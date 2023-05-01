Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, May 2023

The sun in Taurus illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it is an exciting time for connection! You could be meeting new people or connecting with established partners in new ways. Not one for small talk, Scorpios famously love to go deep, and with your ruling planet Pluto beginning its retrograde on May 1 in Aquarius, there are plenty of opportunities to connect with people in a deep and meaningful way. There might be an intensity in the air, and the energy within your trusted relationships is one where people want to be real, raw, and vulnerable.

Shifts could take place at home or with your family at this time, too; you may be considering a move or renovation, reconnecting with loved ones, or setting boundaries with people who you don’t want to be enmeshed with. Pluto’s retrograde may also find you connecting with the past in a new way, perhaps finding some closure or release. May 1 also has Mercury retrograde meeting the sun in Taurus, and you could be realizing something important about your partner or about relationships in general. A new conversation begins.

Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on May 4, putting people in a more sensitive, sentimental mood than usual. If a fantasy you had about something or someone falls flat, you might feel quite disappointed at this time. It would be wise to be wary of big promises now: Even if someone means well, trust your instinct when something sounds too good to be true. Venus gets a boost from its alignment with Jupiter in Aries on May 5, bringing a new opportunity or moments of beauty in your everyday life.

May 5 also brings the lunar eclipse in your sign, Scorpio! This is a powerful turning point in your relationships: You may be expressing something that surprises others, and maybe surprises yourself, too! There may be a radical change in how you express, present, or introduce yourself. Scorpio is famously the zodiac sign of rebirth, and you’re experiencing a tremendous transformation at this time. The changes taking place may be tiring and exhausting, but they can also be exciting, and even feel fated in some way.

Venus enters fellow water sign Cancer on May 7, perhaps bringing a special gift or a much-needed vacation. The intellectual connection you share with your partners deepens, and you can learn some interesting things about them. Inspiring exchanges take place. The sun meets Uranus in Taurus on May 9, perhaps finding you connecting with unexpected people, or learning something surprising about a partner. An unexpected fresh start arrives, especially in your partnerships. This is an exciting time to experiment. People could feel freedom-seeking, and it’s a better opportunity to have fun and go on random adventures rather than buckling down and having serious conversations about the future. People want to leave possibilities wide open!

Future plans could be reworked as Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in Pisces on May 12. You might also run into old friends or partners, or revisit a discussion with someone you’re in a relationship with, as Mercury retrograde connects with Venus on this day. Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, which bodes well for discussing agreements and commitments—but it would be best to keep things in the brainstorming phase while Mercury is retrograde. Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, and its post-shadow period ends on June 1, by which point misunderstandings and delays begin to clear up and your focus turns to new things!

Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, and you may be connecting with someone exciting! Thills are in the air! A rousing competition could arise. A fantasy may come true. Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, marking the beginning of an expansive year in your partnerships, dear Scorpio. You could meet plenty of new people, and if you’re looking for a partner, Jupiter in Taurus can help you cast a wide net in the sea of romantic possibilities! If you’re already paired up, Jupiter in Taurus can deepen your connection. Beyond love, platonic and professional relationships can also expand at this time. However, what you’re looking for in a partner—romantic or otherwise—may be undergoing a shift as Jupiter squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on May 17. What used to inspire or intrigue you is changing, and as your focus turns toward your family or home life, you’re transforming the way you connect with people. Your standards and expectations are shifting, and this may be a good time to talk about your emotional needs with your loved ones.

The sun meets Neptune on May 18, finding you connecting with someone inspiring, and Mercury meets Saturn on May 19, helping you hammer out details and firm up future plans. A fresh start arrives in your partnerships on May 19 thanks to the new moon in Taurus. You could be meeting someone new, or learning something about a partner’s perspective. Taurus is a sensual earth sign, and in general, it’s a lovely new moon for reconnecting with your body and with what feels good. It’s is a wonderful opportunity to recommit to indulging in beauty, delicious food, good music, and whatever else delights you.

Mars enters Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, finding you at an important turning point in your career. In general, Mars in Leo can find you achieving, or well on your way to achieving, a grand accomplishment, but as it opposes Pluto, you could contend with ego clashes or power struggles. Ultimately, what you realize is the importance of separating your home and public life, and creating a healthy work-life balance. Or you might realize that you have to let go of the past in order to move forward. There’s no need to deal with this alone; talk to a trusted friend or counselor who can provide a listening ear or good advice! A great shift is coming: The sun enters Gemini and connects with Pluto on May 21, inspiring productivity and helping you power through any difficulty. An emotional breakthrough takes place at this time, and you’re releasing the past in a major way.

The sun connects with Mars on May 22, inspiring strength and courage. You’re tackling your to-do list swiftly and easily at this time. Some bickering could take place as Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23, but the mood is still quite productive. Unexpected fun arrives as Venus connects with Uranus on May 26 and a surprising adventure or opportunity could come your way. The sun squares off with Saturn on May 28, and you’re refocusing on your responsibilities, perhaps discussing plans or expectations with romantic partners or creative collaborators.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in June!