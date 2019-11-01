Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

It’s your season, Scorpio! You’re feeling a boost in creativity and vitality as the sun shines in your sign. Financial blessings also take place as love and money planet Venus enters fiery Sagittarius on November 1. Gifts come your way, and it’s a fantastic time to ask for what you need. That said, watch out for some drama and tense communication on November 5 as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn—watch out for big egos, jealousy, and manipulation. If someone is trying to persuade you not to trust your intuition (which is famously sharp, dear scorpion), take that as a red flag. A big argument may take place now, so bring in a third party to help mediate.

November 8 brings supportive energy as the sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align: After whatever brawls take place around the 5th, this is a good time to assert your boundaries as an empathetic and gentle energy flows. A touch of romance may even be in the air, and this is a productive time to discuss plans—just make sure to keep them flexible. Communication planet Mercury is retrograde this month, so everything’s a bit up in the air. It’s also retrograde in your sign, which means it’s a smart idea for you not to place any bets or make promises.

Mercury will connect with Pluto while on its retrograde journey on November 9, finding you recalling a conversation from around October 19—critical information that was brought to the surface last month must be reexamined. An especially important insight arrives on November 11 as the sun meets Mercury, so make time for quiet meditation, as your inner voice has plenty to share with you.

Take note of how you’re reexamining conversations and information from last month.

A climax takes place in a situation that’s been building in your relationships on November 12, with the full moon in Taurus. Plus, Mars connects with lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius on this day, connecting you with the resources you need. Make sure to get plenty of rest! This is an energetic full moon, which can sometimes translate for us on earth as feeling overwhelmed emotionally and drained of energy.



Watch out for messages that arrive in your dreams around this time as well. Mercury retrograde once again finds you thinking back to October 14 and 15 as the communication planet connects with Saturn and Neptune on November 13—plans and commitments need to be reworked or reconsidered. A dream or fantasy you have is revisited. A run-in with a crush may take place. But on this same day, the sun also connects with your ruling planet Pluto, inspiring you to be bold in your communications—fearlessness is in the air! You’ll have a conversation around this time that brings a special transformation to your life.

Venus clashes with Neptune on November 14, stirring up confusion around love and money, so take things slowly—it’s not the time to place bets. However, despite the hazy atmosphere, a lovely energy for romance could flow, so long as you’re not expecting promises made at this time to be kept! If you and a partner get so high on love that you two start fantasizing about the adventures you’ll take together, know that it’s likely Neptune’s fumes talking—make solid plans on another day.



Your other ruling planet, Mars, enters your sign, Scorpio, on November 19, giving you the energy boost you’ve been looking for. You’re done with doing things behind the scenes and you may come across as more confrontational than usual. Luckily, Mercury finally ends its retrograde on November 20, making it much easier for you to express yourself. Delays and miscommunication will begin to clear up, and you can expect to be fully in the clear on December 7, when Mercury clears its shadow, meaning that the planet finishes moving past the degrees it retraced during the retrograde.

Sagittarius season begins on November 22! The sun in Sagittarius activates the sector of your chart that rules money, your valuables, and your sense of emotional security. You’re feeling especially confident about these themes as Venus meets Jupiter on November 24, and a lucky, unexpected gift may come your way! It’s likely to be a surprise because Mars also opposes the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, in Taurus on November 24.

Venus and Jupiter are considered the two loveliest planets in astrology—Venus rules love while Jupiter rules growth and luck—but Mars and Uranus have less wonderful reputations. Mars rules war and Uranus rules breakups, so their opposition could signal the severing of a union—especially one that involves finances. But considering Venus and Jupiter’s meeting in the sky on November 24, this change could still work in your favor—this connection signals a wonderful new beginning for your finances, and the upcoming new moon, as well as Venus’s entry into Capricorn, on November 25, could start a new chapter and lead to kinder communication. The new moon in Sagittarius on November 28 begins a new cycle concerning finances in your life. Jovial, generous Sagittarius is optimistic about money—Sagittarius is the jack of all trades with many valuable skills, and you, too, are tapping into this abundant energy.

The planet of fantasy, Neptune, ends its retrograde on November 27, creating a heavy, passionate, and romantic energy that’s fantastic for making love and making art. On November 28, an empathetic energy for communication flows as Mercury connects with Neptune, once again asking you to think back to the 13th of October and November. That same day, Venus connects with Uranus, bringing a fun surprise to your relationships: Unexpected and flirtatious banter takes place. Two days later, on November 30, you’re again thinking back to October and November 13 as Mercury connects with Saturn. In the proper alignment, trickster Mercury works miracles with taskmaster Saturn, and this is indeed a helpful connection between the two, creating a winning energy for you when it comes to negotiations. Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in December!

