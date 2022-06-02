Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, June 2022

The sun in air sign Gemini encourages you to sit with whatever you’ve been too busy, frustrated, or anxious to sit with, and to be present. Ask questions. Open the bills that have been piling up, answer the text you’ve been unsure about it. It’s time to tackle these issues so you can move on! Money, especially taxes, debts, or resources you share with partners, may be on your mind at this time. Mercury retrograde in Taurus ends on June 3, helping conversations with your partners move forward. You might finally stop running into so many people from your past, too!

As Saturn retrograde begins on June 4 in Aquarius, you could be rearranging things at home. Perhaps you’re moving or reorganizing your space. You can be reconnecting with family or reestablishing boundaries. Mercury in your opposite sign Taurus connects with one of your ruling planets, Pluto, currently in Capricorn, on June 10, perhaps finding you learning some intriguing information. This is a powerful time for communication, and information you give or receive can have profound impact.

Venus meets Uranus in Taurus on June 11, bringing some thrills to your love life! You may connect with someone especially exciting, or you and an established partner can reconnect in an unexpected way! Venus is all about love, beauty, and affection, and Uranus is the planet of surprise: The energy at this time is all about freedom and flexibility, people who feel trapped or stifled are making big moves to break free from limiting situations at this time.

Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, finding you managing paperwork concerning money, especially themes like debts, taxes, or money or other resources you share with others. Mercury in Gemini encourages us to be curious and ask questions, and it can bode very well for research. Information may be revealed during the full moon in Sagittarius on June 14. A financial issue may come to a culmination at this time! You might sell or acquire something valuable. Emotionally, you could be learning a lot about what you need in order to feel safe, security, and comfortable.

June 16 finds the sun connecting with taskmaster Saturn and squaring off with Neptune in Pisces. The sun’s connection with Saturn inspires a helpful atmosphere at home—but the sun’s alignment with Neptune might find you feeling confused or even insecure! People are feeling sensitive at this time, and grouchy attitude might arise as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18. As you confront obstacles at this time, you might feel deflated or directionless—but the mood shifts as Venus connects with Neptune on June 19, inspiring compassion and kindness, and maybe some romance, too! For better or worse, Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and as it squares the sun, fears and anxieties abound, but as it makes helpful connection with Venus, romance and creativity flow. Saturn is the planet of responsibility, and its helpful connection with the sun can inspire a supportive atmosphere, while its square with Venus can make for frustration.

Mercury connects with Jupiter on June 20, inspiring optimism, and helping you discover creative solutions to tricky problems. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and Jupiter is the planet of expansion: Their connection can inspire new ways of thinking and an openness in communication. Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto on June 21, finding you having an especially deep and profound conversation with a partner. You’re learning what’s truly important to you and your partner.

Cancer season begins on June 21, bringing exciting new opportunities your way and inspiring you to step out of your usual routine. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, possibly bringing gifts and financial blessings! In your relationships, Venus in Gemini can find you and your partners (in love and also business) discussing money and how you share other resources. In your love life, this can be a particularly passionate period as you and partners explore intimacy on a deep level.

Besides Pluto, your other ruling planet is Mars, which is currently in Aries, inspiring you to get organized and tackle your to-do list. This can also find you energized to try a new wellness routine or kick an old habit. On June 27, the sun connects with Saturn, boding well for long-term planning, setting boundaries, and getting organized at home. June 28 marks the start of Neptune retrograde in Pisces, creating an especially sensitive atmosphere. It’s a powerful moment to make art or connect with a romantic partner; you may also find yourself feeling especially soft and sentimental. Be careful not to over-schedule yourself: Neptune’s retrograde means you want to go with the flow, but also on June 28, the sun squares off with Jupiter, which flooding you with invitations and new opportunities, especially with the new moon in Cancer on the same day. You could be making exciting new travel or education plans at this time. A new philosophy or worldview may capture your attention, too. Venus also connects with Jupiter on this day, inspiring an easygoing, open-hearted atmosphere.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in July!