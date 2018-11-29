Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, December 2018

The sun in Sagittarius is lighting up a very sensitive sector of your chart. Astrologers say you hate change, but is that true? Sagittarius season is certainly testing your ability to be open to new experiences. But on a deeper level, there is some serious emotional work being done as fears of the unknown come up for you to deal with and issues concerning intimacy come to the surface. Sagittarius season can be a wildly passionate and emotionally intense time for you to connect with people, but this Sagittarius season has been unusual—ties you thought you cut may still have a hold on you… perhaps there is more for you to learn from that situation?

The energy shifts on December 1, when Mercury moves back into Scorpio during its retrograde journey, activating the relationship sector of your chart, finding you running into people from your past and having some conversations you thought you already put behind you. Well, it’s time to have these talks again! Mercury in Scorpio is thorough—Scorpio digs to the very deepest part of ourselves, leaving no psychic stone unturned! Your ruling planet Venus enters Scorpio on December 2, bringing a good vibe to your relationships, but don’t expect the vibe to be light and easy—it’s not—it’s heavy, sensual, smothering, and passionate! Scorpio doesn’t do Venus, or anything for that matter, lightly. Mercury ends its retrograde on December 6, helping move conversations along. Mercury is famous for miscommunications and delays, but things are finally starting to become clearer and more organized.

Videos by VICE

The new moon in Sagittarius on December 7 brings a fresh start, especially around intimacy; however, some confusion and drama may take place in your social life due to Mars and Neptune also meeting on December 7. Combative Mars is lost in Neptune’s fog, so please, Taurus, avoid paranoid thinking! You’re feeling especially passionate about things now, but this just isn’t the time to pick a fight. Boundaries are important, and you are really ready to cut off some ties, but take space, take time, and do not jump to any conclusions or believe what you hear about what someone may have said about you behind your back, because people might be confused or lying at this time. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, but also of delusion—things are not what they seem. It might be best to wait and discuss these things when Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 12, which will bring some deep and profound conversations, or December 16, when your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, helping you work things out.

Sex, death, and taxes are all topics on your mind as Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 12, finally moving forward many of the conversations you had while Mercury was retrograde. Complicated financial issues, like debts or inheritances, are coming up for you to work with. Other issues that you thought you’d never solve will also be addressed—there’s no loophole or trick that Mercury can’t find, and in Sagittarius, you’re sure to hit a bull’s eye on whatever you desire so long as you’re willing to put in the emotional work, and most importantly, remain flexible.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

On December 20, the sun and Uranus make a harmonious connection with each other, bringing exciting emotional breakthroughs—emotional patterns that no longer serve you are being broken! The winter solstice arrives on December 21, bringing you many opportunities for adventure, travel, and learning as the sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn. Your ruling planet Venus meets with Neptune on December 21, a fabulous day in your social life to network and enjoy your communities—there’s a romantic energy in the air! Deep, profound conversations take place on December 21 as Mercury meets with Jupiter, too. This is a lucky combination of planets! If someone owes you a favor, it may be repaid now. Even if there are no debts owed to you, it’s a great time to ask for help!

There’s an emotional full moon in Cancer on December 22, finding your psychic abilities fully enhanced. An important conversation arrives, a climax is taking place—now that you have the information, what will you do with it, Taurus? If you have something to get off your chest, this full moon is in the time to do it; you simply can’t hold it in any longer. Cancer is a very intuitive sign, but it isn’t always so great with words—it’s a better listener! Reach out to a trusted friend to hold space for you—and then do the same for them. Life feels extremely busy, and this full moon may have you feeling like you have so many people to take care of and conversations to tiptoe around. But you’re done with tiptoeing—it’s time to talk!

Mars enters Aries on December 31, providing you with a very active dream life! It’s a great time to start a dream journal—that is, if you’re able to get to sleep. You might spend some long nights awake, as Mars finds you eager to get things accomplished. You may become aware of some ways you’ve been sabotaging yourself—take note and commit to making a change. Good luck this month, and see you in January!