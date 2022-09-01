Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, September 2022

The sun in Virgo illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, so this can be an exciting time in your social life! You may be connecting with a new group or community that shares your hobbies and intellectual interests, perhaps joining a club or community. Virgo season also encourages you to reflect on your hopes and wishes for the future: What are your most radical, inspiring dreams for yourself and the world you live in?

Your ruling planet Mars is in Gemini and on September 1, it mingles with lucky planet Jupiter in Aries, boding well for problem solving and getting things done swiftly. The mood is helpful and people have a direct, to-the-point attitude about things. On September 2, communication planet Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter, which can find you making exciting plans, but be careful not to overbook yourself. The mood is especially jovial and generous at this time, just be careful not to over-indulge or forget your responsibilities.

Your ruling planet Mars enters its pre-retrograde shadow in Gemini on September 3: Take note of the projects, plans, and desires that arise between now and when the retrograde begins on October 30, because these themes might be reworked during the retrograde period, which lasts until January 12. What will Mars retrograde in Gemini mean for you, dear Scorpio? You may be kicking old habits or making big changes in your schedule and daily routine. The way you get work done is shifting. Mercury ends its post-retrograde shadow period on March 15, 2023, so the next few months are major for how you organize your schedule!

Sweet Venus enters Virgo on September 5, finding you feeling especially popular and eager to socialize. The intellectual connection you share with partners is particularly strong at this time. You might enter a social circle or community that’s quite valuable to you.

Think back to August 20: Talks and ideas that have been brewed up since then are reviewed, reworked, and reimagined as Mercury begins its retrograde in Libra on September 9. Mercury ends its retrograde on October 2, and clears its post-shadow period on October 17. In the mean time, you may be feeling especially introspective and eager to reclaim time to yourself. Take space to rest and take a break from your busy schedule. Mercury retrograde is a time that astrologers advise against starting new projects, signing contracts, making big purchases, or traveling due to delays or misunderstandings, but there’s no need to get anxious about the hype. Simply slow down, make sure you understand a message that’s sent to you before hastily firing something back, and get a second opinion if you’re confused about something.

A full moon in fellow water sign Pisces arrives on September 10, bringing a situation that’s been brewing in your love life to an exciting climax! You and a crush might take things to the next level. You may release some powerful emotions at this time. If you’re in a relationship, a powerful shift in romance or intimacy takes place. You may be completing a creative project or having an artistic breakthrough. Have you been having enough fun lately? The full moon in Pisces calls you to party, little scorpion!

Chance meetings and exciting discussions take place on September 11 as the sun connects with Uranus in Taurus. Venus squares off with Mars on September 16, inspiring fun and excitement, but some sensitivity, confusion, or laziness might arise on this day as the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces. Big ideas are shared on September 18 as Mercury opposes Jupiter, and more information regarding a plan or discussion that took place around September 2 arises. Also on this day, the sun connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring courage in the face of change. Change can be hard, but it can also be very rewarding! A deep, powerful conversation can take place at this time.

Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus on September 20, bringing unexpected fun, novelty, and exciting social connections. Libra season begins on September 22, marking the autumn equinox and finding the sun entering a private, spiritual sector of your chart. This is a powerful moment to connect with your inner voice and explore your spirituality. Libra season is also a great opportunity to catch up on rest and take a break from your busy schedule. Important realizations about the inner workings of your psyche take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 23, and you might run into old friends and Mercury re-enters Virgo on this day, too.

Insecurities may arise as Venus opposes Neptune on September 24, but some relationship breakthroughs are possible at this time. You might learn what was real and what was a fantasy, and this could be deflating or a relief, depending on your expectations, context, and the trust you have in your partners. This could be an incredible moment to make art! Just be careful not to over-indulge, and if you’re feeling sensitive, reach out to trusted friends who can make you laugh and offer a new perspective.

The new moon in Libra arrives on September 25, encouraging you to explore your psyche, connect with your inner voice, and sit with the feelings that you have been avoiding or ignoring. It’s not like you to pretend something isn’t bothering you, but you may not have had the mental bandwidth to process your emotions lately. This new moon calls you to make space for exactly that. On a practical level, this new moon also urges you to get more rest and create space in your life to unwind.

September 26 is busy: Venus mingles with Pluto, Mercury retrograde meets Venus, and the sun opposes Jupiter. Venus’s connection with Pluto can be particularly passionate and transformative. A conversation may take place and leave a big impact on you. You might be connecting with someone quite influential. Romance may be in the air, and as Mercury retrograde meets Venus, the intellectual spark between you and your partners can feel like it’s been reactivated—or you may connect with someone new, or with a whole group or community. This is a powerful time to connect with partners, in love or friendship. The sun opposes Jupiter on this day, too, inspiring warmth and generosity; just be careful not to overcommit to plans or over-indulge.

Mercury connects with Pluto on September 27, which might find you thinking back to August 22, as more information from conversations or research that took place then come to light. Secrets may be shared. Again, you might be connecting with some VIPs. Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius on September 28, boding well for long-term planning, especially as it relates to your home, personal relationships, or general sense of security. Venus enters Libra on September 29, finding you and your lovers embarking on a secluded, romantic getaway, or perhaps you’re craving some quality time alone to reconnect with yourself. Either way, stepping out of the spotlight and going on a retreat can be especially attractive at this time.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in October!