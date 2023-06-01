Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, June 2023

Astrologers often describe Gemini as having a social, chatty, go-with-the-flow energy, but for Scorpios, Gemini season can be quite intense!

Yes, there’s plenty of talk, but it’s focused on serious matters like intimacy and finances, and themes like inheritances, taxes, debts, or resources you share with others. Gemini season can find you focused on seeking closure and resolving lingering issues. Mercury in Taurus finishes its post-retrograde shadow period on June 1, helping communication along! This could find you and your partners enjoying a clean slate in communication, or discovering new ways to connect and communicate with each other.

Venus in fellow water sign Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune, also in a water sign, Pisces, on June 2, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere! You might be swept off your feet (or maybe you’re the one doing the sweeping) in a major way. This is a powerful time to fall in love. Fantasies may be explored, and deep, vulnerable feelings shared. Whether or not you’re looking for love, this alignment is also supportive of your artistic endeavors. A big creative breakthrough could take place, and the art you make at this time can have lasting significance.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, bringing a climax to an issue regarding money. You could be selling or buying something of importance at this time and your relationship with money evolves in some significant way. An honest discussion about finances can take place. An important perspective about money, security, or comfort is gained.

Communication planet Mercury meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus on June 4, which could bring surprising news or find you connecting with someone unexpected. A partner might have something exciting to share or you’re interacting with unusual, eccentric people at this time!

Venus enters Leo on June 5, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye. Venus in Leo can find you feeling glamorous, and could bring some special rewards or recognition your way! Also on June 5, Venus opposes your ruling planet Pluto in Aquarius, which can be an intense alignment where big decisions about the future need to be made. As you decide what you want for your life ahead, you might make a difficult decision to leave something behind. This can actually be a powerful opportunity to liberate yourself from the past! You could be extracting yourself from a difficult family dynamic, addressing a work-life balance issue, or demanding more time and space to yourself. Setting these boundaries can be hard, but you don’t have to do it alone; enlist the help of trusted friends or counselors!

Pluto reenters Capricorn on June 11, which can find you gaining a fresh perspective—though there’s also an intense discussion on the horizon. You might find yourself looking around your neighborhood and asking whether things have always been this way. You could notice something new about your everyday environment.

Also on June 11, Mercury connects with Pluto before entering Gemini and Venus squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Mercury’s alignment with Pluto can find you learning something secret, and it’s a productive time to conduct research. A deep, meaningful conversation with a partner takes place; Mercury entering Gemini kicks up discussions about money. Details that might otherwise be overlooked can become clear as communication planet Mercury moves through analytical Gemini.

Venus’s clash with Jupiter inspires plenty of fun, and a big celebration could take place—just be careful not to overindulge. Venus is the planet of pleasure and Jupiter is the planet of abundance, so their square could mean too much of a good thing! Channeling your energy toward something (or someone) that you really love, that is healthy and grounding for you, is a wonderful way to work with this energy.

Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces on June 15, which could put some people in a pessimistic mood, while others are focused on their work. Dates, parties, picnics, art shows, or other fun activities you’ve been looking to might be canceled, or something logistical feels more difficult than usual. Worry not: An easygoing, fun, and flirtatious energy flows as Mercury connects with Venus on June 17!

Saturn also begins its retrograde on June 17, which could find you and your romantic partners or creative collaborators renegotiating boundaries, commitments, and future plans. Take it easy on June 18 as the sun squares off with Neptune and a lazy, daydreamy energy flows. People might be especially sensitive at this time, yourself included! Spend your days around beautiful art, a peaceful body of water, or someone you love.

The new moon in Gemini also takes place on June 18, and because new moons are all about fresh starts, this is a period of renewal for you, Scorpio, in any life situations that have been taking a while to resolve. This new moon can find you settling a debt, offering or accepting an apology, and otherwise wiping the slate clean!

Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19, creating an especially supportive atmosphere in your relationships! Productive discussions about future plans or shared responsibilities take place. If you’re not in a partnership but are searching for one, then this alignment may find you realizing something about the expectations and standards you ought to hold in future partnerships.

The sun enters Cancer on June 21, which might find you planning your next trip abroad! Your focus can also be on school or publishing your work at this time. Cancer season is an exciting, expansive period for you to break out of your usual routine and experience new things. Also on June 21, Mercury connects with your other ruling planet, Mars in Leo, inspiring a very atmosphere in your career and helping communications move along swiftly.

However, discussions slow down as Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25: Mercury is the planet of the mind, but Neptune is the day dreamer of the zodiac, so conversations might get stalled, derailed, or confused. The energy around communication shifts on June 26 as Mercury enters Cancer, but we’re more focused on examining hunches, exploring theories, and looking at the big picture, versus figuring out fine details.

Also on June 26, Mars squares off with Uranus, putting the people in your life in an impulsive mood. Someone you know might do something quite surprising at this time! Chance meetings can also take place. Exciting shifts might be made in your career. The sun connects with Saturn on June 28, which can find you feeling especially confident in your expertise: If you’re an athlete, you can feel like you’re at the top of your game. If you’re an artist, you might be pleased with your creative work. This alignment can also bode well for your love life, as future plans may be discussed.

Mercury mingles with Saturn on June 30, finding you discussing travel or education, and organizing the logistics of upcoming events and projects. Neptune begins its retrograde on June 30, which could mean you’re feeling especially sentimental… your soft, sweet side is on full display!

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in July!