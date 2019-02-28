Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, March 2019

Astrologers have accused you of being manipulative, but what’s that really about? Unless you’re outright evil (and I know you like to front like you’re devilish, but let’s be real—you’re an exoskeletal sweetheart), being manipulative truly stems from not having the voice to speak up for what you want, and feeling like you have to do things in an underhanded way to have your needs met. An evolved Scorpio knows how to go undercover and be a good detective, but is courageous and clear in communication—is this you, dear Scorpio, or are you navigating your career and relationships by pulling strings and dropping hints? Are you actively learning about your boundaries and expressing yourself, loud and proud?

An unexpected conversation arrives as Venus squares off with Uranus on March 1—don’t fret! Instead of retreating because you’ve been caught off guard, use this opportunity to take a risk and express yourself! This is a fantastic day to break an old pattern of self-expression that you’ve wanted to evolve past. You have some unusual habits, Scorpio. So what if you like strawberry milk in your coffee? You’re entitled to your quirks! This is another thing to keep in mind this month: Be yourself! Say no to things that don’t work for you, and sing an enthusiastic yes for the weird things that do. Venus enters Aquarius, the sign of standing in your own unique you-ness, on March 1. On a practical level, Venus in Aquarius is a brilliant time to upgrade your space and beautify your home. Emotionally, Venus in Aquarius finds you especially appreciative of your family (blood and chosen). You want to be accepted and appreciated for who you are, and given the space to do your thing.

Mercury retrograde begins in fellow water sign Pisces on March 5—you know the drill: avoid singing contracts, watch out for delays and miscommunications, avoid making important purchases, and expect to run into plenty of past hookups, one-night stands, and friends from your old partying days. I know what you’re thinking: Yes, this is the mercury retrograde to text your ex. This Mercury retrograde, annoying as it may be, is a great time to slow down with your romantic and creative partners and talk about how things have been so far. Reflection is good! Mercury has been in its shadow since February 19, so expect conversations and decisions you’ve made since then to come back up for reconsideration. A creative project you’ve been working on may slow down now—don’t be disheartened! The creative process ebbs and flows. Now is the time to pause and unwind, not push forward. Ditto in your love life.

Uranus enters Taurus on March 6, bringing massive changes to your relationships. Think back to May through November 2018—some changes began at that time which will move at full speed now. Scorpio is the sign of death and rebirth, but little scorpion, you’re only human, and you can sometimes fear change just like anyone else. Open yourself up to these transformations—something amazing that you never thought possible could take place! You will probably notice that the people you partner with are up to some unusual things as Uranus enters your opposite sign, Taurus. Give them space. Expect to run into many eccentric people, too! Also on March 6, there is a new moon in Pisces, bringing a lovely fresh start to your love life and your creative relationships. A whimsical energy is in the air as the sun meets Neptune, also on March 6.

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9, offering a bit of support and wisdom, and Mars connects with Neptune on March 10, encouraging creativity. The sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, making for exciting power moves—just watch out for big egos. Take measured, strategic steps as Mars connects with Saturn on March 14. On one hand, this energy is productive, but on the other, Mercury’s mid-month movements find you reworking many of the ideas and plans that were set in place between February 19 and 23. An important perspective arrives as the sun meets Mercury on March 14, and Mercury clashes with Jupiter on March 15, bringing up big conversations and asking you not to get carried away by out-there promises. If something sounds too good to be true, trust your instinct. If the news is coming from someone who has been flakey before, don’t even waste your time. Intriguing information comes your way as Mercury connects with Pluto on March 16, Mercury connects with Mars on March 17 and with Saturn on March 20, encouraging a focused attitude—even though so much is up in the air.

Both of your ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, connect on March 20, making this a phenomenal time to discuss plans—you’ll get to the bottom of something that’s been on your mind. March 20 is also the spring equinox; welcome to Aries season! Aries season finds you busy tackling your to-do list, but the full moon in Libra, also on March 20, begs you to slow down and get some rest. This is a powerful full moon for dream work. This is a deeply sensitive and emotional time for you, Scorpio, so don’t overbook yourself—this may be hard, because Aries season finds you saying yes to any opportunity without really thinking things through! Don’t fall into this trap, remember lessons from Libra and consider balance!

Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21, making for an exciting day in your social life—money is spent, and you’re enjoying every second of it! Mercury meets Neptune on March 24, again finding you thinking back to February 19—remember the lessons you’ve learned in the last month or so, and don’t make the same mistake again! Neptune is all about fantasy…but simply wanting something to be true won’t make it so. Mercury is all about the facts—so it’s time to get real, little scorpion.

Venus enters dreamy Pisces on March 26, making for an absolutely magical vibe in your love life! Creative inspiration flows and unexpected thrills come your way as Venus connects with Uranus on March 27! Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28, so you’ll see things in your love life and creative efforts begin to move forward between now and April 16, when Mercury leaves its shadow. Action planet Mars enters Gemini on March 31, giving you the courage to boldly face issues you’ve been being wimpy about. Thank goodness this is happening on the last day of the month, because I know you’d be pissed if I called you out as a wimp at the top of the page for everyone to see! Warrior planet Mars in quick-witted Gemini will help your crack the case in whatever’s been bugging you. This is an especially wonderful day to pay off debts or tackle your taxes. This is also a powerful time to address any grief or mourning you are moving through. Passionate Mars in Gemini will boost intimacy between you and your partners, making for some intense late night phone calls. Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in April!