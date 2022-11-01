Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, November 2022

Happy solar return, Scorpio! It’s your birthday season, which means the sun is shining in your zodiac sign, invigorating you with passion, confidence, and strength! This is a powerful period for you to reconnect with your heart’s desires, set goals, and make introductions. Love and money planet Venus is also in your sign at the start of this month, finding you feeling especially magnetic and attractive.

On November 5, Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you’re making some unexpected connections. Chance meetings take place, and a surprising shift in your relationships may also occur. Uranus is the rebel, and you’re connecting with someone who does things a little differently! Your usual tastes and proclivities could be challenged. This can be a challenging time for someone who is stuck in their ways, or it could be an opportunity for adventure for the Scorpio who is ready for something different!

Uranus invites experimentation, but Saturn likes to do things the way they have always been done. Saturn is currently in Aquarius, which may have found you reflecting on responsibilities to your family and your duties at home over the last two years or so. On November 7, Venus squares off with Saturn, finding you eager to get an agreement in writing or to set a boundary. Venus is the planet of love and harmony, but Saturn isn’t the coziest planet, so this may not be an especially romantic moment, but it could be a focused time for discussing plans and standards.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on November 8, and this day also finds the sun meeting Mercury in Scorpio, and Mercury opposing Uranus. Eclipses are powerful periods of transformation! Change can be hard, but this is also a phenomenal opportunity to expel whatever you no longer want in your life. This eclipse in particular may bring unprecedented change to your relationships! You might be taking a big step forward with someone, or perhaps ending a partnership if it’s not meant to be. Your partners may be undergoing a big change at this time, too, and watching them transform may have a special or inspiring effect on you.

The sun and Mercury’s meeting can lead to an important conversation and discovery of a new point of view. You could be expressing something especially meaningful at this time. Mercury’s opposition to Uranus also finds you sharing or receiving unexpected news: Open minds and experimentation make for a big upgrade! You might find yourself especially irritated with people who are typically unreliable, and setting boundaries around your time and energy with them. Folks who are dependable may also struggle with schedule changes or find themselves behaving unpredictably, but if you believe in them and enjoy their presence in your life, allowing a little wiggle room can go a long way, and may find you discovering something new about yourself and your relationships. Perhaps you’ll be the one challenging other people at this time, and you may learn who is up for your unpredictability and who isn’t!

You can surprise yourself on November 9 as the sun opposes Uranus, and partners may act in unexpected ways, too. This marks a big change in your relationship dynamics. Freedom is an important theme at this time, and people may be sensitive about not wanting to be tied down or limited. Embracing change and flexibility is the best way to work with this alignment. Change can be difficult, but it’s also an opportunity to make new requests, gain upgrades, and move closer to your goals!

Communication delays may take place as Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, but also on this day, Venus mingles with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, making for a romantic, whimsical, and creatively inspired time! This might be a difficult moment for negotiations, but taking a break from your responsibilities and simply partying will work out just fine! A breakthrough in your artistic work, fun with a crush, or a great celebration may take place, even if the phone call you’re waiting for is late.

The sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, which can find you setting important boundaries at home and with family. You could be taking a new approach to your responsibilities concerning your home or personal life. Your intuition gets a boost as Mercury connects with psychic Neptune on November 12 and creative breakthroughs are had. Love letters and messages of appreciation, support, or understanding may arrive.

Deep, meaningful discussions take place as Venus connects with one of your ruling planets, Pluto, currently in Capricorn, on November 13. An answer you’ve been searching for can be found. Investigations may prove fruitful as Mercury mingles with Pluto on November 14, and connections with powerful, high profile people may form. Help from someone in the know could arrive. Also on November 14, the sun connects with Neptune, inspiring an easygoing, spiritually connected atmosphere that’s fantastic for making art, being in love, or simply existing.

Luck arrives in your love life on November 15 as Venus mingles with the planet of possibility, Jupiter, in fellow water sign Pisces. This is also a fantastic time to make or enjoy art, spend time with the people you love most, and simply have fun. Gifts or good news about money arrive on November 16 as Venus enters Sagittarius. In your relationships, you’re especially appreciative of the people in your life who inspire safety, stability, and support. Big ideas are shared on this day, too, as Mercury aligns with Jupiter. Details are organized, ideas flow freely, and it’s easy to access the information you need. Saying “yes” feels easy at this time, which can bode well for negotiations and requests. Discussions about money kick up as Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17. The sun mingles with Pluto on November 18, finding you feeling especially confident and sure of your influence! Your words have a heavy impact, and connections with VIPs can form.

Your other ruling planet, Mars, is retrograde in Gemini until January 12, 2023. The retrograde began last month, October 30, and it may find you taking care of loose ends, settling debts, and working through frustrations regarding money, especially money or resources you share with others. Mars is the planet of motivation and passion, but also of anger, and as it retrogrades, you’re exploring these feelings in a deeper way.

On November 19, Mars retrograde squares off with Neptune: This could find you thinking back to October 12, perhaps revisiting delays or frustrations that took place around then. Mars is the planet of action, but nebulous Neptune can be lazy and unfocused: Anger regarding inaction, confusion, passive aggression, or non-commitment may surface. If something isn’t flowing naturally, it would be wise to step back and consider your motivations, and whether forcing it into being is really the best use of your energy. Disappointment can be hard to handle, but Mars retrograde is a hugely transformative time to learn more about how you process and handle being let down. A breakthrough can result if you’re willing to learn more about yourself!

A fun and free-spirited energy flows as the sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, and Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, inspiring an easygoing, friendly atmosphere, and boding especially well for your sense of wealth, security, or comfort. The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, activating that sector of your chart that rules money and security. You may be reorganizing your budget or belongings, or setting new goals concerning wealth. Negotiations might take place, you could be reconsidering your rate or reflecting on themes like value and worth.

Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that has boundless energy, generosity, and optimism. Although Scorpios may be famously mysterious, cautious, and calculating, the exuberance and fire of Sagittarius can inspire the scorpion to approach themes like wealth and comfort with a positive, anything-is-possible attitude! A fresh start arrives in your finances on November 23 during the new moon in Sagittarius: An increase in pay or a new source of income, a gift, or a new attitude about material matters arrives. Jupiter retrograde also ends in Pisces, bringing a big realization about a creative project, your love life, or how you can make more space for fun and enjoyment.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, finding you feeling especially focused and boding well for strategizing. You might be thinking back to September 28 at this time, perhaps reworking a plan that began around that time. A feeling of impatience is in the air as Mercury opposes Mars retrograde on November 29. Be careful of short tempers and bickering. You can learn a lot about what upsets you and what sort of communication skills you want to work on at this time.

Also on November 29, Mercury makes a helpful connection with Saturn, boding well for making plans and agreements. Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, finding you working through complicated emotions regarding intimacy, money, and value. Desires are especially strong today; grand gestures may be made. You might also find that you have matured: You may have grown out of some old habits, and as a result, confronting your wants and needs in a new way.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in December!