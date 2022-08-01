Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, August 2022

Leo season finds the sun illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, making it a lovely time to spruce up your space, entertain loved ones, and reminisce about the past. You may be moving or redecorating your home or reconnecting with people from long ago. Leo season is a fantastic time to honor the past but also to clear out old energy from your life: Donate clothing you no longer wear, write a letter to your younger self, or address an issue with an old friend and come to a resolution.

Astrologers frequently call Taurus stubborn, but you’re trying exciting new things and perhaps acting in an unpredictable manner as Mars meets Uranus in your sign on August 1. Incredible breakthroughs can take place at this time. You may be cutting loose from old patterns unexpectedly. Some bickering could abruptly pop up, but your ruling planet Venus, currently in Cancer, connects with Uranus and Mars on August 2, which can help smooth things over. Exciting conversations or news may come your way at this time. A fun, flirtatious energy flows!

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Virgo on August 4, kicking up conversation between you and your creative collaborators, as well as your love interests! Venus mingles with Neptune in Pisces on August 7, making it an especially romantic time—but also on this day, Mars squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can also find you focused on your responsibilities and career. Venus and Neptune’s alignment bodes well not only for romance, but also your social life, and you’re feeling particularly glamorous and popular! But Mars’s clash with Saturn means tending to your responsibilities will also be a big focus, so don’t get too distracted by all the parties you may be invited to at this time! An easy energy for communication flows and a sweet message may come your way—but things could feel more complicated as Venus opposes Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn on August 9, bringing an intense emotional atmosphere as power struggles and emotions like jealousy or greed arise. A difficult conversation may finally come to a head at this time.

Leo season finds you focused on home and family but, the full moon in Aquarius may bring your focus squarely to your career as you make an exciting achievement, earn a reword, or gain recognition! You may be reconsidering your professional goals, perhaps setting your sights on a new passion. The sun squares off with Uranus during this full moon, which can find you eager to break free from family expectations. Also on this day, Venus enters Leo and Mars connects with Neptune. Venus in Leo inspires a warm, cozy atmosphere at home that’s lovely for redecorating your space, entertaining loved ones, and connecting more deeply with a romantic partner. Mars’s connection with Neptune inspires courage and compassion, and can bode well for networking and your social life.

Responsibility and maturity are important themes on August 14 as the sun opposes Saturn. Important issues regarding your work-life balance may be addressed. Also on this day, Mars mingles with Pluto, which can find you feeling confident as you step out of your comfort zone and explore new opportunities! Surprising news may arrive as Mercury connects with Uranus on August 16, and an easygoing atmosphere flows as Venus connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries on August 18. Venus’s alignment with Jupiter bodes well for communication: Minds are open and there’s a generous, easygoing energy in the air.

Mars enters Gemini on August 20, activating the financial sector of your chart. You may be acquiring something quite valuable at this time! Your energy to tackle financial concerns is high, and you could be inspired to rework your budget or work toward building your wealth. Security and comfort can be major motivators for you while Mars is in Gemini.

Confusion may arise in your social life as Mercury opposes Neptune on August 21: Watch out for misunderstandings, delays, and exaggerations, and make time to rest. A more supportive energy flows around communication the next day, August 22, as Mercury mingles with Pluto: This can be a powerful time for research and for digging to the bottom of an issue. If you’re searching for understanding about something, it may come to you now. A powerful message could be shared that transforms your worldview.

Virgo season begins on August 22, inspiring fun and romance! You may feel especially creative, and some exciting celebrations could be taking place. Uranus begins its retrograde in your sign, Taurus, on August 24, which can find you in the mood to experiment with something new. You may be eager to switch up your routine, and though “rebellious” isn’t a word often used by astrologers to describe you, it may be perfect to describe you at this time!

Mercury enters Libra on August 26, inspiring you to reorganize your workspace and schedule. Again, you may want to shake up your routine, and Mercury in Libra can find you having the necessary conversations to set up a new system. News and conversations about your projects or gigs may kick up. A new moon in Virgo arrives on August 27, which can find you connecting with a new love interest or enjoying quality time and rediscovering the spark with an established partner. You may begin a new creative project or discover something that brings you great joy. This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Uranus, which might find you changing things up at home, and the sun squares off with Mars, perhaps finding you more confrontational than usual. Typically, astrologers describe Taurus as being slow to anger, but during this new moon, you’re not putting up with anything that threatens your good time!

Your ruling planet Venus opposes Saturn on August 28, which can find you making important decisions about your long-term goals. You could be working very hard to achieve professional success, but realize that something outside of work holds dear value that shifts your focus, and figuring out how to balance these needs could take precedence.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in September!