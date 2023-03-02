Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, March 2023

The sun in fellow water sign Pisces illuminates a playful, romantic sector of your chart, inspiring plenty of fun, creativity, and connection. This is an exciting time of year to celebrate and enjoy life’s pleasures! You may be attending many parties and events. You could connect with a crush, or with an established lover on a deeper level. You might be starting a new art project, and creative breakthroughs can take place. Pisces season calls you to connect with your heart’s true desire: What do you really want out of life? Who do you love? What’s truly meaningful to you, and are you devoting the time and energy that it deserves?

Love and money planet Venus meets lucky Jupiter in Aries on March 2, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities your way! Beauty can seep into your everyday life in some wonderful way. An easygoing, optimistic energy flows. Serious discussions about the past and firm agreements about the future take place as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius on March 2. Mercury enters Pisces on March 2, which could find a flurry of social invitations coming your way. Communication within your love life gets a boost. The sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on March 6, perhaps finding you running into someone unexpectedly. You can connect with a brilliant and unusual person, too.

The full moon in Virgo takes place on March 7, and if drama has been brewing in your social life, it might finally reach a climax! You could be leaving certain circles or exploring new ones. Friendships can deepen or fade. A hope may be realized. You could be gaining some detachment from something you’d been very hot about, perhaps getting a clearer picture of the details.

March 7 also finds Saturn entering Pisces, which may find you committing to a lover, a creative endeavor, or something close to your heart. You could be setting important boundaries that protect your peace and allow you to focus on what’s most important. Things move slowly in your love life or in your creative work, but Saturn in Pisces is a powerful time to be intentional, to practice patience, and to give things time and space to unfold. Maturity and responsibility are highlighted themes in your creative practice and in your love life at this time.

Venus connects with one of your ruling planets, Mars, in Gemini, and Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11. Venus’s connection with Mars can help you smooth over an awkward situation, and a flirtatious energy flows. Mercury’s connection with Uranus can bring a communication breakthrough and find you connecting with someone unexpected.

Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14, perhaps inspiring confusion and laziness. Neptune is the planet of fantasy but also of delusion. Mars is the planet of action and also war: Avoid getting into arguments over nothing! Move slowly, and get a second (or maybe a third!) opinion before taking action. Be patient, little scorpion. The sun meets Neptune on March 15, inspiring a much more easygoing energy. You could be connecting with your spirituality in some deep and profound way. The bond you share with romantic partners can deepen at this time. Mercury meets Neptune on March 16, bringing inspiring news.

March 16 also finds the sun squaring off with Mars, Venus squaring off with your other ruling planet, Pluto, in Capricorn, and Venus entering Taurus. The sun’s square with Mars finds people feeling impulsive and argumentative, but you could also be overcoming creative blocks. Venus’s square with Pluto stirs intense and complicated emotions. Discussions about jealousy, greed, or other tricky feelings may take place. Big breakthroughs could happen within partnerships where there’s safety, trust, and the ability to be vulnerable! But if you’re tangled up with someone you don’t trust or feel comfortable with, this is an important turning point where you set boundaries. Venus in Taurus lights up the relationship sector of your chart, which can help everyone get along a little easier. Venus in Taurus is grounded, easygoing, and sweet. If you’re looking for love, Venus in Taurus can find you connecting with someone charming and attractive! If you’re in love, Venus in Taurus inspires connection and romance. Complicated feelings may surface, but overall, Venus in Taurus helps keep things copacetic.

Mercury squares off with Mars, the sun meets Mercury, and Venus connects with Saturn, all on March 17. Mercury’s clash with Mars can find people feeling impatient. Watch out for bickering! Discussions could be moving along at a very quick pace, and swift decisions can be made. An important realization about what’s truly important to you takes place as the sun meets Mercury. A love note or message of appreciation could arrive. Venus’s connection with Saturn can find you and a partner, in love or otherwise, reaching an important decision or commitment.

Mercury mingles with Pluto on March 18, which can find you learning secret information and connecting with influential people! Mercury enters Aries on March 19, encouraging you to reorganize your schedule. Communication about gigs or projects could increase. You may feel inspired to tackle your to-do list, sort through paperwork, and get some writing done. The sun connects with Pluto on March 20, inspiring a transformative atmosphere: A romantic connection, a conversation with a friend, or art you create or experience can have a profound impact on you. Aries season begins on March 20 and the new moon in Aries takes place on March 21, finding you trying out new habits, reorganizing your schedule, and tackling your to-do list. Aries season is a busy and productive time of year for you, especially at your day job or in any personal responsibilities, chores, or daily tasks.

Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, which is one of the biggest astrological highlights of the month! Important shifts are taking place in your home and family life. The relationships you have with family members may undergo deep and profound changes. You could be moving, renovating, or reimagining your relationship to your home in some way. Themes like privacy and security are on your mind, and your approach to these themes evolve over the next few years. Your relationship to the past can also undergo change, and you may unearth valuable information about the past.

Mars enters fellow water sign Cancer on March 25, which can find you planning a trip abroad, or making great progress in school or publishing. Good news may arrive as Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28. The mood is generally open-minded and optimistic. A new gig or project might begin! Mars mingles with Saturn on March 30, inspiring a productive atmosphere. Venus meets Uranus also on March 30, which can find you connecting with someone unexpected! A partner may present you with a surprising gift.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in April!