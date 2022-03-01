Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, March 2022

Pisces is the last sign on the zodiac wheel, associated with change and transition. You, dear Scorpio, are famously the sign of transformation and rebirth. You’re no stranger to change, little scorpion! Pisces season is a powerful time for you to create great transformation in your life—your creativity is surging! Romance might also be in the air, and a new connection may form, or an established partnership can feel renewed during the new moon in Pisces on March 2.

During this new moon, the sun connects with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus, and Mercury also meets Saturn in Aquarius. The sun’s connection with Uranus may find you making surprise connections and linking with exciting—possibly eccentric—people. Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, and while there’s an air of experimentation and surprise, Mercury’s meeting with Saturn also inspires a strong sense of focus. An important agreement or commitment regarding your home, family, or personal life may take place at this time.

Venus, your ruling planet Mars, and your other ruling planet Pluto all align in Capricorn on March 3, bringing important information your way, or finding you and your partners having especially deep conversations. Scorpios are never ones for small talk, and you’ll be getting your fill of profundity at this time. Conversations about desire, envy, passion, and control will likely come up. New strategies to get what you want may be brewing. Fun, romance, and creativity flow as the sun meets Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces on March 5, adding some buoyancy after an intense moment!

Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius on March 6, activating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family life. Mars in Aquarius finds you confronting issues concerning your living situation, family members, and housemates head-on, and Venus in Aquarius could find you eager to redecorate or connect with your past. Dynamic changes may be taking place in your personal life as Venus meets Mars, and you could be making an important upgrade at home, inviting someone special to be more involved in your family life, or simply redefining what “home” means to you.

Mercury enters Pisces on March 9, which can bring exciting event invitations your way or put you in an especially flirtatious mood! The sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13, inspiring an especially romantic atmosphere. It’s a wonderful time to sweep a crush off their feet, to get lost in music, to make art, and generally enjoy a sweet escape from everyday life. Chance meetings and exciting conversations may take place as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 17. March is unlikely to be a boring month for your love life, but if you’re feeling like you’re in a slump, Neptune and Uranus can bring the whimsy and novelty you crave!

March 18 brings the full moon in Virgo, and a dream may be coming true! Scorpios are famously intense, but this full moon in grounded earth sign Virgo can find you feeling a bit detached, focused on the future. Some drama that’s been brewing in your social life may come to a climax at this time. Also during this full moon, the sun connects with Pluto, finding you having a transformative experience or conversation.

Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19, which could create tension between you and your partners (in love, business, or creative collaboration) as they may flip-flop about something quite personal to you. Or you may find yourself feeling fickle, which is unusual for you, Scorpio—you usually know what you want, so when you don’t, you might feel a little lost! The sun enters Aries on March 20, helping you get organized, and Mercury meets lucky Jupiter on March 21, bringing some good news and helping you reconnect with what’s important to you! You may have more options than you realize, and logical Mercury’s connection with the planet of opportunity, Jupiter, can help you explore them.

Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22, which could find people feeling short-tempered and unpredictable. An unexpected argument might take place, so find ways to express your rage productively and healthfully. A more peaceful approach to communication arrives as Mercury meets Neptune on March 23. A love letter or some inspiring news may come your way!

Mercury connects with Pluto on March 26, which could find you having an intriguing conversation or doing deep research. Mercury enters Aries on March 27, helping you get your calendar organized, and moving communication along as you tackle projects at work. Venus meets Saturn on March 28, which can find you making an important agreement regrading your home and family life. This is a powerful time to reflect on your values, set boundaries, and raise expectations!

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in April!