Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, October 2022

Libra season is an introspective time of year for you, little scorpion: Your birthday season is nearly here, but first the sun moves through a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to rest, reconnect with your inner voice, and explore your psyche.

This is a marvelous time for a private retreat someplace secluded and beautiful. Step away from your usual routine and responsibilities if you’re able. Libra season is an opportunity for you to rest and to escape from your everyday concerns. The value that rest and time away from work has becomes very clear to you on October 1 as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, and this could be an incredible time to connect with your spirituality or explore your creativity. That said, Venus rules pleasure and Jupiter rules excess, so be careful not to over-indulge!

Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends on October 2: Between October 2 and October 17, when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow, the plans and conversations you revisited during the retrograde finally begin to move forward. Friends can take on new roles in your life at this time, and, again, themes like rest and quality time are a focus. Mercury connects with one of your ruling planets, Pluto, in Capricorn, on October 6, which could find you thinking back to August 22 and September 27: Research done during that time may come in handy at this time, and deep, meaningful discussions can be revisited. Mercury is the planet of communication, and Pluto is the planet of depth, secrets, and transformation: Valuable information may be revealed and discussions can lead to profound change. You could be connecting with someone quite influential at this moment, too.

Probing questions can be asked as Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 8. Scorpios are famous for their magnetism and intensity, and these qualities may be intensified during this alignment! You could be completing a project or releasing an old habit during the full moon in Aries on October 9. Aries is a highly physical, passionate zodiac sign, and you may feel inspired to release energy in a physical way, whether that means extra time in the gym or dancing all night.

This could be a great moment to remove a recurring item off your schedule and rearrange what your day-to-day routine looks like. Aries is the first sign on the zodiac wheel, symbolizing courage and independence, which makes this an exciting full moon for striking out on your own: What’s something you’re ready to do solo, Scorpio? Perhaps there’s a project at work you’re ready to take the lead on, or a shared responsibility at home that you would like to take charge of. Habits are also highlighted at this time, and you could be letting go of an old routine or dumping a habit during this full moon.

Mercury reenters Libra after its retrograde on October 10, encouraging you to connect with your intuition: It’s a lovely moment for journaling, meditation, and connecting with your spirituality. Secrets can be shared! This could also be a powerful opportunity to set boundaries regarding communication; maybe end a discussion you’re no longer interested in, or put your phone on do not disturb more frequently. Helping you set boundaries is the sun’s connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on October 11: This alignment could find you feeling in touch with yourself emotionally and well prepared to say yes or no to what’s truly right for you. You could be setting boundaries around your home or personal life, and perhaps creating more space to rest, unwind, and enjoy time away from work.

On October 12, your other ruling planet, Mars, now in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, and Mercury opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find you thinking back to September 2 and September 18. Mars is the planet of action, but Neptune is the planet of dreams and fantasies: When they’re square, it can be hard to know what’s a realistic or effective action. At this time, let yourself dream big and don’t be afraid to make an ask, and keep things flexible so you can experiment and try different approaches to your goals. Mercury in opposition with Jupiter could find you revisiting big discussions, so be very careful about not over-booking your schedule or buying into exaggerations. There may be a whirlwind of promises and excitement at this time. Enjoy them, but do stay grounded.

Sweet Venus mingles with serious Saturn on October 14, boding well for planning for the future, discussing boundaries, and raising standards. You feel very clear about what you need for emotional support, and may be confidently cutting ties with whatever is preventing you from feeling free or comfortable as the sun connects with Mars on October 17. You could also be settling a debt at this time.

Venus mingles with Mars on October 18 inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere, but watch out for ego clashes on October 19 and October 20 as the sun and Venus square off with Pluto, respectively. There are two sides to the Pluto coin: One is change, and the other is control. Pluto can be transformative, but it can also stir up jealousy, possessiveness, or manipulation.

As the sun and Venus square off with Pluto, the more difficult side of people’s personalities can surface, and decisions will need to be made: Will the high road be taken, or the low? Take a look at the choices you’re making and ask yourself if you would be proud in the future. Consider the choices your friends and partners are making and ask yourself whether you feel people are moving with integrity. If you feel like someone is being shady, it may be time to set boundaries or end a relationship. Difficult conversations could take place at this time, but transformative ones can also arise… it may come down to maturity level, inner confidence, and integrity.

The sun meets Venus and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22. The sun’s meeting with Venus can bring an important realization about what’s important to you. Rest and relaxation are at the top of your mind, and indulging in a restorative escape could be key. Mercury’s connection with Saturn bodes well for discussions about agreements and future plans, especially when it comes to to your home or personal life.

October 23 is busy with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius coming to an end, and Venus and the sun entering your zodiac sign: Happy solar return, dear Scorpio! Saturn turning direct can find you moving forward with plans about your living situation or personal life. Venus in your sign could mean you’re feeling particularly charming and attractive, and it’s an exciting moment to make introductions, create art, update your wardrobe, and explore your romantic desires!

The sun in your zodiac sign means it’s Scorpio season: The world is on your wavelength, and you feel revitalized and reenergized, eager to take on the challenges of the next year. You could feel like you’re reemerging after a period of rest! A powerful period of awakening begins on October 25 with the solar eclipse in your zodiac sign: A sudden realization finds you making important decisions and changes in your life. Business-as-usual may be turned upside down: The status quo might not work for you anymore, and you’re ready to drastically transform things! Scorpio is associated with the phoenix, a mythical bird that’s representative of rebirth: You could be going through a significant rebirth at this time. While you are a sensitive, tender water sign, the phoenix burns brightly and is associated with fire and the sun, and you might feel like you’re dancing in the flames of passion and creativity during this eclipse!

Mercury connects with Mars on October 26, giving communication a boost: Discussions are moving at a fast pace! Intense conversations take place as Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 27. Jupiter reenters fellow water sign Pisces on October 28 after spending some time in Aries, inspiring an especially romantic, and creative moment for you. You could be revisiting a creative project or rekindling a connection at this time, especially if you’ve been too busy with your daily chores, work, or responsibilities lately. Jupiter in Aries may have found your schedule busy with work and other commitments, and as Jupiter reenters Pisces, you’re realizing how important it is to pencil in time for fun, too.

Mercury enters Scorpio on October 29, which can find you feeling especially witty and talkative. You may be ready to discuss an idea or intuitive hunch that’s been brewing in your mind. Your knack for research and investigation is especially strong! Mars retrograde begins in Gemini on October 30, and since Mars is one of your ruling planets, this could be a significant moment for you, especially when resolving linger issues and settling debts. Mars is all go-go-go, but when it’s retrograde, pushing forward may not be the best move. It would be best to strategize and take a closer look at your motivations, goals, and the way you take action. Powerful transformations can take place if you can slow down and examine these parts of yourself. Again, this Mars retrograde is an especially meaningful time to settle debts or other unresolved issues.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in November!