercury squares off with Uranus, possibly bringing unexpected news your way, and Jupiter begins its retrograde, encouraging you scale back on how many new projects you take on. It’s time to finish the items you already have on your to-do list, not add more.

July wraps up with Mercury opposing Saturn and the sun connecting with Jupiter on July 31. Saturn is the planet of obstacles, so when it’s in opposition with communication planet Mercury, conversations may reach a standstill and there could be some difficulty or delays regarding communication. A rejection can take place, and there may be a bit of pessimism, but as the sun also connects with expansive Jupiter, an open-minded energy flows, and uncomfortable issues are given some slack or adjustment. At the end of the month, setting boundaries in your home and personal life—as well as your public and professional life—is key, and others are quite open to helping you achieve that balance in your life.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in August!