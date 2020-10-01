Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, October 2020

Welcome to Libra season, dear Scorpio! The sun is illuminating a highly private sector of your chart, finding you in the mood for a secret getaway, some quality time alone, and rest. But the month is off to a busy start thanks to the full moon in fiery Aries on October 1, finding you wrapping up a big project! This is a pivotal moment for changing your schedule or routine, or even breaking a bad habit.

Your daily duties aren’t all that’s on your mind: Friendship is also a major theme as Venus enters Virgo on October 2, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules your social life. This is a great time to network and meet new people! You may also find yourself reconnecting with your lovers on an intellectual level, and enjoying sharing your visions for the future together. Your ruling planet Pluto ends its retrograde on October 4, activating the communication sector of your chart, bringing important information, and finding you and your partners getting down to what really matters—the truth is told!

Videos by VICE

Unexpected news comes on October 7 as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, but watch out for arguments as Mars retrograde in Aries clashes with Pluto on October 9. Grievances that came up around August 13 might reappear for you to rework. Mars and Pluto are your two ruling planets, and you’re likely to feel quite torn as they square off: You’re realizing a change in your routine, at work, and in your communications is needed, and this shift may stir up impatience and test your temper. A welcome shift arrives on October 10 as Venus connects with electric Uranus in Taurus, bringing a burst of novelty, experimentation, and thrill, especially in your relationships and your social life. This is a fun time to meet new people, and to reignite the spark in your partnerships.

The sun squares off with Jupiter in Capricorn on October 11, piling a lot on your plate when all you want to do is sleep! It’s important to stay disciplined at this time, as there is an “over-doing it” energy in the atmosphere. Jupiter connects with Neptune on October 12 for the third and final time this year, which bodes very well for your love life and communication: Deep conversations are had, and it’s a lovely time to bond over your dreams and fantasies. A boost in creativity flows as Mercury mingles with Venus on October 12, which is fantastic for your social life, meeting new friends, networking, and connecting with your partners on an intellectual level.

A critical moment during Mars retrograde arrives on October 13 as Mars opposes the sun: You may be separating from a project, putting in your notice at a gig, dumping a bad habit, or changing your daily routine in some important way. Mercury retrograde also begins in your sign, Scorpio, on October 13, finding you reconsidering the plans and conversations you’ve been taking part in. Avoid making new commitments or signing contracts at this time or making important purchases, and watch out for delays and miscommunications. Decisions you make during this time will likely be reconsidered in the future: In some ways, this is great, as you will see multiple sides to whatever you’re considering, and you’re always happy to have a deeper look at something. Mercury retrograde is also a great time to slow down and rest your mind: Limit screen time, and reconnect with nature and your inner voice. You may run into people from your past, and they will likely have interesting information for you.

Watch out for power struggles as the sun clashes with Pluto on October 15: The sun is all about truth and loyalty, but shady Pluto can be manipulative, and the tension between them will find you pushed to set boundaries. The new moon in Libra lads on October 16, finding you carving out time and space for yourself. Use this moment to catch up on rest, to meditate, and to dive into your spiritual practice.

Self-esteem issues come to the fore and you’re realizing you need to set new boundaries as the sun clashes with Saturn and Venus opposes Neptune on October 18. Saturn is the planet of “no,” so some rejections may take place as it squares off with the sun. Venus opposes Neptune, finding us all feeling even more sensitive as it stirs up insecurities—which for you, Scorpio, will concern your social life, love life, and creative endeavors.

However, Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus connects with Jupiter, and Mercury opposes Uranus, all on October 19, making for a competitive atmosphere, and bringing plenty of romance and lots of unexpected news. While insecurities were in the air the day before, a pep returns to your step and you’re reconnecting with the parts of yourself that bring you pride. Lucky meetings and unexpected turns in your relationships take place! What felt impossible yesterday seems totally surmountable now. This part of the month brings some deep lows and soaring highs, so take it slow—and with Mercury retrograde, don’t place any bets or come to conclusions.

Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto on October 21, inspiring a powerful energy for deep connection in your partnerships. Valuable information surfaces! Your season begins on October 22: Happy solar return, little scorpion! The sun entering Scorpio revives you, and you’re in a more extroverted mood than you have been in lately.

Supportive energy flows around communication and commitments as Venus connects with Saturn on October 24, but remember: The terms you set now may change due to Mercury retrograde. Even if things shift, you’re off to a solid start! An important message or perspective arrives during Mercury retrograde as it meets the sun on October 25. You’re figuring out something you’ve been on the edge of understanding for quite some time. Mercury and Venus enter Libra on October 27, finding you eager for a private getaway, alone with a lover or with your thoughts. This is a powerful time for shadow work and your spiritual practice, for sharing secrets and exploring your hidden desires.

The month wraps up with a blue moon in Taurus, and the sun opposes Uranus on October 31. Unexpected shifts take place in your partnerships and hidden things are revealed. A confrontation may occur between you and a partner—not just romantic partners, but possibly business partners or frenemies! Freedom is an important theme of this full moon, and while break-ups are certainly possible, building relationships that are secure enough for experimentation and flexibility is a key theme at this time, too. A climax that’s been building in your relationships will take place.

Good luck this month, little scorpion, and see you in November!