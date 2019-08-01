Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, August 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

As the sun’s rays shine in Leo, you’re focused on your home and family life, feeling cozy and comfortable, entertaining people in your kitchen, and even reconnecting with your past. This is a wonderful time to revitalize the energy in your living space, so change your sheets, open all the windows, and energetically cleansing your home, Taurus!

As much as Leo season finds you getting rooted and grounded, you’re also making important changes this August, thanks to electric Uranus (which is currently in your sign!) making so many connections this month, starting with a square to your ruling planet Venus (currently in Leo) on August 2. This will find you making important but unexpected changes in your relationships—what’s important to you is shifting, and quite suddenly so. You’re craving freedom, space, and independence, while also desiring new experiences and connections. You’re leaving behind what bores you and reconnecting with “the spark”—and while this might rock some of your relationships or plans, it could also revitalize your life.

The planet of growth, Jupiter, makes harmonious connections with the sun and Venus on August 7 and 8 respectively, creating a brilliant energy for healing and connecting with your emotions. You’re feeling compassion for yourself and others, and for situations from your past, which makes it easier to let go of baggage and gain closure. Jupiter ends its retrograde on August 11, asking you to break out of your comfort zone—which could be quiet stressful! Don’t be afraid to reach out for support; you don’t have to do it alone, dear Taurus. Ask for advice from people who have experienced what you’re going through. This is a profound time to heal and get closure, but only if you can witness and hold your emotions—even pain—rather than repressing them.

Stuffing your feelings away isn’t just about ignoring them; sometimes we lie to ourselves about what’s going on. What story or “spin” have you been putting on something in order to keep yourself from getting upset, Taurus? As Jupiter ends its retrograde in blunt, tell-it-like-it-is Sagittarius, it’s time to tell yourself the truth. Jupiter’s change in direction also finds you working out tricky financial issues, so tap someone who’s great at budgeting to help you sort out your debts, taxes, inheritances, or shared resources like bills you split with a partner.

Also on August 11, Mercury enters Leo, boosting communication at home and finding you having discussions about your feelings and boundaries. Uranus begins its retrograde in your sign on this day, which might find you more irritable than usual or in a risk-taking mood. Take it easy on the coffee or other things (or people) that get you jittery as Uranus changes directions. A warm, cozy atmosphere descends as the sun and Venus meet in Leo on August 14, finding you reconnecting with your sense of home.

However, career is also on your mind mid-month: The full moon in Aquarius lands on August 15, bringing a climax to a situation or project brewing at work or in your public life. This is an exciting time to stand in the spotlight, but you might also learn how lonely it can be at the top. Unexpected news arrives on August 16, bringing you a new perspective, a eureka moment, or a surprising change of mind as Mercury clashes with Uranus.

Virgo season starts on August 23, but you feel the atmosphere shift early as Mars and Venus enter Virgo on August 18 and 21, respectively. Virgo season is a fun and flirtatious time of year for you, and Mars in Virgo finds you eager to create, and gives you plenty of energy to attend all the celebrations you’re being invited to! Venus in Virgo brings blessings to your love life and encourages creative juices to flow.

A wonderful opportunity to talk about your emotions and share big ideas arrives as Mercury connects with Jupiter on August 21. Venus and Mars meet on August 24, starting a new cycle in in your creative expression and romantic life—cute! This will be such a fun season for you, my bovine bud. Venus, Mars, and the sun connect with Uranus on August 26, 28, and 29 respectively, inspiring you to explore the unexpected—and while it isn’t like you to step out of your comfort zone, you’re going to have plenty of fun doing so, meeting unexpected people or having thrilling adventures with those you already know and love.

Communication is boosted between you and your creative or romantic partners as Mercury enters Virgo on August 29. Mercury rules Virgo, so this is fantastic—you’ll get all the little details you need to keep things running smoothly! The slate is wiped clean in your love life and new creative pursuits enter the picture on August 30 thanks to the new moon in Virgo. This is a wonderful time to cast a spell to clear and renew the energy in your bedroom—or your art studio, if you’ve been having creative blocks. This Virgo season is a brilliant time for you to meet new people and connect with your friends and lovers in a new way! Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in September!