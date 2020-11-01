Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, November 2020

Blessed solar return, Scorpio! The sun is in your sign and you’re being reborn like a phoenix rising from the ashes of a most unprecedented shit show of a year. You are the sign of transformation, and you’re ready to create new structures in your life and in the world! The sun in your sign boosts your confidence and encourages you to focus on your needs and passions. It’s your birthday, it’s alright if things revolve around you at this time!

Mercury retrograde in Libra clashes with Saturn in Capricorn on November 1, and will do so again on November 6, after Mercury ends its retrograde on November 3. The end of Mercury retrograde means we can finally move forward in conversations that have been brewing over the last few weeks, and for you, little Scorpio, you’re finding your words much more readily. You’ve been second guessing yourself, but perhaps it’s a good thing that you stepped back to reconsider what you want to say! You’ve also reconnected with people from your past, which has brought a new understanding of your circumstances. You’re thinking back to September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn early this month, struggling with similar delays in communication or heavy mental atmosphere. Look out for mental blocks and the limits to your own imagination. There can be information that you are missing, so don’t jump to conclusions just yet.

Videos by VICE

Venus in Libra puts you in a private mood, indulging in secret pleasures, and on November 9, it opposes Mars retrograde, finding you eager to slink away from responsibilities and enjoy yourself. Your to-do list may have to be on the back burner until the next day, when the sun, in your sign connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces on November 10, bringing a whimsical and imaginative energy that bodes well for romance and creativity. You’re taking a much needed break from your everyday life and having some fun! Mercury enters your sign on November 10, helping you make decisions and research important information after Mercury retrograde’s delays.

Jupiter meets your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn for the third and final time this year on November 12. Think back to April 4 and June 30: Similar breakthroughs are taking place, and this is the beginning of a new journey of communication for you, Scorpio. Important news is being shared. Your investigative skills are highly valued at this time! It may feel like there’s a lot happening at once and like there’s no information about how things will end up—so stay present in your body, don’t rush to making decisions, and most importantly, reach out for help!

Your ruling planet Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, finding you moving forward with your projects and routines that had been interrupted by the planet of action’s backward motion. The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, making for a powerful day for communication. You’re saying what’s important to you, even if the truth may be shocking.

The new moon in your sign lands on November 15! This is the beginning of a fresh start for you, little scorpion. Emotionally, you’re rethinking what you need from your relationships, and on a more mundane level, this is a great time for a makeover. This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Pluto, which could add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy today. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues could come up at this time, but manipulative or shady behavior is not OK. If you notice any of that taking place, bring in an unbiased third party to help. You would be wise to watch how people phrase things, too: You don’t need friends who give backhanded compliments, lovers who gaslight you, or colleagues who take credit for your work! Venus clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for over indulgences, particularly gossip.

Unexpected news arrives on November 17 as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 19. A shake-up may take place in your relationships, so an open mind is key at this time. The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19, creating a solid energy for communication, and urging us to get clear on our values. Dear Scorpio, you might know all the right words to say, but not be totally clear about what you want, so slow down and feel things out! This isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals.

Venus enters your sign, Scorpio, and Sagittarius season begins on November 21! You’re feeling sexy and rich. This is a wonderful time to treat yourself to a makeover or take some current headshots. Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Neptune on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out. You will especially notice this play out in your creative endeavors and your love life. Try to remain objective where it matters; you may be hearing what you want to hear!

Mercury is all about gathering information and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, access to hidden materials becomes available. You love secrets, Scorpio, so this is sure to be an exciting time for you as you get a deeper, psychological understanding of the information at hand. Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus: We’re craving freedom and some unexpected turns may take place in your relationships. It’s hard to predict and control absolutely everything. Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, making for a dreamy moment in your love life and in your creative work. You can also have a better understanding of your romantic ideals. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter on November 28: Mercury wants the details but Jupiter is all about the big picture—there’s harmony between the two when they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. Good news is likely to come your way.

A lunar eclipse in Gemini arrives on November 30, marking a major climax in a situation that’s been brewing concerning your finances. This is a powerful time for you to pay off a debt, or on an emotional level, to gain closure or offer or accept an apology. This is a highly emotional period and unexpected information is likely to surface. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and nothing is the same before or after an eclipse. This eclipse could find you and a partner merging in some intense way: You may combine finances, or perhaps you will see how much they are willing to invest in you emotionally. From here, intimacy is deepened, and a transformation takes place. Mercury also connects with Saturn on November 30, which is a fantastic time to discuss future plans and review paperwork. You end the month on a productive note!

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in December!