Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, September 2023

The sun in Virgo lights up the friendship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to connect with people and explore new social circles. This is also a great moment for teamwork, as you and a group come together to work toward a common goal. In your love life, Virgo season finds you and a partner reconnecting on an intellectual level. And emotionally, Virgo season puts you in a contemplative mood: You’re thinking about the future, how different things could soon be, and it’s a powerful time to focus on your hopes and dreams for tomorrow.

Venus retrograde ends in Leo on September 3: Over the last few weeks, you’ve learned a lot about yourself and what you want from your career! Big questions about what sort of legacy you want to leave behind were explored. Making something public with a partner, or sharing an announcement together, could be on your mind. You might also be focused on figuring out how your relationships and your career work together.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus on September 4, perhaps finding you revisiting plans and conversations that took place on August 9. This could be an exciting moment in your social life, and a partner might have big news to share! But because Mercury is retrograde, plans may not move forward as you expect, or they may require more flexibility.

Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus on September 4, which could find you contemplating which relationships (romantic, professional, or otherwise) to pursue. You could have a lot of options at this time! But you can’t partner with everyone: Which lucky people will receive your undivided attention? If you’re in a significant partnership, this may be a time that you and this person assess where you two want to put your shared focus.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6, and you could be having an important realization about what you want for your future and who you want by your side. This includes friends and communities. Do the people you surround yourself with cheer you on as you chase your goals? Are they intellectually stimulating? These are questions you might find the answer to at this time. You could also be reconnecting with an old friend, figuring out whether you want to reintegrate them into your life and social circle.

The sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8, inspiring an uplifting energy in your relationships, romantic or otherwise. Your groups or communities may be expanding. A deep discussion with a partner could energize you. This is also a very exciting time to meet new people, and new acquaintances continue to enter the scene on September 14 during the new moon in Virgo. New moons are all about fresh starts, and this one finds you connecting—or reconnecting—with a social group. A new goal might also inspire you at this time.

Mercury retrograde ends and the sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus on September 15, moving conversations ahead (and note, Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on September 30, bringing your focus to new ideas) and bringing exciting innovations. You might run into someone unexpected at this time. A partner may surprise you.

Romance is in the air in a big way as Venus squares off with Jupiter on September 17: This alignment may find you thinking back to August 22—but this time, your plans run a little smoother. Just be careful not to overindulge! Venus is all about pleasure and Jupiter is the planet of excess, so this alignment could mean too much of a good thing! While this planetary connection is exciting in your love life, it might also bring attention and appreciation in your career.

The sun opposes Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces on September 19, finding you dealing with confusion or disillusionment in your social life, love life, or creative practice. It might be that you had so much fun during Venus’s square to Jupiter that the quiet that followed feels deflating! This is a good time to remember that not every day is a party; some days are for rest. This is also an important moment to remember that people aren’t superheroes, you included. Give a little grace to those you love and trust… and set boundaries with those you don’t trust.

The sun aligns with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn on September 21, making it a powerful day for connection. A deep, intense, and revealing discussion takes place. Intriguing details may come to light. You could connect with a powerful person or group.

Libra season begins on September 23: Happy equinox! Libra season calls you to slow down, relax, take a break from work, and enjoy quiet time alone. This can also be a great moment to travel someplace beautiful and secluded, alone or with someone who can share comfortable silence.

But plenty of talk is soon to take place as Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 25, finding you thinking back to September 4 and August 9. Discussions from those dates are finally moving forward now that Mercury retrograde is over! Exciting meetings take place and this is a special time for communication in your relationships.

The full moon in Aries takes place on September 29, finding you finishing a project you’ve been working on with diligence. You could be making a big change to your routine at this time, quitting a bad habit or releasing a pattern you no longer need.

Also on this day, Venus squares off with Uranus, finding you thinking back to August 9 and perhaps bringing some unexpected thrill. A partner may surprise you, or you might run into someone unexpected. More surprising news surfaces as chatty Mercury aligns with electric Uranus on September 30, and great innovations or changes also take place! You can connect with an unexpected group of people at this time. A partner may wow you with an idea. On a personal level, you can have a breakthrough with a problem you’ve been trying to solve.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in October!