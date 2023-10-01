Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, October 2023

The sun in Libra lights up a very private, sensitive sector of your chart, calling you to spend quiet time alone connecting with your inner voice, exploring your spirituality, or connecting with your shadow self! Hidden places are explored and secrets could be shared.

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on October 2, perhaps stirring drama and confusion in your social life. Miscommunications might take place, and there’s some laziness with communication or people are distracted and unfocused. If you’ve had a sense that someone was full of it, you might be proven correct at this time. If you’ve been working with a group, or on your own toward a personal goal, disorganization could bring a breaking point where you need to make a decision about whether or you want to reorganize things and try again.

Videos by VICE

Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn on October 3, making for a much sharper, more productive energy for communication! You may connect with some powerful, influential people at this time and a flaky, hazy situation could resolve itself. Words that were difficult to express may suddenly be accessed. Teamwork that had fallen into chaos could reach cohesion again. A brutal truth might be shared, but so could some magic words. Suddenly, things click, make sense, and move forward!

Mercury enters Libra on October 4, finding you connecting with your inner voice in a deep and significant way. Astrologers often describe Scorpios as psychic, and Mercury in Libra can find you exploring your intuitive abilities on a deeper level. Again, secrets are shared!

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto and Venus enters Virgo on October 8. While Venus in Virgo can bode well for your social life and find you feeling especially popular, Mars’s clash with Pluto could find you in the midst of a difficult conversation. You may have to tell someone a hard truth, or hear one from someone else. Bickering and impatience are in the air, and people are defensive at this time. The best way to work with this stubborn energy is to be conscious of when you’re needlessly referring to the past, whether you’re arguing with someone or privately romanticizing what was. Find ways to stay present. Embrace change! New friendships are emerging as Venus begins its journey in Virgo, which could be a fun thing for you to focus on. The intellectual connection you share with partners may also be deepening.

Venus opposes Saturn in Pisces and Pluto ends its retrograde on October 10. Venus’s opposition with taskmaster Saturn finds you setting much-needed boundaries in your social life! You might have a new perspective on drama that ensued earlier this month. Commitments are reassessed at this time. You and a romantic partner could have a big discussion about future plans and expectations. Pluto ending its retrograde encourages deeper, more honest communication. This is also a powerful time for conducting research or getting to the bottom of a mystery. A power struggle or change in your local community might also reach a turning point!

Your other ruling planet, Mars, enters your sign, Scorpio, on October 12, finding you feeling filled with energy and passion! Scorpio is commonly considered the toughest water sign on the zodiac wheel, but with Mars in your sign, you might be perceived as even more formidable and intimidating! You may find yourself powering through a problem you’ve been trying to solve, and in general, your willpower and stamina feel stronger. Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13, which can bode well for working toward long-term goals. This could be an especially wonderful time to brew up an action plan and to strategize. The mood isn’t exactly romantic, but you and a romantic partner could have an exciting interaction that shows off each of your strengths and abilities.

There’s a solar eclipse in Libra on October 14, which can find you feeling liberated from the past in a significant and powerful way. Astrologers often describe Scorpio as a sign that isn’t afraid to burn bridges and walk away from what doesn’t serve them, but ties you’re cutting at this time could feel especially fated! Your connection with your inner voice is also particularly strong now. You may have intriguing dreams at this time, too.

The sun meets Mercury, and Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 20, which could bring an important realization about something that had been obscured or hidden from you. Perhaps you hid it from yourself! Emotions you’ve avoided could bubble to the surface, and this is a powerful time to talk or journal about them, and transform that energy.

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 21, finding you in the midst of a power struggle, but a brilliant transformation could also take place if you’re open to change. It’s not like you to pretend there isn’t an elephant in the room, but if you’ve been avoiding talking about something, it could be this October that you finally address it. Perhaps avoiding the discussion was a way to stay in control or hold things together emotionally, but you’re ready to acknowledge what’s going on!

Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22, making for an exciting atmosphere! Venus’s connection with Jupiter bodes well for connection: You could meet someone new, perhaps someone very attractive and easy to be around. Or you and an established partner could have a lot of fun together and feel reconnected. A feeling of expansion and possibility flows!

Mercury in your sign can help with self-expression and move communications along. Mercury’s alignment with Saturn bodes well for making plans and agreements. Scorpio season starts on October 23: Happy solar return! You can feel especially reenergized and simply happy at this time: The sun in your sign is a fantastic opportunity to host a party and generally have fun! Creative inspiration abounds, and you can feel especially charming and attractive. The sun connects with Saturn on October 24, finding you making an exciting commitment.

Mars and Mercury oppose Jupiter on October 28, plus there’s a lunar eclipse in Taurus on this day! Mars and Mercury’s opposition with Jupiter inspires an atmosphere of drama: People are acting “extra” and possibly saying way too much. An argument could come to a head at this time. If someone has been holding back from saying something, they may not be able to hold it in any longer.

A huge change could take place in your relationship status, perhaps one which feels like it was destined in some way (if you believe in that sort of thing). A partnership could come to a close, or a new relationship could blossom. A relationship you’re currently in might transform in some important way. You could feel a strong sense of who is meant to stay in your life and who is meant to go. Speaking honestly about these realizations comes easily as Mercury meets Mars on October 29: It’s very unlike a Scorpio to be afraid to “call it like it is,” but you might be doing so with great tact and confidence!

Unexpected fun takes place as Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus on October 31, and novel thrills abound: You may find yourself attracted to someone unexpected. Perhaps an enemies to lovers story is unfolding ! Or, you and an established partner could enjoy a powerful rekindling as you experiment with new ways to enjoy your connection. If you’re not looking for love, you might stumble upon an unexpected source of inspiration, or attend a party, festival, or celebration you hadn’t expected or that you didn’t think could be so fun—enjoy!

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in November!