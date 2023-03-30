Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, April 2023

Aries season finds the sun lighting up a very private, sensitive sector of your chart, Taurus, and you’re craving quality time alone with yourself, more rest, and the opportunity to explore your spirituality. This can be a powerful time for meditation, journaling, making art, and connecting with your inner voice. You could be exploring your psyche in some deep and meaningful way, and learning some secret, hidden things. You can feel called to go on a silent retreat, or someplace secluded, surrounded by natural wonders.

Mercury enters your sign, Taurus, and squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on April 3, which could find you having intriguing discussions! Mercury in your sign can find you feeling sharper, finding words for something that’s been on the tip of your tongue for a while now. Mercury’s square with the planet of power, Pluto, could reveal a secret or boost important research. A turn in a conversation could take place: Reflect on how power and control issues have a hand in what people do—or don’t—share. Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5, creating a supportive atmosphere for future planning and teamwork. You could be committing to a group or community that’s invested in a goal or hobby that’s important to you.

The full moon in Libra takes place on April 6, illuminating a busy, productive sector of your chart: A gig or project could be wrapping up, or in your personal life, you might be achieving a goal or letting go of an old routine. This can be a productive time to rework your schedule, especially if there are certain tasks you want to delegate to someone else. Libra is all about teamwork, and this full moon asks how you can better share responsibilities with others. Aries season in general can find you a bit checked-out from your chores, and this full moon brings your attention back to your to-do list—if briefly—to make sure you’re still on track!

Your ruling planet Venus is in your zodiac sign, Taurus, and it connects with Neptune in Pisces on April 7. Plus, Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on this day. Venus’s connection with Neptune is extremely romantic! This can be a whimsical, dreamy time to connect with a crush or lover. You might feel particularly popular or glamorous, and excitement could pop up in your social life. Mercury entering its pre-retrograde shadow signals that Mercury retrograde is on the way, and the plans and ideas shared between now and the retrograde’s start on April 21 could be revisited and reworked once the retrograde begins.

Mercury connects with Mars in Cancer on April 8, finding communication moving along swiftly and straightforwardly. If you have a question you’d like answered, now may be the time to ask it! Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, and the sun meets Jupiter in Aries on April 11. Venus in Gemini bodes well for your finances, and you may be exchanging special gifts with someone. Luxury and comfort could on your mind at this time, and Venus’s connection with Pluto in Aquarius might find you accessing rare and valuable resources. A transformative energy flows in your love life, and interesting developments could take place at work. Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14, which might find you renegotiating expectations and plans, and reworking boundaries.

The solar eclipse in Aries takes place on April 20, plus the sun enters Taurus! Solar eclipses bring radical changes; a powerful new beginning could take place. The discussions and meetings happening at this time could feel destined, or contain information that forever alters your way of thinking. You might have a dream or intuitive insight that has a profound impact on you and your decisions. You could be connecting with your psyche and discovering something unexpected and incredible about yourself. The suns squares off with Pluto on this day, which could find you making an important decision about your career or how you manage themes like influence, power, and control. The sun entering your sign also brings a boost of confidence and sense of renewal!

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, which might find you having second thoughts about some of the discussions that took place over the last few weeks. You could feel like you want to restate your opinions or revisit a conversation. You may be running into people from your past, or revisiting a past version of yourself. Astrologers typically advise against doing anything that requires deep focus or attention to detail during Mercury retrograde—now is the time to rest! But Mercury retrograde can be fantastic for renegotiations; a correction could bring you great peace of mind. Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, by which point discussions can begin moving forward. Mercury will clear its post-shadow period on June 1, and your focus will likely leave the topics you’ve been mulling over during Mercury retrograde.

Mercury retrograde mingles with Mars on April 23, which could find you revisiting a discussion that took place around April 8. You may feel the urge to rush through things, but slowing down is the best move. Remember the tortoise and the hare? The sun aligns with Saturn on April 25, which is fantastic for teamwork, and could find you making some exciting future plans. You might also be working toward a cause that’s meaningful to you at this time. Mars connects with wildcard Uranus, which is in your sign, on April 29, finding you ready to take a risk! Your zodiac sign, Taurus, knows the value of cautious decision making, but sometimes, we’ve got to try something a little different and see what happens. It’s an exciting time to experiment!

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in May!