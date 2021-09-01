Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, September 2021

The sun in Virgo finds you in a futuristic frame of mind, craving tech upgrades and brainstorming about how to help society level up. This is a great time to join a group or organization that’s working toward a goal you are passionate about. Virgo season is generally a powerful time for setting intensions and reflecting on your biggest, wildest dreams. It’s also a very social season that’s fantastic for networking and connecting with friends.

The energy may be low on September 2 as your ruling planet Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces. Misunderstandings or passive aggression may pop up, but thankfully a more grounded and helpful energy flows on September 4 as Mercury in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Just watch out for intense interactions on September 5 as Venus in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Difficult conversations may take place, and feelings like greed or jealousy are explored.

Videos by VICE

You’re feeling more confident as your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, make a helpful connection on September 6, and it’s a great time to address a situation you’re ready to discuss and transform. You’re confident and clear about what you think and how you want things to play out, and your leadership skills are especially sharp at this moment. A fresh start in your social life also arrives on this day, thanks to the new moon in Virgo. A new dream or wish for the future is likely to form at this time. You might not have any idea how it will come true yet, but that’s OK—new moons aren’t the time to have all the answers, but a time to dream!

September 6 also finds Venus making a harmonious connection with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, Mercury entering its pre-retrograde shadow period, and the sun mingling with Uranus in Taurus. Venus’s connection with Jupiter bodes well for your home and family life, and the sun’s connection with Uranus inspires adventure and could find you connecting with unexpected people. Mercury’s pre-retrograde shadow period could find you revisiting many of the themes, conversations, and situations that are brought up between now and September 27.

Love, money, and beauty planet Venus enters your sign, Scorpio, on September 10, and you’re feeling especially seductive! This is a juicy moment in your love life, as you may receive the adoration and devotion you desire! It’s a great moment to shop or treat yourself to a spa day, and Venus in your sign also bodes well for attracting wealth and luxury.

The sun opposes Neptune on September 14, which could make for a sleepy day in your social life. A lazy atmosphere flows and a promise may fall flat. Save important meetings for another time. Also on September 14, Mars enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest before you take action. It’s time to re-charge, not charge ahead! Mars in Libra finds you considering how you might be undermining yourself: Is there a better way you could do things? Do you need to change a habit? Should you simply be doing less at this time?

The sun connects with Pluto on September 16, finding you feeling especially witty and crossing paths with intriguing people! Venus squares off with Saturn on September 17, which could inspire you to raise your standards or set boundaries around relationships or situations in your personal life. Venus is all about harmony, while Saturn is the taskmaster of the zodiac: When these two clash, a firm stance is required before you can enjoy Venus’s softness. A rejection may need to take place, or the mood might be generally grumpy, but the energy becomes more jovial as Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aquarius on September 20, the same day as the full moon in Pisces, which brings a fantastic climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life, or brings completion to a project you’ve been very passionate about.

Mercury’s connection with Jupiter is a great time to make big plans, though keep in mind that they may be reworked during Mercury retrograde. The full moon in Pisces is an especially magical moment that may also be quite emotional. Full moons are all about release, so it’s a powerful time to let go of any pent-up emotions by expressing yourself creatively, like dancing or making art. If you haven’t had time to let loose and party, this full moon in Pisces may be an exciting time to do so!

Intense conversations take place on the equinox, September 22, as Mercury clashes with Pluto, and you’re connecting with your intuition as the sun enters Libra on this day. On September 23, Venus opposes Uranus, finding you in an experimental mood! Uranus is all about the unexpected, so some surprises will likely take place at this time. Keep your plans flexible! Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, inspiring a much more grounded and focused atmosphere. Unlike Uranus, Saturn is all about dependability, and while your social life may be unpredictable right now, your home and family life is more anchoring (or may require you to be very responsible).

Mercury retrograde begins on September 27, finding you reconsidering many of the ideas and conversations you’ve had since September 6. Until Mercury retrograde ends on October 18, you might run into more misunderstandings or delays than usual. While Mercury retrograde can be frustrating, you could also revisit the past and gain a new perspective. It’s usually said to avoid traveling, signing contracts, and making big purchases during Mercury retrograde, but it is a good idea to pick up projects that you left on the back burner.

Your focus is on your home and family as the sun mingles with Saturn on September 29, and Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30. You’re in the mood to beautify your space, and you’re enjoying the grounding energy provided by your home. On an emotional level, this is a powerful time to ground yourself in the present and give thanks.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in October!