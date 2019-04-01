Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, April 2019

You’ve been feeling a little electric, a little wacky, and a little wild these last few weeks—could it be because Uranus, the planet of rebellion and invention, entered your sign last month? Likely so! You’ll be making many decisions over the next few years that will change your life—and change the world.

But first, the mood is daydreamy and quiet on April 2, thanks to communication planet Mercury meeting whimsical Neptune. You’re more interested in lazing in a hammock than spending time experimenting in the lab. Think back to February 19 and March 24—conversations you had then concerning your social life and hopes and dreams for the future will resurface now. Sit with these themes—it isn’t the time to take decisive action. This is the time to go within, meditate, and be present with your emotions. March felt especially long due to Mercury retrograde, and you’re still working with that energy even though the retrograde is over; be patient and take things slow. So much change has taken place in your social life and within the groups and communities you’re a part of, and even more processing needs to take place now.

More sitting and meditating takes place during the new moon in Aries, which lands on April 5. Your intuition gets a big boost! But again, it’s not the right time to take action. This is, however, a lovely opportunity to start a dream journal, or on a more mundane level, to change your sheets—really! It’s a new moon, and you need fresh energy around you as you rest and recharge. This new moon finds you feeling in the dark, which could be frustrating or make it easy to slip into paranoid thinking. Avoid those urges and take a nap instead! This is not the time to overthink things; this is the time to take a break and recharge. Feeling sluggish? Taurus season is around the corner, and the sun’s entry into your sign will find you revitalized!

Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of commitments and boundaries, on April 7, finding you sorting out school and travel, and on an emotional level, inspiring you to think about what’s really working for you. Think back to February 19 and March 20—the third installment of the “story” you’re working with is coming up now. Connect with mentors and people you look up to for guidance.

Your ruling planet Venus meets dreamy Neptune on April 10, creating a whimsical energy in your social life. It’s a wonderful time to connect with people! When Neptune is involved, it can be hard to maintain boundaries—but the sun will also clash with Saturn on April 10, finding you having deep conversations about boundaries, responsibilities, and plans. Also on April 10, Jupiter begins its retrograde, finding you going deep with issues concerning life’s most intense topics: sex, taxes, and grief. The energy on this day is emotional, but deep, profound conversations take place. Also on April 10, Mercury connects with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, finding you and your friends discussing everything from spirituality to politics on a deep and probing level. Mercury and Pluto’s connection asks you to think back to February 23 and March 16—what’s developed since then? What secrets have you learned and shared?

Lots of talk takes place as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12. Again, think back to February 22 and March 15—similar themes, or in fact, the same conversations may come back up now. Watch out for exaggerations. You are valuing no-bullshit, straightforward conversation as Venus connects with Saturn, also on April 12. Mercury retrograde in Pisces was super dreamy, but you’re ready to wake up now; you want reality. You’re looking for the truth and you’re eager to make some solid plans. You want to know that your friends, lovers, and business associates are dependable and in it with you!

The sun clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14: Watch out for big egos! This is actually a hugely transformative energy, but only if you don’t get caught up in power struggles. It’s crucial at this time that you don’t trust people blindly. Yes, you’ve been looking for commitment from the people you’ve partnered with, but you don’t need to sign anything for the sake of someone else at this time (and in truth, you don’t need others to make grand gestures of commitment either—it’s not about signing papers or getting a ring, you just want to know they’re loyal).

Your ruling planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15—big emotions are in the air as you try to weed out your fake friends from your real ones, and as you test deeper, more intimate territories with your romantic parties. In your social life, you’re craving depth, and you want to team up with people who are just as eager to learn about the world—and change it—as you are.

Mercury enters Aries on April 17 and the full moon in Libra (a blue moon!) lands on April 19. Mercury in Aries finds you in a more private mood than usual. This is a complicated full moon, bringing a situation at work to a climax and asking you to focus on your routines and rituals. Meanwhile, Mercury in Aries finds you in a sleepy and daydreamy mood. Finding the right balance between rest and work is crucial at this time. The full moon in Libra may find you releasing a chore, task, gig, or job from your schedule! Taurus season begins on April 20, which will perk you right up—plus, Venus enters fire sign Aries on April 20. Again, all this planetary action in Aries will find you craving space—Aries is a very independent sign, after all! You’re doing your own thing with no apologies as the sun meets Uranus on April 22. Astrologers say that Tauruses hate change—but at this time, you are the change! You’re in a freedom-seeking mood.

You’re contemplating some deep issues as Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, and if you’re abroad or in school, this will certainly be a date to watch. Mars clashes with Neptune on April 27, creating some confusion concerning money, so take it slow when it comes to spending. On an emotional level, you might find that what’s important to you isn’t so important to your friends. Don’t try to force any changes on this day—understand that energy is low and people are feeling lazy. Worst case scenario, people are doing more than taking short cuts and are simply being dishonest, so don’t plan meetings about anything important. Saturn retrograde begins on April 29, asking everyone to take a cold, hard look at their responsibilities and to review the work we’ve been focusing on. It’s a complicated month, dear Taurus—you have to take it slow, even though so many brilliant changes and transformations are coming down the pipe. Good luck this month and see you in May!