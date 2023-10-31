Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, November 2023

Birthdays provide unapologetic autonomy.

The sun in Scorpio beginning October 23 brings up themes of autonomy, authenticity, and organization. You still have to see eye-to-eye with others. Can you swallow your pride, or ask them to meet you halfway? Seek balance and temperance in all relationships as the sun faces off with optimistic Jupiter on November 3. Or perhaps you’re seeing people in an exaggerated, exuberant light. Stupid love is intoxicating as love planet Venus faces off with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, that same day, putting a distorted spin on relationships, for better or worse.

Structure returns to your social and creative lives on November 4 as Saturn, the planet of boundaries, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of friendships and flings. This can signify a change in direction of any artistic blocks or lengthy creative projects in progress. The weather changes a dry spell! Friendships and interpersonal dynamics could be disruptive as Mercury faces off with Uranus that same day. Consider what you tolerate from others and how you would cope with erratic or unstable characters.

Your bond with your network and wider circle of friends deepens as Venus harmonizes with collectivist Pluto on November 6. It’s a politically moving time. Activism is inspired by relationships, and an instinctual desire to protect your crowd. Imagination flows as Mercury harmonizes with Neptune, also on November 6, which can be inspiring for artistic and emotional expression. This might also make you more gullible or sensitive to being influenced by whatever you read or watch.

Your relationship to the collective is in focus as love planet Venus enters a sector of your chart associated with spirituality and public service, on November 8. Check in on how much alone time and personal space you’re giving yourself to dream, read, research, and think. Deep investigation is done as Mercury connects with Pluto, also on November 8, sending you down the Wikipedia rabbit hole and bringing the mental supplies to pile up receipts and evidence. If you find yourself reading too deep into things, ask for an outside opinion or a fact check.

Inventory and personal finance are a theme of Mercury, the planet of trade, in your chart’s financial sector on November 10. You might feel like a budget needs to be reinforced as Mercury clashes with conservative Saturn that same day. You can think critically about what hobbies are worth your investment. You don’t need dollar bills to have fun or make art!

Brace your adrenals as your planetary ruler, Mars, faces off with erratic Uranus on November 11, which can be tiresome. People are unpredictable. How you react to chaos is under your control. De-escalation tactics are up to your discretion.

You might feel like you can rationalize absurdity as the sun faces off with Uranus on November 13, connecting you to radical ideas or new ways of being yourself. Is the urge for reinvention a defense mechanism, or is it coming from a place of security and confidence? The new moon in Scorpio, November 13, defines your relationship with yourself. Consider what your reactions tell you about you.

Compassion for yourself and friends is easy to express as Mercury connects with Venus on November 15. Take advantage of a positive attitude about your future. This aspect can be used to reach out to your community and connect with those who get it. It’s a good time to make friends and to network! You can make yourself look extra glamorous as your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with Neptune on November 17. The sun also harmonizes with Neptune, symbolizing dreams coming true. There’s a surreal, déjà vu in the air. This is a sensitive, porous aspect, so keep your immune system strong and avoid draining or toxic settings.

You want to have all of your strength and vitality as the sun meets Mars on November 18. This is an important day for you as it starts a new cycle in your legacy and life’s work. You’re connected to the core pulse of it all as the sun connects with power planet Pluto on November 20, and Mars with Pluto on November 21. Your trademark determination and willpower are intensified. This is a magnetic energy to harness, but remember your kindness and humility.

Consider what needs to be spent or sacrificed in order to maintain your stamina as the sun enters your chart’s financial sector on November 22, when Sagittarius season begins. Finding the right gifts, dishes, and potions is how this transit expresses a festive spirit! We get a sobering reality check as the sun clashes with Saturn on November 23, requiring patience as one deals with cancellations, rejections, or detours. A recipe or craft that takes up to a month can be ready in time for the holidays if you start it around now!

Sustained effort is required as Mars clashes with Saturn on November 25. Persistence is noble, and not for the faint of heart. This aspect can feel like being up against a disorganized bureaucracy or existential brick wall, but there is an Olympian motivation for endurance. Keeping multiple channels going could reduce stagnation, but remember moderation and steady pacing.

Double check your receipts and invoices before pressing send. Confusion is in the air on November 27 as Mercury clashes with Neptune, a distractible and whimsical aspect. You might want to confirm the description of what you’re buying, as well as measurements, ingredients, and prices.

Trade-offs and sacrifices are a theme of the full moon on November 27, which falls in your chart’s house of shared resources. This lunation marks an important trade as it faces off with your planetary ruler Mars, asking you to let go of something personally significant, or to invest in something dear to you.

Good luck Scorpio, and see you in December!