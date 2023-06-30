Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, July 2023

The sun is in fellow water sign Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules adventure, long journeys, and intellectual pursuits. You may be exploring a new subject or diving deeper into your studies. You might also be working on publishing your ideas. Cancer season is a productive time to learn and share ideas for Scorpios, and new opportunities may come your way.

On July 1, the sun meets Mercury in Cancer, perhaps bringing news from abroad or finding you sharing an important message. You could be gaining new perspective at this time, visiting a place or having a conversation that changes your position. Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus also on July 1, finding you and a partner having a deep, meaningful discussion. This can be a powerful time to reconnect with a romantic partner on an intellectual level. Even platonic relationships can grow and expand in exciting ways.

Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2, and if you feel like you’ve been in a rut, you’re breaking out of it in a big way! You may be leaving projects or partnerships where you feel bored. You’re looking for stimulation and want to be around people who are open to experimentation and change. Your preferences are undergoing a shift; something that didn’t appeal to you much before may suddenly seem quite attractive. Brilliant breakthroughs take place within your relationships with people who are open to change and evolution.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, bringing a climax to a conversation. Information may come to light, and this may be a powerful full moon for researching, getting answers, handling paperwork, and managing communications. Cancer is a water sign like you, and is all about intuition, while grounded earth sign Capricorn is focused on cold, hard facts: During this full moon, hunches and evidence come together, and confirmation may be found. This is a busy full moon for communication, and also your local neighborhood. Your area might be quite busy at this time, with neighbors moving in or out, or local businesses in the news.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, perhaps bringing unexpected news and chance meetings, and Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, inspiring a gentle, easygoing atmosphere around communication. Your ruling planet Mars enters Virgo on July 10, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life: You could be cutting ties with communities you’re no longer interested in, or confidently introducing yourself to a new group of people you want to collaborate and connect with. Mercury opposes your other ruling planet, Pluto, currently in Capricorn, on July 10, bringing an intense discussion. The full moon in Capricorn brought information to light, but this alignment also spells big news coming to the surface. Secrets may be unearthed.

Mercury enters Leo on July 11, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, finding you sharing or receiving news about your career path. Buzz about you and your talents is building! A brilliant idea may be shared, and you could connect with someone expected as the sun aligns with Uranus on July 14. Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17, which can find you connecting with many new people, and reconnecting with folks you’ve been wanting to contact. A breakthrough conversation with a partner could take place. There’s a lot of excitement in the air and the mood is optimistic, with things moving quickly, but watch out for exaggerations. Also on July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer, finding you embarking on a new journey. You may be planning a new trip, starting a new class or course of study, or simply opening up to a new point of view.

The sun connects with Neptune and Mars opposes Saturn in Pisces on July 20, making for a day of romance…as well as frustration. You’re setting important boundaries in your social life, while enjoying time with a crush or longtime lover. You might feel totally whisked off your feet as the sun mingles with Neptune, but harsh realities about life might also weigh on your mind as Mars opposes Saturn. You can feel pessimistic about some aspects of life, but totally in love with others. Complicated feelings arise! Some relationships may feel emotionally and even spiritually uplifting, while others leave you feeling disappointed. Make room for all the emotions that come up. Get clear on your expectations and standards, and make your needs known.

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, which means a power struggle reaches a climax. More information may be unearthed! Your focus also turns to your career on July 22 as Leo season begins. You’re deeply reconsidering your goals and values concerning your career and life in the public eye as Venus begins its retrograde in Leo on this day, too. Think back to the summer of 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo: How have your feelings about fame and fortune changed since then? How has your reputation shifted? What kind of legacy do you want to leave behind? In your love life, you may be wondering whether your partner sees and appreciates all you do in the world: If so, fantastic! If not, it may be time to reconnect and talk about it.

Surprising information may be revealed as Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23. You might also run into someone unexpected at this time. A friendly energy flows as Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, and good news about your career may arrive! You can receive a rave review. Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, kicking up communication between you and your friends. Mercury in Virgo is a productive for any teamwork or group efforts. You may also be engaged with a new hobby or intellectual pursuit that energizes and excites you!

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in August!