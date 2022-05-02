Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, May 2022

The sun in Taurus illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, Scorpio, making it an exciting time to meet new people, connect deeply with your partners, and learn more about other people’s perspectives!

Taurus is your opposite sign, and in many ways, Taurus season invites you to bring more balance into your life: Take a break from writing poetry about mortality to simply zone out in a field full of flowers! Indulge your senses, give your brain a break from mulling over your emotions, and get a massage. Venus is in fellow water sign Pisces at the start of the month, inspiring you to indulge in romance and pleasure, and simply have fun! The energy is especially passionate as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on May 1. An intriguing conversation or invitation may come your way. On May 2, Venus enters Aries, inspiring you to update your wardrobe, refresh your beauty routine, and beautify your workspace. Venus in Aries can inspire good vibes at work, and in your love life, scheduling time together and tending to each other’s needs are in focus.

Jupiter in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Pluto on May 3, making for perhaps one of the most creative days of the year! This is a powerful time for artistic expression, and you’re creating something that will have a significant impact. This is also a powerful moment for communication; a deep and transformative conversation can take place. Your love life is also highlighted at this time, as meaningful and passionate connections may form.

Mars in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus on May 4 and the sun connects with Uranus on May 5, finding you connecting with someone unexpected or learning surprising ideas. A partner may surprise you, or a shift may be taking place in your relationships. Freedom and experimentation are big themes at this time, as Uranus calls for liberation and progress! Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus on May 6, bringing a fun, friendly, and productive atmosphere, and the sun connects with Mars on May 7, creating an energizing and decisive mood. Progress can take place in your relationships or creative projects.

You may be reorganizing your finances as Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini on May 10. Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and miscommunications, and astrologers advise against traveling, making big decisions or purchases, or signing contracts at this time, but it can be a fine moment to pick up projects that were left on the back burner and reconnect with people. This Mercury retrograde can bring you something you thought was long missing, or find you settling a debt!

Also on May 10, the planet of opportunity and expansion, Jupiter, enters fire sign Aries, boosting productivity and perhaps bringing exciting gigs or projects. Jupiter is all about growth…but make sure your to-do list doesn’t get too long! You might find yourself so busy that you lose time for yourself, so be smart about which responsibilities you take on, and be sure to leave plenty of time for yourself to rest. This may also be an exciting opportunity to start a new wellness routine or change your habits.

You could be setting important boundaries at home and in your relationships as the sun squares off with taskmaster Saturn on May 15. Themes likes responsibility and maturity are on your mind, and while Saturn isn’t particularly playful, the mood is more buoyant as the sun connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, inspiring creativity, compassion, and kindness. You may be setting difficult limitations at this time, but Neptune inspires ease as it makes a helpful connection with the sun.

A lunar eclipse in your sign, Scorpio, takes place on May 16, marking a significant turning point in your relationships as you gain a deeper understanding of who you are, want you want, and what you need to let go of. Eclipses can be exhausting and emotional, so don’t over-schedule yourself, and make plenty of time for self care. Eclipses can also help us understand things from a new perspective, and they have a fated feeling about them. If you believe in destiny, then this eclipse might find you feeling like you’re on the path you’re meant to be on, even if that means changing course.

Your ruling planet Mars meets Neptune on May 18, which might inspire a feeling of laziness or find you feeling deflated, but this could also be a great time to simply relax and recharge. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re slacking on a creative project: New inspiration may be around the bend, and forcing it won’t bring the results you want. Your love life may be a bit lackluster right now, especially if you’re not comfortable exploring your fantasies with your partner, or if you simply don’t know what turns you on—take time to think it over and don’t put too much pressure on yourself or anyone else. Take things slow and don’t be quick to jump to conclusions or indulge in paranoias!

May 19 finds the sun connecting with your other ruling planet, Pluto, which and you may be having a powerful conversation. The energy is optimistic and broadminded as Mercury retrograde connects with Jupiter on May 19 also on this day—just be mindful of exaggerations! Exciting, big plans may be discussed, but maybe wait to make things concrete until Mercury retrograde is over and you have more information or time. The sun enters Gemini on May 20, finding you focused of finances, especially themes like bills or money you share with partners, and important realizations about these themes take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on May 21.

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, connect on May 22: Mars is the planet of action and Pluto of transformation, and their harmonious connection inspires a hugely dynamic atmosphere. Fantastic momentum arrives in your creative projects, love life, or any big conversations you’re having. Also on this day, Mercury re-enters Taurus while on its retrograde journey, finding you reconnecting with people.

The mood is cheerful as the sun connects with Jupiter on May 23, and Mercury retrograde connects with Mars, inspiring productivity. Mercury retrograde encourages us to slow down, but as it mingles with Mars, things may feel more upbeat! Still, be patient. Solid conversations about the future take place as Venus and Saturn connect on May 24, especially regarding your home or living situation, family, finances, or on an emotional level, your sense of comfort, security, and support. Also on May 24, Mars enters Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere at work: A new gig or project may come your way, and you’re swiftly tackling the items on your to-do list!

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on May 25, which might find you thinking back to April 28: Research done then may be relevant now, or you may run into someone from or reconsider a conversation that took place last month. Mercury is the planet of information, and Pluto is the planet of the underworld…intriguing information may be excavated at this time!

Venus squares off with Pluto on May 27, stirring up intense feelings like envy and greed, but powerful conversations can also transform your perspective at this time. If you’re struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. An unbiased third party may be of great use. Venus enters Taurus on May 28, inspiring an easygoing, affectionate atmosphere in your relationships, and if you’re looking for love, you may meet some attractive, charming people!

Mars and Jupiter meet on May 29, helping you power through your to-do list or kick a bad habit, and the new moon in Gemini arrives on May 30, starting a new cycle in your financial life. You and a partner (in love or business) may take a new approach to sharing money or other resources, or you could settle a debt or start a new budget. This new moon in Gemini encourages curiosity, and you’re getting to know your partners on a deeper level as lines of communication open. Flexibility is also a theme of this new moon in mutable Gemini, encouraging you to embrace change.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in June!